Militants Target Afghan President's Running Mate

A fire could be seen inside the Kabul office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's vice presidential running mate, Amrullah Saleh, after it was attacked by gunmen on July 28. Gunmen stormed the building following an explosion nearby. Saleh was wounded by shrapnel from the bomb but was safely evacuated amid an exchange of gunfire between the militants and Afghan security forces. The attack came on the first day of campaigning for Afghanistan's presidential election, which is set for September 28.