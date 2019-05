The Moscow-based rights group, Memorial, plans to publish a book naming more than 6,000 executed Polish prisoners buried in 1940 in the village of Mednoye, near the Russian city of Tver. The killings and those in Katyn Forest, near Smolensk, were part of a mass execution of nearly 22,000 Polish officers and prisoners ordered by Soviet leader Josef Stalin and carried out by his security agency, the NKVD.