Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Special Report

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

Majlis Podcast: What's At Stake In Kazakh Elections?

Majlis Podcast: What's At Stake In Kazakh Elections?
Embed
Majlis Podcast: What's At Stake In Kazakh Elections?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:47:03 0:00
Direct link

This week's Majlis Podcast discusses Kazakhstan's approaching parliamentary elections and what has changed and what looks the same under a different president.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG