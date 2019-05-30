Four Killed In Military Helicopter Crash In Western Ukraine

KYIV -- An Mi-8 military helicopter crashed late on May 29 during a training exercise in western Ukraine, killing three crew members and their commander, Ukraine's military has said.

The press service said that contact with the helicopter was lost at 11:27 p.m. local time (2027 GMT/UTC) on May 29.

Rescue services and law enforcement agencies worked at the scene of the crash overnight and continued on May 30.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry, the General Staff, and the Ground Forces command was en route to the site.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted to the crash on Twitter, writing, "It's not a good morning."

Zelenskiy said he had ordered General Ruslan Khomchak, the Ukrainian army chief, to "investigate the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control."