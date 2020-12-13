Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan's Report Card On Religious Freedom, Human Rights
Under President Shavkat Mirziyoev, Uzbekistan has made some progress in the four years addressing the long list of rights violations that came to characterize the government under Mirziyoev's predecessor, Islam Karimov. But while some hail what they see as major breakthroughs, others see it as small and slow change.
