Metallica Plays Song By Soviet-Era Rock Star At Moscow Concert

The American rock band Metallica has surprised fans in Moscow by performing a song in the Russian capital by the late Soviet-era rock star Viktor Tsoi.



In the middle of the concert at Moscow's Luzhniki Sports Stadium on July 21, the group's bassist Robert Trujillo and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett suddenly started performing one of Tsoi's most popular songs -- Gruppa Krovi (Blood Type). They sang the song in the Russian language.

The group's fans started singing the song together with Metallica.



Tsoi and his group, Kino, were extremely popular in the Soviet Union during the late 1980s.



His songs are widely seen as symbolizing the hopes of ordinary Soviet citizens for freedom and political change.



Tsoi, who was of Korean-Russian origin, died in a car crash in Latvia at the age of 28 on August 15, 1990.



Kino's last live concert was at Moscow's Luzhniki Sports Stadium on June 20, 1990 -- just weeks before Tsoi's death.