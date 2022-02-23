'No Place To Live Now': Shelling Destroys Homes In Eastern Ukraine

Civilians in government-controlled areas of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region are experiencing intensified shelling from Russia-backed separatists. Olha Omelyanchuk, a reporter from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, visited two towns to survey the damage and talk to shaken residents. It comes amid fears of an invasion by Russian forces who have been massing along Ukraine's borders. Shelling intensified after Moscow recognized separatist-held areas as independent states and ordered Russian troops to the territory.