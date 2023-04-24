News
Spurred By Ukraine War, Global Military Expenditures Hit Record High, With Europe Above Cold War Levels
Military spending worldwide rose 3.7 percent in 2022 to a record $2.24 trillion, with Central and Western Europe experiencing the largest year-on-year increase since the Cold War and Ukraine boosting its outlays to unprecedented levels as it battled to repel Russian forces that invaded its territory early in the year.
The United States, Russia, and China remained the largest individual spenders, accounting for 56 percent of the global total of military spending, according to inflation-adjusted data published on April 24 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The report said military aid to Ukraine and concerns about a heightened threat from Russia strongly influenced spending by many other states, as did tensions in East Asia.
"The continuous rise in global military expenditure in recent years is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world," said Nan Tian, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
"States are bolstering military strength in response to a deteriorating security environment, which they do not foresee improving in the near future," he added.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." The invasion has since caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides with Ukraine, backed heavily -- both financially and militarily -- by allies in Europe, North America, and other parts of the world, putting up a far stiffer resistance than Moscow appears to have expected.
SIPRI estimated that Russian military spending increased 9.2 percent in 2022, to around $86.4 billion, equivalent to 4.1 percent of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP). That's up from 3.7 percent of GDP in 2021.
"The difference between Russia's budgetary plans and its actual military spending in 2022 suggests the invasion of Ukraine has cost Russia far more than it anticipated," said Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, director of SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
Ukraine's military spending reached $44 billion in 2022 --– a whopping increase of 640 percent, with the report calling it the "highest single-year increase in a country's military expenditure ever recorded in SIPRI data."
"As a result of the increase and the war-related damage to Ukraine's economy...military spending as a share of GDP shot up to 34 percent of GDP in 2022, from 3.2 percent in 2021."
By contrast, the United States, by far the world's largest military spender, spent $877 billion in 2022, up 0.7 percent adjusted for inflation -- representing 39 percent of total global military spending and triple that of China, the second-largest spender.
Expenditures by Central and Western European states reached $345 billion in 2022 -- surpassing in real terms the 1989 level, just as the Cold War was ending.
"The invasion of Ukraine had an immediate impact on military spending decisions in Central and Western Europe," said Diego Lopes da Silva, a SIPRI senior researcher. "This included multiyear plans to boost spending from several governments."
He said that "we can reasonably expect" military expenditures in the region to keep rising in upcoming years.
Finland, which recently became the 31st member of NATO, led the rise with a 36 percent increase in military spending, followed by Lithuania (up 27 percent); Sweden, which is seeking NATO membership (up 12 percent); and Poland (up 11 percent).
"While the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 certainly affected military spending decisions in 2022, concerns about Russian aggression have been building for much longer," said Lorenzo Scarazzato, a SIPRI researcher.
"Many former Eastern bloc states have more than doubled their military spending since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea."
SIPRI said all percentage changes are expressed in real terms at constant 2021 prices.
More News
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Russia Has Stolen Europe's Peace
Russia has not only stolen territory in Ukraine, but also peace in Europe and stability in the world, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Russia "has destroyed the basic principles of humanity by committing unspeakable atrocities," Kuleba wrote in an op-ed for the April 23 edition of German daily Die Welt. No real peace in the region is possible if Moscow is not held accountable for all its crimes, he wrote. "Russia has thrown us back into a long 19th century marked by colonial conquests," he added.
Protesters In Paris Demand Sanctions Against Wife Of Russian Minister
Anti-Kremlin protesters staged a rally in Paris on April 23, urging the EU to slap sanctions on the socialite wife of the Russian deputy defense minister, who they accuse of bypassing sanctions. Chanting "Sanctions" and holding placards, several dozen activists gathered outside the presumed Paris home of Svetlana Maniovich. The protest was organized by associates of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny who say that the wife of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov must be banned from living in Europe and her assets frozen. One sign said: "Robs in Russia. Kills in Ukraine. Wife in France."
EU Considers Sanctions On RT Serbian-Language Balkan Broadcasts
The European Union is considering placing sanctions on Russian state-controlled media Russia Today (RT) Balkans, which broadcasts programs in the Serbian language, diplomatic sources told RFE/RL on April 23. The sources said the European Commission is in the process of preparing a new package of sanctions against the Kremlin because of its aggression against Ukraine. According to the sources, the preliminary list of new sanctions also includes "extension of the list of media whose broadcasting is prohibited, including Russia Today Balkans." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Moscow Vows Retaliation After Claiming U.S. Denies Russian Journalists Visas For Lavrov UN Visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed anger after he claimed the United States had not issued visas to journalists seeking to accompany him to the United Nations, with Russian officials vowing to retaliate against U.S. journalists in Russia.
