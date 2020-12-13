Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan's Report Card On Religious Freedom, Human Rights

Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan's Report Card On Religious Freedom, Human Rights
Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan's Report Card On Religious Freedom, Human Rights

Under President Shavkat Mirziyoev, Uzbekistan has made some progress in the four years addressing the long list of rights violations that came to characterize the government under Mirziyoev's predecessor, Islam Karimov. But while some hail what they see as major breakthroughs, others see it as small and slow change.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

