Man Who Chopped Up Classmate, Drank His Blood Found Posing As Doctor In Russia

A man found guilty in Russia 20 years ago of chopping up a classmate and drinking his blood was recently found to be posing as a doctor at a medical clinic in the city of Chelyabinsk.



The Investigative Committee announced on February 1 that a man in Chelyabinsk had been arrested on charges of using a forged university diploma and illegal drug possession.



The Investigative Committee did not identify the individual but said he had been under “forced restrictions” since 2000 when he committed what it called a “serious crime.”



Russian media, however, said the man was 37-year-old Boris Kondrashin, who in 1998 killed and dismembered a classmate before drinking his blood.



Following his trial, Kondrashin spent 10 years in a psychiatric ward after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.



Kondrashin’s sister was quoted in reports as saying that after he was released in 2010 her brother was ordered to remain under constant monitoring and received a monthly disability payment.

