Lashing Out At West, Former Russian President Calls For ‘Nationalizing’ Foreign Assets, Ending Diplomacy
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, attacked Western sanctions over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and called for Moscow to respond “symmetrically.”
In a long post on the Russian social-media site VK, Medvedev said “these incredible bans, of course, will not change anything” and claimed economic sanctions were imposed “out of political impotence.”
He called on Moscow to seize the assets of foreign individuals and companies in Russia and to consider “the nationalization of property belonging to entities registered in unfriendly jurisdictions,” including the United States and the European Union.
The United States and the European Union on February 24 announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against several Russian banks and state companies. Further sanctions, including asset freezes targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and others in Russia’s ruling elite, are reportedly being finalized.
Medvedev said the sanctions could “become a good reason to finally reconsider all relations with the countries that impose them,” including discussion on “strategic stability.”
“We don’t really need diplomatic relations,” he wrote. “It is time to put padlocks on the embassies.”
On February 25, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for it to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. The vote was 11-1, with China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.
Medvedev also condemned a Council of Europe decision to suspend Russia’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine as a “gross injustice,” adding that Russia should “forget about those senseless good-for-nothings forever.”
In a post on the Russian social-media site VK, Medvedev said Moscow should use the opportunity to reinstate the death penalty “for dangerous criminals.” Russia has had a moratorium on the death penalty since it joined the Council of Europe in 1996.
“The interesting stuff is just beginning,” Medvedev concluded.
Residential Tower In Kyiv Hit By Missile Strike
Czech Republic, Netherlands To Ship More Military Aid To Ukraine
The Czech Republic and the Netherlands announced on February 26 plans to supply more military aid to Ukraine, which is facing a massive, unprovoked attack from Russia.
The Czech Defense Ministry said it is immediately sending machine guns, submachine guns, assault rifles and pistols together with ammunition worth the equivalent of some $8.6 million.
The ministry said the Czechs will transport the weapons and deliver them to a place determined by the Ukrainian side.
The Czech Republic has already agreed to donate some 4,000 pieces of artillery shells worth the equivalent of $1.7 million to Ukraine.
Also on February 26, the Netherlands announced it will deliver 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.
The decision follows a request from Ukraine. Stinger missiles are surface-to-air weapons that can be used against planes and helicopters.
The Netherlands had already agreed last week to deliver weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, including 100 sniper rifles with 30,000 rounds of ammunition as well as radar devices and landmine detectors.
A part of this shipment was sent off on February 26, with the rest to follow as soon as possible, according to the government, citing "logistical" issues.
Former Finnish PM Predicts Western Sanctions On Russia Will Be ‘As Big As They Can Be’
Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb says that the West’s reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been stronger than Putin likely expected beforehand.
“I think the sanctions are going to be pretty much as big as they can be at this stage,” Stubb said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service. “We will see a second wave of sanctions, and then we’re probably going to see a third wave of sanctions.”
Calling the West’s response a “silver lining” to the Ukraine crisis, Stubb added that Putin is getting “exactly the reaction he didn’t want.”
“Ukrainians are turning against Russia,” he said. “Finns and Swedes are becoming more pro-NATO. I think potentially this could be the beginning of the end of Putin.”
“This is going to lead to the isolation of Russia under Putin,” Stubb said.
He added that the possible exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT international financial-transactions mechanism, which he called “the nuclear option,” “needs to be on the table.”
“I think we are, in sanctions terms, at the whatever-it-takes moment, and I believe we are going to see whatever it take,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”
Stubb served as Finland’s prime minster in 2014-15. He has held an array of other senior posts in the Finnish government, including foreign minister and finance minister. He also served in the European Parliament from 2004 until 2008.
Asked about Putin and his motivations, Stubb said “we don’t know what state [of mind] he is in at the moment, adding that the speech in which he announced the operation against Ukraine was “actually quite irrational, quite rambling.”
“I think it’s very difficult to say what the end game is going to be,” Stubb said. “Certainly, you could contemplate a little bit on the motives that he has with the current attack. I think one of them, which people aren’t talking about enough, is that he wants to avoid the Europeanization of Ukraine.”
“It’s sort of a 1989 moment, if you will,” he added. “We know that he does want to reinstate this nostalgic, historic Russia from the 1800s or something that is similar to the Soviet Union.”
Stubb noted that Russia used the territory of Belarus to launch its attack on Ukraine and that therefore “its absolutely clear that [Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka] needs to be held accountable as well.
France Stops Ship Suspected Of Belonging To Russian Company Targeted By EU Sanctions
French sea police have seized a ship that authorities suspect belongs to a Russian company targeted by European Union sanctions over the unprovoked Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AFP and Reuters reported on February 26.
The cargo vessel transporting cars, which was headed for St. Petersburg, is "strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by the sanctions," said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, in comments to Reuters.
The ship was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), Magnin said, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials and the ship's crew was "being cooperative."
The Russian embassy in France is seeking an explanation from authorities over the seizure, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the embassy as saying.
French newspaper La Voix Du Nord, which first reported the news, said the vessel was the "Baltic Leader," which - according to website marinetraffic.com - sails under a Russian flag.
The company that owns the ship belongs to a Russian businessman who is on the EU's list of sanctioned people, Magnin said.
EU states on February 25 agreed to freeze European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister to punish Russia for the attack on Ukraine. A wider list of sanctioned people was put in place earlier this month.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Government Orders Media Outlets To Delete Stories Referring To 'Invasion' Or 'Assault' On Ukraine
Russia’s media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor has ordered media outlets to delete reports using the words “assault,” “invasion,” or “declaration of war” to describe Russia’s massive, unprovoked military incursion into neighboring Ukraine.
The agency said on February 26 that it had launched an investigation into the “dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information” against the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, Ekho Moskvy, InoSMI, Mediazona, New Times, Dozhd, and other media outlets for their coverage of the war in Ukraine.
RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities was also listed.
The media outlets were accused of publishing “inaccurate information about the shelling of Ukrainian cities and civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian Army.”
If the outlets refuse to delete the reports, Roskomnadzor threatened to block them.
Additionally, the agency has launched an “administrative probe” against the media outlets that could result in fines up to 5 million rubles ($60,000).
The agency said media could find “reliable information” only from “official Russian information outlets.”
The Russian Defense Ministry on the same day charged that Novaya gazeta and other Russian media were “actively disseminating fake information” purportedly prepared by Ukrainian “nationalists” and the Ukrainian SBU security agency.
Novaya gazeta responded on Telegram https://t.me/novaya_pishet/36533 by posting a letter the paper sent to the Defense Ministry on February 25 requesting casualty figures that the paper said went unanswered.
“In order for us to publish your information, you have to send it to us,” Novaya gazeta wrote.
About 100 Russian journalists, including a few from state media such as TASS and RT, have signed an open letter condemning "the military operation that Russia has started against Ukraine."
One day earlier, Roskomnadzor warned that access to Facebook would be restricted because the social-media giant had blocked the official accounts of several Russian state-media outlets, including RIA Novosti and the Defense Ministry’s television channel, Zvezda.
The Russian government has sought to tightly control information about the war in Ukraine and to prevent manifestations of antiwar sentiment.
In the first two days after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian police detained more than 1,800 people in 60 cities for protesting against the war, according to OVD-Info, a nongovernmental organization that monitors political repression.
Almost 700,000 people have signed an online Russian petition calling for the public to speak out against the war in Ukraine.
The Russian government has not provided any official information on Russian military losses during the Ukraine campaign.
U.S. Diplomat Wendy Sherman: Putin Has 'Killed Creating A Better Future For The Russian People'
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was a grave miscalculation that will inflict huge costs not only on Ukraine but Russia as well, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has told Current Time.
“Vladimir Putin has killed diplomacy. He has killed arms control. He has killed creating a better future for the Russian people,” Sherman said.
“President Putin made a choice that he didn't have to make. But he chose to inflict war on Ukraine. He decided to inflict costs on Ukrainian people and on the Russian people,” Sherman added.
Putin on February 24 Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.
Early on February 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a defiant message from downtown Kyiv, saying Ukrainians would not capitulate but would fight to defend their homeland.
His comments came as fighting was reported around the Ukrainian capital and elsewhere in Ukraine. A Russian missile also hit an apartment block in the morning on February 26. No one was killed in that attack, Ukrainian officials said.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on February 26 that 3,000 Russian military personnel have been killed in the invasion so far.
“And so while the Russian people send their sons to war, and maybe see body bags -- undoubtedly will see body bags -- coming back, as well of Ukrainian people, see their colleagues, their family members die for democracy and for freedom,” Sherman told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
“Vladimir Putin has chosen something that was not needed and can sit comfortably in his dacha in Sochi, with reportedly billions of dollars, while ordinary Russians, and certainly Ukrainians, bear the consequences of this horrifying choice that he has made.”
Putin’s Russia finds itself internationally isolated as condemnation and outrage grows over the unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.
The United States on February 25 imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.
Sherman said the Western sanction action against Russia “will mean great cost to the Russian people.”
The Ukrainians’ fierce resistance to the Russian invasion is probably something Putin did not count on, said Sherman.
“President Putin is finding is that this is no easy task, because Ukrainian people are committed to their future," Sherman said.
“I think it failed because Vladimir Putin was intent on taking Ukraine, going back in history, deciding that he would decide for the Ukrainian people what their future was when they had decided for themselves and had laid down their lives for that future, for democracy for freedom,” Sherman said.
“And they were working very hard. And we see today in the war that Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the Ukrainian people and enormous resistance, where average Ukrainians are taking to the street with whatever they have in their hands to fight back,” Sherman added
Zelenskiy: 'We Will Defend Our Land' As Russian Assault On Kyiv And Elsewhere In Ukraine Continues
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a defiant message early on February 26 from Kyiv as Russian forces besieged the Ukrainian capital, saying there will be no Ukrainian capitulation.
"Do not believe fake news…. I am here. We are not laying down our arms. We will defend our state, our truth, our land, our children. All of this we will defend. This is what I wanted to tell you," Zelenskiy said as he stood near the presidential office in downtown Kyiv in a video uploaded to his Twitter account.
Earlier, Zelenskiy urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”
Invading Russian forces were reported to be moving in on the capital on February 26, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of air strikes on cities and military bases around the country. Artillery shells exploded in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a photo on Twitter showing damage to an apartment block in Kyiv by a Russian missile strike.
“Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: Fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!”
Video later emerged showing what appeared to be the Russian missile strike on the apartment bloc.
No one was killed in the missile strike, but six were injured a rescue worker said.
An adviser to the interior minister said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure.
Anton Herashchenko said at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.
WATCH: A correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service filmed the aftermath of an early morning strike on a Kyiv apartment block on February 26:
Residents of Kyiv described to Current Time, a Russian-language network operated by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, what they had experienced.
“I was asleep when there was a huge explosion,” Kyiv resident Oksana Gulenko told Current Time. “I was thrown about 3 meters from the room into the corridor. There was glass everywhere and noise from the street.”
“After a while, I began rushing around the apartment, gathering my things and my documents, which I’d prepared earlier, and I ran out into the street,” she said. “When I came back after two or three hours, the door had been broken in. Apparently, firefighters or police were opening the apartments and looking for victims.”
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at the cities of Sumy, Poltava, and Mariupol and there was heavy fighting near the southern city of Mariupol.
The Ukrainian military early on February 26 reported one of its jet fighters had shot down a second Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane. Two U.S. officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine said the Russian military plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 85 kilometers south of Kyiv.
On February 25, Ukraine’s military said it had shot down an Ilyushin Il-76 with paratroopers on board, near Vasylkiv, a city some 50 kilometers south of Kyiv.
The Russian military has not commented on either incident so far, and the reports could not be immediately verified.
The Interfax news agency said Russian forces had taken control of Kyiv's hydroelectric power plant, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the president's office, said the situation in Kyiv and its outskirts was under control.
"There are cases of sabotage and reconnaissance groups working in the city. Police and self-defense forces are working efficiently against them," Podolyak said.
U.S. defense officials believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly.
British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said fighting in the capital, Kyiv, was so far confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers.”
He said that “the main armored columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off.”
During the three-day Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military said it has so far destroyed 14 aircraft, eight helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armored vehicles, as well as killing 3,000 military personnel, according to a social media posting early on February 26 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
Russia has not released casualty figures.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on February 26 that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.
His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians.
The UN refugee agency said on February 26 that over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have left the country since Russia began its attack on its neighboring country this week.
UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements said in an interview on CNN the situation was expected to get worse.
“We now see over 120,000 people that have gone to all of the neighboring countries,” she said. “The reception that they are receiving from local communities, from local authorities, is tremendous. But it’s a dynamic situation. We are really quite devastated, obviously, with what’s to come.”
Most are heading to Poland and Moldova, but also to Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he is convinced that “this war will last” and warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have tough consequences for Europeans.
Macron told farmers at France’s Agricultural Fair in Paris on February 26 that sectors from wine to cereals to exports and energy prices will be affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.
The United States imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.
WATCH: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman outlined that the United States wants to provide support to Ukraine "in whatever way is possible under the circumstances."
Late on February 25, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a memo clearing the way for the United States to expedite more than $500 million in emergency military assistance to the Ukrainian government, though it was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.
The invasion triggered a flurry of credit rating moves on February 25, with S&P lowering Russia's rating to "junk" status, Moody's putting it on review for a downgrade to junk, and S&P and Fitch swiftly cutting Ukraine on default worries.
The Polish Soccer Association announced on February 26 that it will not play its World Cup qualifying match on March 24 against Russia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“No more words, time to act!” said association president Cezary Kulesza on Twitter, saying the move was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”
At the United Nations, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution that would have deplored its invasion, while China abstained, which Western countries took as proof of Russia's isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained, while the remaining 11 members voted in favor.
A spokesman for Zelenskiy said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.
The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts.
"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a cease-fire and peace," Zelenskiy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a Facebook post. "We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation."
But U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun" and Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.
Earlier on February 25, Putin urged Ukraine’s military to surrender, saying: “We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”
The baseless and outlandish claims were the latest indication that Putin's aim is to overthrow the democratically elected Zelenskiy and his government.
With reporting by RFE/RL Correspondent Mike Eckel, Current Time, AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russia, As Expected, Vetoes UN Resolution On Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia on February 25 vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The veto, which had been expected, quashed the draft resolution in the Security Council, but it is expected to be taken up later by the 193-member UN General Assembly.
The resolution was always doomed to fail because of Moscow's veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council.
Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the resolution, which was co-written by the United States and Albania. China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
China’s abstention was viewed favorably by Western countries, coming just weeks after Beijing and Moscow declared a "no limits" partnership.
The UN vote was delayed two hours for last minute negotiations by the United States and others to win the Chinese abstention, diplomats quoted by Reuters said.
The U.S. and the British ambassadors hailed the resolution despite its failure.
"We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible permanent member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the UN and our international system," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
"Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people,” she added.
Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council that Russia is isolated.
“It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine," she said after the vote.
During a two hour delay of the vote the resolution’s drafters softened the language to say it "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine" from "condemns," while a reference to Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which deals with sanctions and authorization of force, was removed along with a reference to "the president."
The resolution demanded that Russia "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine" and "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
The draft also demanded that Russia reverse its recognition of two separatist states in eastern Ukraine as independent.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
'We Stand With You!' U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman Says To The Ukrainian People
Ukraine Says Radiation Levels Elevated In Chernobyl Zone; UN Says Not To Worry
Ukrainian authorities say radiation levels have increased in the Chernobyl exclusion zone since it was seized by invading Russian troops.
Experts at Ukraine's state nuclear agency said in a statement on February 25 that the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area, lifting radioactive dust into the air.
The decommissioned power plant was captured by Russian forces on February 24 after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.
In an earlier statement on February 25, the Ukrainian state nuclear agency said data from the automated radiation monitoring system in the exclusion zone around the plant indicated that gamma radiation had been exceeded “at a significant number of observation points.”
But it said it was impossible to establish the reasons for the change because of the “occupation and military fight in this area.”
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that radiation levels did not pose a threat.
The IAEA said in a statement that the readings reported by Ukraine's regulatory authority “are low and remain within the operational range measured in the exclusion zone since it was established, and therefore do not pose any danger to the public."
The IAEA noted that experts at Ukraine’s state nuclear agency had said the higher radiation reported by the regulator "may have been caused by heavy military vehicles stirring up soil still contaminated from the 1986 accident."
The IAEA said on February 24 that Ukrainian authorities had informed it of the takeover. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for “maximum restraint” to avoid actions that could put Ukraine's nuclear facilities at risk.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed in a statement that his country's forces had captured the area but said radiation levels were normal.
“Yesterday, on February 24, units of the Russian Airborne Forces took full control of the area around the Chernobyl NPP (nuclear power plant)," Konashenkov said, according Interfax.
"Radiation levels are normal in the NPP area. The NPP personnel continue to operate the power plant as usual and to monitor radiation levels,” Konashenkov said.
An explosion in one of the reactors at the nuclear power plant in April 1986 left swaths of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of the exclusion zone, which is about 2,600 square kilometers, or roughly the size of Luxembourg.
The still-radioactive site lies about 130 kilometers from Kyiv.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said that the critical infrastructure of the plant had not been damaged by the takeover and essential maintenance work was ongoing.
Poland said it had not recorded any increase in radiation levels on its territory.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax
Thousands Of Georgians Protest Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia Barred From Eurovision Song Contest; Bolshoi Ballet In London Canceled
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says no acts from Russia will be part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The union said in a statement on February 25 that the decision followed the recommendation by the Eurovision Song Contests’ governing body based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.
"In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute,"the EBU statement said.
This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14. The annual musical pageant typically draws tens of millions of viewers across Europe and other parts of the world.
Russia had not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.
Ukraine will be represented by the Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”
The 2022 schedule of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet also is being affected by reaction to the invasion.
London's Royal Opera House said on February 25 it was canceling a season of performances by the famed ensemble.
"A summer season of the Bolshoi Ballet at the Royal Opera House had been in the final stages of planning," it said in a statement. "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, the season cannot now go ahead."
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
'Dark Hour': Council Of Europe Suspends Russia
The Council of Europe has suspended all representatives of Russia from participation in the pan-European rights body’s Committee of Ministers and its parliament over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
The 47-nation Council of Europe announced the suspension on February 25, saying in a statement it decided to suspend the rights of representation of Russia from the committee and the assembly “with immediate effect.”
Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric described the attack on Ukraine as a "flagrant violation" of the statute of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which the body oversees.
"This is a dark hour for Europe and everything it stands for," she said.
The Strasbourg-based organization said Russia remained a member of Council of Europe and continued to be bound to the relevant human rights conventions.
“Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open,” the statement said.
The decision does not affect the ECHR, which is part of the Council of Europe. The Russian judge on the court, Mikhail Lobov, remains a member and applications introduced against Russia will continue to be examined and decided by the court, it said.
Russia, a Council of Europe member since 1996, has been sanctioned once before. After its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the Russian delegation in the assembly was deprived of voting rights.
Russia responded by boycotting the sessions of the assembly and suspending contributions to the council's budget. The dispute was resolved, and Russia's rights were restored in 2019 in a deal that infuriated Kyiv.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
NATO Agrees To Partial Deployment Of Response Force To Eastern Member Countries
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance will deploy parts of its combat-ready response force to reassure Eastern member countries after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"We are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in the context of collective defense," Stoltenberg told a news conference on February 25 following a virtual NATO summit.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
“Russia has shattered peace on the European continent. What we have warned against for months has come to pass, despite all of our efforts to find a diplomatic solution,” Stoltenberg said as he opened the summit.
“Moscow bears sole responsibility for the deliberate, cold-blooded, and long-planned invasion,” he added.
He did not say how many troops from the NATO response force would be deployed but referred to “thousands” and confirmed that the move would involve land, sea, and air power.
In addition, parts of a force known as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is currently led by France, will also be sent.
NATO previously had around 5,000 troops stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland but has significantly increased its defenses in the countries over the past three months.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the decision to activate the NATO response force and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “failed in his goal of dividing the West.”
NATO is “as united and resolute as it’s ever been, and NATO will maintain its Open Door to those European states who share our values and who one day may seek to join our Alliance,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
After participating in the summit, Biden said he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“I commended the brave actions of the Ukrainian people who were fighting to defend their country,” Biden said in the statement. “I also conveyed ongoing economic, humanitarian, and security support being provided by the United States as well as our continued efforts to rally other countries to provide similar assistance.”
The United States and some of NATO’s other 29 members are supplying a variety of weapons to Ukraine, and Stoltenberg said that would continue. He said weapons they would supply include air defenses.
But NATO has said it won’t launch any military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close partner of the alliance but not a member.
The U.S. military said on February 24 that it is sending 7,000 troops to Europe in addition to 5,000 recently deployed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
RFE/RL Reporter Surveys Destroyed Russian Rocket Launchers Near Kharkiv
Western Countries Agree To Add Putin, Lavrov To Sanctions List
The United States, Britain, Canada, and the European Union moved to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 25 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EU was first to blacklist Putin and Lavrov as part of a broader sanctions package that was unanimously approved during an emergency summit of EU leaders.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told NATO leaders during a call that Britain also would move to impose sanctions against Putin and Lavrov, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the U.S. decision, indicating the sanctions would include a travel ban. The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to release more details later on February 25.
President Joe Biden had previously said sanctions targeting Putin were under consideration. The U.S. decision to go along with the move came after Biden had talks with European leaders.
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv and the West are reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The U.S. move is intended send “a clear message about the "strength of the opposition" to Putin and Russia's actions, Psaki said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the other Western countries, saying Canada will also levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for "abetting" Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada also said it was removing Russian vodka and other Russian-made alcoholic beverages from liquor store shelves over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The EU's measure will subject Putin and Lavrov to an asset freeze. It is unclear how badly the two men will be hurt by the sanctions or whether they will be mainly symbolic.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision by the Western nations to slap sanctions on Putin and Lavrov was "a demonstration of the complete impotency of the foreign policy" of the West.
She also warned that Russia's relations with the West were nearing a "point of no return."
"It wasn't our choice. We wanted dialogue, but the Anglo-Saxons closed those options one by one and we began acting differently," Zakharova said on a television show on Russia's Channel One.
The new EU sanctions come on top of asset freezes and travel bans already imposed on senior Kremlin officials and lawmakers involved in Russia's decision on February 21 to recognize two areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states.
The restrictions also target Russia's energy, finance, and transport sectors as well as banning the export of critical technologies and software from Europe to Russia. Visa restrictions are also to be introduced.
"The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensiky urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over the invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.
"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to von der Leyen.
In a video address to the nation earlier on February 25, Zelenskiy lamented the sanctions' lack of teeth.
"Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he said.
Ukraine has sought for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Latvia and the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, have also called for the immediate exclusion of Russia from SWIFT, but some EU states have expressed reservations about taking that step.
“A number of countries are hesitant since it has serious consequences for themselves,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who believes a ban should be a last resort.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters and AP
Russian Rights Defender Fined Over Calling For Protests Against War In Ukraine
Prominent Russian human rights activist Marina Litvinovich was fined on February 25 for "an attempt to organize an unsanctioned rally in Moscow" against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Litvinoich's lawyer Fyodor Sirosh said on February 25 that the Khamovniki district court in the Russian capital fined his client 30,000 rubles ($350). Sirosh added that he will appeal the court's ruling.
Litvinovich was detained a day earlier after she publicly called on Russians to rally in their cities against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Protests against Russia's military actions against Ukraine were held in 54 towns and cities across Russia on February 24, the day when the invasion started.
Several thousand people protested on February 24 on Moscow's central Pushkin square.
Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested.
The Moscow City Court said on February 25 that about 200 protesters were charged with taking part in unsanctioned public events.
Meanwhile, 250 Russian scholarssigned an open letter demanding a stop to the war in Ukraine.
Hundreds of Russian journalists, singers, entertainers, writers, and other celebrities issued statements condemning the war.
The Novaya gazeta newspaper's February 25 edition was issued in both Russian and Ukrainian with the explanation that the newspaper's staff "does not consider Ukrainian the language of an enemy."
The newspaper's editor-in-chief editor, Nobel prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, wrote in an editorial that "only the anti-war movement of Russian citizens can save life on this planet."
UN Warns Russian Invasion Could Force 4 Million Ukrainians To Flee
The United Nations is preparing for up to 4 million refugees from Ukraine if Russia's war against the country continues to escalate.
