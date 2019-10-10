Accessibility links

Two Soviet-Born Men Linked To Giuliani Arrested In New York For Campaign Finance Violations

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (left) with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas (file photo)

Two businessmen from the former Soviet Union have been arrested for allegedly breaking U.S. campaign finance laws.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said on October 10 that Ukrainian-born Lev Parnas and Belarusian-born Igor Fruman, who are associated with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were apprehended in New York.

According to a federal court filing in New York, the two men conspired to "funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office."

Reuters quoted John Dowd, a lawyer for both men, as declining to comment on the charges.

The Wall Street Journal reported that they will appear in federal court in Virginia later on October 10.

The two men are said to have introduced Giuliani to high-level Ukrainian politicians.

The arrests come as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, sparked by a July phone call between the U.S. president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the call, Trump appears to urge Zelenskiy several times to launch an investigation into his Democrat rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company.

With reporting by Reuters and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

