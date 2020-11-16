Minsk Taxi Driver Who Saved A Protester Says He's No Hero

Dramatic video of a Minsk taxi driver saving a fleeing anti-government protester from the clutches of Belarusian police went viral on social media in September. Now, in an interview with Current Time, Yauhen says he's been horrified by the actions of security forces defending the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka and an election widely seen as rigged. He says he knew the risks in helping the protester escape, but wasn't afraid, and would do the same thing again if necessary.