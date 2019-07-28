Gunmen Storm Office Of Afghan President's Running Mate After Bomb Attack

KABUL -- A bomb has exploded near the Kabul office of President Ashraf Ghani’s running mate, Amrullah Saleh, on the first day of campaigning for Afghanistan’s September 28 presidential election.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told RFE/RL that gunmen stormed the building of Saleh’s Green Trends Movement after the blast and were engaged in a battle with Afghan security forces.

Witnesses told RFE/RL that they saw Saleh being safely evacuated from the Kabul complex in the midst of the gunbattle.

Initial reports said at least one person was killed by the explosion and that 13 wounded people were transported to hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came just hours after Ghani marked the official start of Afghanistan’s two-month presidential election campaign by insisting that "peace is coming" and that negotiations with the Taliban “will take place."

Ghani made the remarks at a rally in Kabul. He is facing 17 other candidates and hopes to secure a second term by winning the delayed presidential election.

Earlier on July 28, the Taliban rejected a statement from a senior Afghan minister who said he hopes direct talks would begin within two weeks between the militant group and the government in Kabul.