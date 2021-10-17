Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

What To Expect From The Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan

What To Expect From The Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan
Embed
What To Expect From The Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:25 0:00
Direct link

On this week's Majlis, a discussion about the upcoming presidential election in Uzbekistan and a look at what happened during incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoev’s first five years in office. What could a second term hold in store?

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG