More Than 6,000 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean In Two Days

More than 6,000 migrants have been rescued attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in the past two days, European Union and Italian naval officials say.

The Italian coastguard said about 3,000 people were picked up on May 6, about the same number of migrants rescued the day before.

The nationalities of those rescued were not provided.

The coastguard said the Italian Navy, EU border agency Frontex, and several NGOs also participated in the rescue efforts.

Some of those rescued have been taken to Italy, while another 730 on a ship operated by Doctors Without Borders were on their way to the Italian shore.

The Libyan coastguard told the Associated Press it had rescued about 170 migrants off Tripoli on May 6 but failed to pick up others because it lacked the resources.

Italy and Libya have been cooperating to help reduce the number of people attempting to make the dangerous sea journey to Europe.

The International Organization for Migration says 43,490 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea this year as of April 26.

Officials say about 1,000 have died so far this year attempting the journey, while more than 4,500 migrants died or were missing and feared drowned in 2016.

