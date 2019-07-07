Central Asia Reforms A Long, 'Sometimes Painful' Process, Says Top EU Diplomat

The European Union continues to encourage democratic changes in Central Asia, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, but she stressed that carrying out the reforms in the region is a long and "sometimes painful" process.



Mogherini made the comments in an interview with RFE/RL in Bishkek on July 7 as she wrapped up a two-day trip to Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.



"We accompany these countries in their reforms, changes. It’s not always a linear trajectory, but the European countries themselves have an experience of difficult transitions," Mogherini said.



She added that the EU has "the experience, the patience, the resources” to offer Central Asian nations a "strong motivation" to move in the direction of democratic changes.



Mogherini said the EU "constantly" raises the issue of political reforms, media freedom, and human rights with Central Asian leaders and seeks to convince them that "improving a country's human rights record” would boost its chance of attracting foreign investments and enhance its international image.



Mogherini's trip to Ashgabat on July 6 came as part of the EU's opening of an upgraded representative office in the Turkmen capital, the last of the five ex-Soviet Central Asian nations without a full EU office.



In Ashgabat, Mogherini held meetings with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, parliament speaker Gulshat Mamedova, and other officials.



The new EU office will have a full-fledged delegation status, an upgrade from the liaison office that the bloc has had in Turkmenistan for several years.



Mogherini told RFE/RL that having permanent ambassadors in the capitals of the five Central Asian countries, helps the EU "to monitor progresses or problems on a daily basis."

Human Rights Standards



Mogherini later traveled on to Kyrgyzstan, where she met her five regional counterparts and gave a speech at the EU-Central Asia Forum on July 7.



Asked about whether she raised the issue of political prisoners in Turkmenistan, one of the most tightly controlled countries in the world, Mogherini said freedoms and rights were always essential topics of discussions.



"We always raise the overall issue of the human rights standards, the rule of law, good governance, media freedom, and we signal individual cases whenever it’s necessary."



Ahead of her trip, rights activists urged Mogherini to focus on promoting human rights in a country whose government is considered one of the most repressive in the world.



Rachel Denber, a top official with the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, called on Mogherini to tell the Turkmen government that the new EU office "will spare no efforts to press for real human rights changes in the country."

Denber also called on Mogherini to press for the release of Gulgeldy Annaniyazov, who was first arrested in 1995 for helping to organize a peaceful demonstration in Ashgabat, demanding democratic elections, and protesting economic hardship.



Annaniyazov was subsequently released and left the country, but he was detained again after his return in 2008. His prison sentence finished earlier this year, but he has yet to be released.



Philppe Dam, an advocacy director with Human Rights Watch, said Mogherini should use the meetings with Tajik officials to highlight what he said were the arbitrary arrests of more than 150 activists, journalists, lawyers, and opposition figures in recent years.



And he also called on Mogherini to urge Kyrgyz authorities to free Azimjan Askarov, a rights activist who was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 after a trial that was marred by irregularities.



Mogherini also said that she had discussed Askarov's case in her bilateral meeting with Kyrgyz officials, but didn’t provide further details.