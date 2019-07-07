Top EU Diplomat Stresses Good Partnership In Central Asia

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met with the foreign ministers of post-Soviet Central Asian countries on July 7. The top diplomats from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan got together in the latter country's capital, Bishkek. When asked by RFE/RL what is it that makes the European Union's approach different from that of Russia, China, and other big players, Mogherini said "the European Union has no hidden agenda" and is "not asking them to choose" between the EU and others.