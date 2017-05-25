British Police Make Two Further Arrests Over Manchester Attack

British police have detained two more men in connection with the deadly attack on a concert in Manchester, bringing the total number of people in custody over the bombing to eight.

One man was arrested during a search on a property in the suburb of Withington, while the second was arrested in the "Manchester area," police said.

Earlier on May 25 police carried out a controlled explosion during a search at a property in the neighborhood of Moss Side. They also said they had released a woman without charge after she was arrested in Blackley.

Officials believe the suicide bomber deemed responsible for the May 22 attack, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was part of a network. Twenty-two people, some of them children, were killed in the blast at Manchester Arena, and scores were injured.

Most of the victims have now been named. They include an 8-year-old girl, a Polish couple, and at least six teenagers.

The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest in Britain since 2005, when 56 people were killed in an attack on the London transport system.

The government plans to hold a one-minute silence to remember the victims at 11 a.m local time on May 25, and Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a fourth meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee.

Meanwhile, British officials have expressed anger after forensic pictures from the crime scene at Manchester Arena were leaked and published in The New York Times.

May is expected to raise the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump when she meets him at a NATO meeting later on May 25 in Brussels.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters