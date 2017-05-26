Police Say 'Large Part' Of Manchester Attack Network Held

British police say they have made "significant arrests and finds" in their investigation into the deadly terror attack in Manchester.

The country’s top counterterrorism officer, Mark Rowley, said on May 26 that police had "got hold of a large part" of the network they believe suicide bomber Salman Abedi had been a part of.

Amid increased security across the country, Rowley urged the public to "go out as planned and enjoy yourselves." But he also said the national terror-threat level would not yet be reduced from "critical."

Eight men are in custody in connection with the May 22 attack, including Abedi's 24-year-old brother Ismail.

The bombing after a concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, many of them children.

More than 60 people remain in hospital, with 23 in critical care.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and the BBC