"We won't forget -- we will not forgive this," said Lavrov, who is scheduled to chair several UN Security Council meetings starting on April 24 in New York as Russia assumes the rotating presidency of the council.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately comment about the claim of the visa denials, saying it could not speak on specific visa requests because of privacy rules.
"The United States takes seriously its obligations as host country of the UN under the UN Headquarters Agreement, including with respect to visa issuance," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
The rift comes weeks after U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on allegations of espionage that The Wall Street Journal reporter, his publication, and U.S. officials strongly denied.
Gershkovich was the first foreign journalist arrested on spying allegations since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
He had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Most Western journalists who had been reporting in Russia left the country following the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, facing tightened reporting, visas, and accreditation regulations.
In his comments, Lavrov said Russia "will not forgive nor forget" the U.S. refusal to issue visas to the Russian journalists.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of retaliation against U.S. journalists.
"We will find formats to respond to this so that the Americans remember for a long time that such things must not be done," Ryabkov was quoted by state-run news agencies as saying.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Diaspora Group Honors Belarusian 'Political Prisoners' Ihar And Darya Losik, Eduard Palchys
The century-old, pro-democracy Belarusian exile group Rada of the Belarusian Democratic Republic (Rada BNR) has awarded its inaugural Order of Pahonya to the relatives of imprisoned "political prisoners" Ihar Losik, his wife, Darya Losik, and Eduard Palchys. An April 22 post on the group's Facebook page showed images from a presentation ceremony in Vilnius, which also hosts exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik is serving a 15-year sentence on charges including organizing unrest that he and others say are politically motivated. The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ihar and Darya Losik, who have a 4-year-old son. Thirty-two-year-old Palchys is a blogger detained on similar charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
New Azerbaijani-Armenian Tensions Flare Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged accusations on April 23 over alleged military supplies and the appearance of checkpoints in a sensitive region around the Caucasus foes' shared border.
In a move condemned by Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani authorities on April 23 set up a border checkpoint on the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
In setting up the border checkpoint at the Lachin road, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said that it mirrored a similar unilateral step by Armenia made on April 22.
In Baku, the Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan called its action a "legitimate decision" and that it "took appropriate measures to establish control at the starting point of the road."
"Ensuring border security...is the prerogative of the government of Azerbaijan and a necessary condition for national security, state sovereignty, and the rule of law," it added.
The checkpoints are intended to restrict traffic on the only road connecting Armenia with the mostly Armenian-populated parts of Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The "frozen conflict" erupted violently in 2020 into intense fighting that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Tensions have flared recently as the Lachin Corridor has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 2022.
The availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries, and prices for food and other goods have risen significantly and there have been interruptions in supplies of gas and electricity.
On April 23, Azerbaijan's State Border Service accused the Armenian side of shuttling "continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh," a claim repeatedly denied in both Yerevan and Stepanakert.
The Armenian side has, for its part, accused Azerbaijan of seeking a pretext for isolating Karabakh Armenians.
Ethnic Armenian leaders in Nagorno-Karabakh have also accused Baku of violating the terms of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement, under which the road passing through the 5-kilometer-wide area known as the Lachin Corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on April 23 that it was "concerned that Azerbaijan's establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process."
"We reiterate that there should be free and open movement of people and commerce on the Lachin Corridor and call on the parties to resume peace talks and refrain from provocations and hostile actions along the border," it added.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry on April 23 said the Azerbaijani roadblock "grossly violated" the terms of the 2020 cease-fire deal.
“We call on the Russian Federation to finally fulfil its obligation under Provision 6 of the trilateral statement by eliminating the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and ensuring the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the entire security zone of the corridor,” the Armenian ministry statement said.
The latest incident comes a day after Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said three soldiers were injured when their vehicle was blown up on a mine allegedly supplied from Armenia.
In another statement, the ministry claimed that Russian peacekeepers controlling the area again helped Armenians transport "military cargoes" from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin road.
Armenian has denied both accusations.
Separately on April 23, Armenia's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper near the border. Azerbaijan denied the allegation and said its soldiers had come under fire from in the border area.
Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and is ready to sign a relevant peace treaty with Baku.
EU's Frontline Agriculture Ministers Seek More 'Exceptional Safeguards' On Ukrainian Imports
The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have inquired with the European Commission over potentially expanding the range of products that fall under so-called exceptional safeguard measures. The pressure follows import bans on Ukrainian grain announced this week by a handful of EU countries under pressure from domestic agricultural producers. European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the challenges of increased agricultural imports from war-torn Ukraine this week with the same five countries in an effort to avert moves that could "put the internal market at risk" and to maintain unity against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Son Of Tajik Constitutional Court Judge Dies In Car Crash
The son of Tajik Constitutional Court Judge Asror Sharifzoda died along with at least one other person in a multivehicle incident around 9 p.m. on April 22 in the capital, Dushanbe. The Interior Ministry said the crash that killed Parviz Sharifzoda, a passenger, was caused by the 20-year-old driver of the second vehicle. Asror Sharifzoda has been a member of the Constitutional Court since 2019. A source at the state authority that deals with road accidents told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that another Sharifzoda relative was killed in the incident, but that could not initially be confirmed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Chinese Envoy Questions Sovereignty Of Post-Soviet States
China's ambassador to France has sparked anger in Eastern Europe and "consternation" in Paris after questioning the sovereignty of post-Soviet countries. Speaking on the LCI news channel, Ambassador Lu Shaye suggested on April 21 that countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations." The comments cast doubt not just on Ukraine, which Russia invaded last February, but all former Soviet republics that emerged as independent states after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, including some EU members.
G7 Calls For Extension, Full Implementation, And Expansion Of Black Sea Grain Deal
The Group of Seven (G7) leading economic powers called on April 23 for the "extension, full implementation, and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique. Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tons of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022, has strongly signaled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Top Kyrgyz Inspector Questions Russia's Milk Ban Amid Possible Souring Over Cyrillic Alphabet
Kyrgyzstan's top hygienic expert has questioned Russia's stated reasons for suddenly banning its dairy imports after calls emerged in that Central Asian country to abandon the Cyrillic alphabet imposed by Soviet authorities after the 1940s. Ashirbai Jusupov, director of the State Inspection for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, said Bishkek received no formal notification from its Russian counterpart agency but was "ready to fulfill any request" from Rosselkhoznadzor. He suggested "minor flaws" cited by the Russian side fell under agreements within the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. The Rosselkhoznadzor ban came into effect on April 21. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Brazil's Lula Doesn't Want To 'Please Anyone' With Ukraine Stance
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on April 22 he did not want to "please anyone" with his views about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after provoking criticism in the West for suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war. Speaking in Lisbon at the start of his first visit to Europe since being elected president again, Lula said his aim was to "build a way to bring both of them [Russia and Ukraine] to the table." Last week he said the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, arguing that they were prolonging the war. The White House accused Lula of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Spokesman's Son Claims To Have Fought As Wagner Mercenary In Ukraine
The son of President Vladimir Putin's longtime spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Russian media he fought in Ukraine as a member of the mercenary Wagner group, in statements later echoed by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Thirty-three-year-old Nikolai Peskov also claimed to Komsomolskaya pravda that he earned a medal for bravery as part of a rocket-launch crew. The claim follows years of reports of the younger Peskov's luxurious lifestyle and amid pressure over public mobilization efforts as Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the 14-month mark. It could not immediately be verified. Prigozhin said Peskov enlisted "under forged documents" to conceal his identity. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amid Boycott, Turnout Meager In Local Elections In Serbian Strongholds Of Northern Kosovo
Polls have closed following a paltry turnout in extraordinary local elections in four municipalities in northern Kosovo with ethnic Serb majorities where local mayors resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
The Central Election Commission late on April 23 said that preliminary results indicated that the Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti,had won the mayoral races in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, while the opposition Democratic Party had taken races in Zvecan and Zubin Potok.
Turnout, as expected, was low as the dominant Kosovar Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the votes.
There are around 45,000 voters eligible to elect new mayors in North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok, along with municipal assemblies in Zvecan and Leposavic.
After polls closed, election officials said just 1,567 people had voted -- representing a turnout of 3.5 percent of eligible citizens.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots that were being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
Milan Radoicic, vice president of Serbian List, said following the vote that "those who think that with 1 or 2 percent of the vote, they can lead the municipalities in the north, I have to say that the Serbian people will never allow them to do that."
A former chairwoman of Kosovo's Central Election Commission, Valdete Daka, told RFE/RL that so long as proper procedures were being followed, the tiny number of votes would likely result in mayoral seats being filled but not necessarily an end to the local problems.
Daka said the "nonappearance in the elections" was essentially "conveying a message to the government of Kosovo that they won't accept the leaders who emerge from these elections."
"With this nonappearance in the elections, the Serbs are conveying a message to the government of Kosovo that they will not accept the leaders who emerge from these elections," Daka said.
All of the areas voting maintain close ties with Belgrade.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
The Serbian List party has demanded the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, as Kosovo's government pledged to the international community a decade ago, and the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo Police from north of country.
A total of 10 candidates were competing for the mayorships, only one of whom -- independent candidate Sladjana Pantovic in Zvecan -- is an ethnic Serb. Pantovic was the rare exception among Serbs, turning out to vote at around 8 a.m.
Pantovic received just five votes, or 2.6 percent.
Another ethnic Serb candidate, Aleksandar Jablanovic from the Party of Kosovo Serbs, withdrew from the race in Leposavic three days ago, saying there were not "adequate conditions" for voting.
All of the remaining candidates were ethnic Albanians from the Mitrovica Civic Initiative, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, and Kurti's Self-Determination movement.
Kosovo's Central Election Commission had to organize alternative polling stations for the April 23 voting because the schools that normally host the voting in northern Kosovo operate within the so-called parallel system run by Serbia's leadership.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Kurti this week accused Belgrade of intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage them from participating in the elections.
Vucic alleged on April 22 that Kosovar authorities were effectively staging "an occupation" of the north after the elections.
The four northern municipalities have been without mayors since November, when Serbs largely loyal to Belgrade resigned from their jobs over the Kosovar government's threatened imposition of a requirement for all vehicles to be registered locally.
The voting took place at 19 polling stations, 12 of which were organized by Kosovar authorities in the final days before the vote.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and the partly recognized country's Central Election Commission urged citizens in the north to exercise their right to vote.
The international community has also expressed regret at the Serbs' boycott and urged all sides to exercise restraint.
Following the election, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said, "We recognize Kosovan election officials' efforts to make polling places available to citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote, while minimizing potential points of tension."
"We likewise express our appreciation for the professionalism of the Kosovo Police, EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR in ensuring a secure environment for the elections."
Kosovo remains blocked from many multinational organizations due to Serbian and Russian opposition to recognition, although there were recently signs of a possible breakthrough under EU-mediated talks.
The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest. It is the last Western Balkan country to achieve such status.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on April 21 that citizens in the north of Kosovo and all political parties "have a responsibility to respect the democratic process, recognizing that they all had the opportunity to register and participate."
Expectations Rise Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive After Unconfirmed Reports Of Dnieper Crossing
Reports that the Ukrainian military has crossed the Dnieper River and established positions on the eastern side heightened expectations on April 23 that Kyiv is on the verge of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
The influential U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) argued in its regular update on April 22 that "Russian milbloggers have provided enough geolocated footage and textual reports to confirm that Ukrainian forces have established positions in east [left] bank Kherson Oblast as of April 22 though not at what scale or with what intentions."
The ISW added that geolocated footage from Russian military bloggers indicated that Ukrainian forces had established a bridgehead north of the town of Oleshkiy and that they have put in place "stable supply lines to these positions" in the Kherson region.
Battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Many experts have said -- and Ukrainian leaders have hinted -- that a major spring counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces is in the works.
One suggested goal would be to split the land corridor the Kremlin's forces have established between the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and Russia itself.
The Ukrainian military declined to confirm or deny the reports that its troops had taken up positions on the partly Russian-controlled bank of the strategically crucial Dnieper River.
A spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, said in televised comments that crossing an obstacle like the "wide and powerful" Dnieper was "very difficult work."
"Therefore, the conditions of a military operation require informational silence until it is safe for our military," she said. "That's why we need to be patient."
She added that "informational silence should be observed" also in light of wartime disinformation efforts by an enemy.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the occupied Kherson region, denied that Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the Dnieper's east bank, saying on Telegram that Russian forces remained in "full control" of the area, although adding that Ukrainian sabotage teams had conducted operations there.
Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff said Russia's "main effort is focused" on offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.
It said it had fought off 58 attacks in the past day, and warned of the possibility of missile and air strikes around the country.
It also said Russian "defensive operations" were continuing farther south in and around Zaporizhzhya, which hosts an occupied nuclear power plant, and Kherson.
In Kharkiv, the head of the local administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said via Telegram that Russian bombardments with S-300 missiles and other weapons were targeting the city and the district.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that "a fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility in the Novobavar district due to rocket fire" and "emergency services are working at the scene."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders continued to press their Western allies for additional military supplies on top of the billions of dollars worth of armaments and aid already sent.
On April 22, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said that while Ukraine was grateful for assistance so far, "it is not enough."
"Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish [R]ussian aggression this year," Melnyk wrote on Twitter. "Thus we call upon our partners to cross all artificial red lines & devote 1% of GDP for [Ukraine] weapons deliveries."
The United States said its Abrams tanks bound for Ukraine were on their way to Germany for the training of Ukrainian tank crews, and other allies issued fresh commitments to Kyiv at a Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on April 21 largely focused on helping boost Ukrainian air defenses.
With reporting by AP
Cyprus Says Cracking Down On Ukraine War Sanction-Busters
Cyprus has cracked down on those named by the United States and Britain for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs bypass sanctions on Moscow because of the Ukraine war, an official said on April 22. Financial Commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told state broadcaster CyBC that the assets of the individuals and entities concerned had been frozen. The east Mediterranean island is home to a large Russian diaspora. Limassol on the south coast -- often nicknamed "Moscow on the Med" -- has long been a magnet for Russian speakers.
Russia Announces Mass Expulsion Of German Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is expelling a number of German diplomats in what it calls a "mirror" action to a previously unannounced move by Berlin as relations between the two counties continue to deteriorate.
The Russian ministry on April 22 said that "as a reaction to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side decided to 'mirror' the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country."
Germany had not previously announced an expulsion, but an official with the German Foreign Ministry on April 22 said the two sides had been in contact in recent weeks about embassy and consular representations.
"Today's departure of Russian Embassy staff is related to this," the official said, although the German ministry did not specify how many Russian diplomats were leaving.
The official said the arrival of a Russian government airplane in Berlin with special diplomatic clearance was related to the issue.
Russian planes are a rare sight in Europe after the EU closed airports and airspace to Russian airlines following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said more than 20 German diplomats would be expelled from Russia. State news agency RIA Novosti reported that an equal number of Russian diplomats were being expelled from Berlin.
German newspaper Bild reported that 34 of Germany’s 90 personnel in Russia were being expelled.
In March, German publication Focus reported that Berlin was considering expelling more than 30 Russian diplomats from the country.
According to reports, German security agencies have concluded that Russian representatives can use their diplomatic immunity to recruit informants for the purpose of sabotage or spreading disinformation.
In April 2022, Germany declared 40 Russian diplomats persona non grata. In response, Russia expelled 40 German diplomats.
Berlin has long attempted to avoid damaging ties with Moscow, based largely on the NATO member's need for Russian energy supplies. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has damaged the relationship, with Germany seeking to ease its dependence on Russian oil and gas deliveries.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian President Vetoes Law That Many Decried As Homophobic
Hungarian President Katalin Novak vetoed a controversial whistle-blower law that restricted the rights of homosexual and transsexual people, saying the legislation could "serve to increase mistrust among members of the community" and that that it didn't meet EU requirements. The law stipulated, among other things, that citizens could anonymously report same-sex couples raising children together. Parliament had approved the law with the support of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party. The parliament can override the veto with a simple majority, which appears likely. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Another Aerial Bomb Found At Site Of Explosion In Russia's Belgorod
More than 3,000 people were evacuated from their homes on April 22 in the Russian city of Belgorod after Defense Ministry explosives technicians discovered an aerial bomb on a city street, the region's governor said. It comes two days after the ministry said a Russian warplane had "accidentally" discharged a bomb over the city, causing damage and injuring three people. Local reports said the unexploded bomb hit and damaged a building before being lodged underground. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lithuania Disconnects From Russian Power Grid In First Test
Lithuania has disconnected all of its connections to the Russian electricity grid for the first time. According to the Lithuanian operator Litgrid, the grid of the Baltic country will be operated completely independently for the first time in its history during the 10-hour trial disconnection. The electricity needed during this time will come exclusively from domestic sources or be imported from Sweden and Poland. Lithuania said it had completely stopped energy imports from Russia last year. However, like Estonia and Latvia, it is still part of a synchronized electricity grid with Russia and Belarus dating back to the Soviet era.
- By AP
Serbian, Hungarian Leaders Attend Military Display In Serbia
The populist leaders of Serbia and Hungary observed a Serbian military exercise on April 22, an event seen as a display of lethal firepower amid the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Balkans. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Serbia on a previously unannounced visit. He was greeted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said he was happy "to once again welcome a great friend of Serbia." "Serbian-Hungarian relations are at the highest level in the history of our countries," Vucic wrote on Instagram. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyiv Says Dozens Of Russian Strikes Repelled As Allies Discuss Beefing Up Ukraine's Air Defenses
Ukraine says its military has fended off dozens of Russian attacks over the past day, as Kyiv's Western allies discussed fortifying its air defenses ahead of a spring counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military "repelled 53 Russian attacks on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtar areas" in the country's east, Ukraine's General Staff said on April 22.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian forces launched 30 air strikes and three missile strikes, and carried out 50 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers over the past 24 hours, it added.
Russia's Defense Ministry on April 22 said that "assault troops" had captured three more western districts in Bakhmut, the devastated Ukrainian city that has been the focus of Moscow's offensive in recent months.
"Airborne troops were restraining Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city," the ministry said. Russian commanders often refer to Wagner mercenary fighters as "assault troops."
Meanwhile, five Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on the night of April 22, causing some damage to civilian buildings, the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, wrote on his Telegram channel.
Battlefield claims by either side are difficult to immediately verify.
The fighting comes as dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian forces gathered in Germany on April 21 to discuss further military aid for Ukraine.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference that beefing up Ukraine's air-defense system was "the critical military task right now," adding that the goal is to make sure that it is robust and rigorous.
Milley said air defense was the theme all day of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside Milley at the news conference, said Kyiv's allies in the contact group believe that what Ukraine needs most urgently is ground-based air defense capability.
"That is what has enabled them to prevent the Russian air forces from having a meaningful impact in this fight," Austin said.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting consisted of representatives from some 50 countries that are providing military aid to Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the Ramstein meeting by warning of an "uncontrollable" arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities, including those on its Kaliningrad territory bordering Poland and Lithuania, the RIA state news agency said.
Austin confirmed that the United States plans to deliver Abrams tanks to Germany in the coming weeks, saying Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on how to use them.
The training is to take place at a military training area in southern Germany and last around 10 weeks, according to earlier news reports about the delivery of the tanks.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law on April 21 that prohibits naming geographical sites in Ukraine after Russian figures or historical events and dates associated with Russian aggression.
The law bans toponymics that "glorify, perpetuate, promote, or symbolize" Russia or its "prominent, memorable, historical and cultural places, cities, dates, events, and figures who carried out military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries."
The move is part of broader "de-Russification" efforts in Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP
Russian Plane Gets Special Permission To Land In Berlin
A Russian aircraft flew from Moscow to Berlin on April 22 with special diplomatic clearance, an air force spokesman told the dpa news agency. He did not give any details about the cargo or passengers. Russian aircraft are rare guests after the European Union closed EU airports and airspace to all Russian carriers in February 2022. The flight aroused interest on social media on April 22.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Signs Law Banning Geographical Names Associated With Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law on April 21 that prohibits naming geographical sites in Ukraine after Russian figures or historical events and dates associated with Russian aggression. The law bans toponymics that "glorify, perpetuate, promote, or symbolize" Russia or its "prominent, memorable, historical, and cultural places, cities, dates, events, and figures who carried out military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries." The move is part of broader "de-Russification" efforts in Ukraine amid Moscow's brutal invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
As Russia Increases Shelling and Air Strikes On Bakhmut, Ukraine Retaliates With Its Own2
Russia Seeks Arrest Of Ukrainian Intelligence Chief In Connection With Bridge Explosion3
In Ukraine's Mariupol, Doubts Grow Over Russia's Rush To Rebuild A Demolished City4
Iran Claims Its Navy Forced U.S. Submarine To Surface As It Entered The Gulf5
Iranian Former Crown Prince's 'Historic' Trip To Israel Courts Controversy6
Kyiv Says Dozens Of Russian Strikes Repelled As Allies Discuss Beefing Up Ukraine's Air Defenses7
Kyiv To Terminate Lease Agreement With Russian Embassy8
U.S. Military Chiefs Say Increasing Ukraine's Air-Defense Capability Most Urgent Critical Task9
The Underground Network Helping Russians Escape The Draft10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe