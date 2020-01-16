Man Dead, Woman Injured In Siberian Courtroom Shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting in a courtroom in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, officials in Russia's Kemerovo Region say.



Anton Duzhik, a spokesman for the Center For Disaster Medicine, on January 16 said that a visitor to the court shot and killed a bailiff and injured another visitor, identified as a lawyer, with wounds to the legs and face.



Officials at the city’s hospital described the injured woman’s condition as serious.

The Regional Investigative Committee reported that the attacker, identified as a 45-year-old male, had been stopped by the bailiff at the entrance before he opened fire.



The attacker then went into an office and shot the other victim before he was apprehended by bailiffs and other personnel.



The suspect’s name was not immediately released and a possible motive was not clear.



Further details of the incident were not available.