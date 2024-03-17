Turkmenistan’s Search For New Gas Markets

In the first two weeks of March, Turkmenistan has been unusually active in promoting its potential as a natural-gas supplier. Among the countries Turkmen officials have named as potential customers are Azerbaijan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Kazakhstan. Why is Turkmenistan suddenly so interested in finding new markets for its gas, and what are the chances any of these countries might become importers of Turkmen gas? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss these questions are guests John Roberts, one of Europe’s leading specialists on the Middle East, Russian, Caspian, Turkish, and Kurdish energy security issues; and Farruh Yusupov, the director of RFERL’s Turkmen Service, known locally as Azatlyk.