Central Asia's New Position In Global Politics

A lot has changed in Central Asia in the more than three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The region’s giant neighbors -- Russia and China -- have played and will no doubt continue to play large roles in Central Asia. However, the Central Asian states have strengthened relations, economic partnerships, and export routes with other countries since February 2022, loosening, to some extent, the grip Russia and China have had over Central Asia. How much have the Central Asian states used this period to further consolidate their independence and sovereignty -- both in foreign policy and economic terms? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this process are guests Nargis Kassenova, a senior fellow and director of the Program on Central Asia at Harvard University’s Davis Center; Bakyt Beshimov, a former member of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament and former Kyrgyz ambassador to the OSCE and India who now teaches at Northeastern University in Boston; and Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.