Mayor Of Polish City Of Gdansk Stabbed On Stage During Charity Event

The mayor of the northern Polish city of Gdansk has been stabbed while attending a charity concert and is in serious condition.

The PAP news agency said Pawel Adamowicz, mayor of the Baltic port city of about 570,000, was attacked with a "sharp tool” during the event on January 13.

TVN24 reported that a man rushed the stage at the Light To Heaven charity event finale and shouted as he approached the 53-year-old Adamowicz, who has led the city since 1998.

The mayor was then seen holding his stomach, the television station said.

There has been no official confirmation of Adamowicz’s condition.

PAP quoted a source at City Hall as saying his condition was "very serious.”

The attacker was detained at the scene.

Gdansk is home to the shipyard where the Solidarity trade union led by Lech Walesa was founded in 1980 and became a force that eventually helped contribute to the fall of communism.