At least 100,000 people have been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania, and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva on February 25. The UN agency said it stands ready to provide assistance to Ukrainians seeking to escape.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had received reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine "caused by shelling and air strikes," including 25 dead and 102 injured. She said the true numbers were assumed to be much higher.
"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where," Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told the briefing.
Separately, Moldova and Romania said that, since the start of the invasion, they have received almost 16,000 and 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, respectively.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Lavrov Says Kyiv Lost Chance To Discuss Regional Security As Russia's Attack On Ukraine Continues
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "lost all chances" to discuss regional security with Moscow as Russian troops continued military operations against Ukrainian towns and cities.
In a news conference on February 25, Lavrov said Zelenskiy "lies" about his readiness to hold talks with Moscow in order to avoid further human losses.
He added that Moscow will hold talks with Ukraine only after Kyiv stops its military resistance to the Russian Army.
"We are ready to hold talks as soon as Ukraine's armed forces follow the call of our president and stop their resistance, and give up their arms. Nobody is going to attack them, nobody is going to torment them, let them go back to their families," Lavrov said.
Lavrov also said that 'nobody plans to occupy Ukraine," reiterating President Vladimir Putin's claim that the goal of ongoing military invasion of Ukraine was the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
Putin first made baseless accusations against Kyiv on February 21, saying that the Ukrainian government was a "neo-Nazi" regime that was seeking a nuclear weapon, repeating the same false claim in the February 24 speech that justified the invasion.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Weeks After Deadly Kazakh Unrest, Nazarbaev's Daughter Gives Up Parliamentary Seat
NUR-SULTAN -- A once-powerful Kazakh politician Darigha Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has announced that she is giving up her parliamentary seat, weeks after Nazarbaev's family loosened its grip on the oil-rich Central Asian nation following deadly unrest in early January.
Nazarbaeva issued a statement on February 25, saying that she now wants to "focus on social, humanitarian, cultural, and charitable activities."
She did not give any other explanation, but emphasized that the violence which followed nationwide anti-government protests in January -- which left at least 227 people dead -- must be "thoroughly investigated."
Nazarbaeva has not been seen in public since the protests that shook the country last month. Her aides have said that she was recovering from the coronavirus.
Many relatives and close associates of Nursultan Nazarbaev -- who ran the tightly controlled nation for almost 30 years before he announced his resignation in March 2019 but continued to control Kazakhstan -- lost their posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups following the unrest.
Also on February 25, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev sacked Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev, who has been criticized by many in Kazakhstan for supervising police brutality during the January unrest and the alleged torture of detained individuals in custody.
Earlier this week, a top official at the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office, Rizabek Ozharov, said investigations had been launched into the deaths of six suspects arrested during the unrest who died in custody as a result of what Ozharov called "illegal methods of interrogation."
Human rights groups have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the use of firearms while dispersing the protests and claims that detainees were tortured in custody. They say that the number of those killed during the violence may be much higher.
They presented proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following the issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order by Toqaev.
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to hold independent investigations with international experts of all killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture allegations during and after the violence.
Grand Prix Canceled, UEFA Champions League Final Moved After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Formula One (F1) has pulled its race from Russia and European soccer's Champions League final will be moved to Paris from St. Petersburg because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
F1 said on February 25 that it would be "impossible" to hold the race in Sochi under the current circumstances. The Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for September 25.
F1 is "watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," the London-based organization said in a statement.
The announcement came as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said international sports federations should either move or cancel sporting events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.
"They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarusian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority," the IOC said in a statement on February 25.
The decision to move the Champions League final came earlier in the day from European soccer's governing body, UEFA.
The widely expected decision was made during a hastily arranged executive committee meeting less than 36 hours after Russian forces entered Ukraine.
"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," UEFA said in a statement.
"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction, and displacement."
The Kremlin said the decision was a "shame."
The meeting also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions will have to play at neutral venues until further notice.
The 80,000-capacity Stade de France will host the May 28 final, UEFA said.
Paris has hosted five previous finals of Europe's elite competition, previously known as the European Cup. Parc des Princes stadium was the final venue for the maiden edition of the tournament in 1956 as well as the 1975 and 1981 finals, while the 2000 and 2006 deciders were held in the Stade de France.
With reporting by AP and dpa
