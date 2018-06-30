Merkel Secures Agreement From 14 EU States On Returning Asylum Seekers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gained support from 14 fellow European Union members who say they are prepared to sign an agreement to take back asylum seekers who had previously registered elsewhere in the 28-member bloc.

The agreements were revealed in a letter sent by Merkel to leaders of her two coalition partners, news agencies who saw the document reported on June 30.

Merkel wrote in the document that asylum seekers who arrive in Germany after first registering in other EU member states should be placed in special centers inside the EU to process asylum requests.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union, has given Merkel a July deadline to halt the flow of migrants into the country or be confronted with the possible collapse of her coalition government.

The EU states listed in the document as willing to take back migrants include the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland -- countries that have opposed proposals to share the responsibility for taking in asylum seekers across Europe.

The other countries included on the list are Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa