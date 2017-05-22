Fatalities, Injuries Reported In Suspected Explosion At UK Arena During Concert

British police say there were a number of fatalities and injuries in a “serious incident” in the northern city of Manchester after witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” during a pop concert.

Police on May 23 said the incident occurred at the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande was giving a concert.

Video shown on Sky News showed hundreds of people fleeing from the arena as police and emergency vehicles arrived. Witnesses reported seeing helicopters above the arena after the incident.

Other videos posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

Based on reporting by Sky News, Reuters, The Telegraph, dpa and AP