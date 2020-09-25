Military Plane Crash In Ukraine Kills At Least 22

A military plane carrying 28 people crashed in Ukraine on the evening of September 25, killing at least 22 people, according to the country's State Emergency Service.

The crash of the AN-26 military plane was in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

"According to the airfield’s air traffic control, there were 28 people on board. The bodies of the 22 victims have been found. Two people were injured. Four are being searched for," the State Emergency Service said on its Telegram channel.

Rescue teams have been working at the scene.

Air force pilots and cadets were on the plane, the Interior Ministry said in a separate statement.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax