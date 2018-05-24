Merkel In China To Press For Dialogue On Human Rights

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 24 met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, highlighting the importance of dialogue between China and Germany amid shared concerns over trade with the United States and Washington's withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



Merkel also emphasized the need for regular consultations on issues from human rights to science and technology.



Merkel was to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the afternoon. On May 25, she travels to the technology powerhouse of Shenzhen in southern China.



Merkel's visit to China, the first since she formed her new government, follows recent trips to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and to Sochi, Russia, for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amnesty International on May 23 called on Merkel to raise the issue of the house arrest of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, during her talks with Chinese officials, and call for her release.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa