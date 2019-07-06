Mogherini Visits Central Asia Amid Calls On EU To Press For Human Rights

European Union foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini is set to arrive in Turkmenistan on July 6, the first leg of her two-day visit to Central Asia amid calls by rights advocates to press for human rights in the region.



In Ashgabat, Mogherini is scheduled to meet with Turkmen authorities, including parliament speaker Gulshat Mamedova, and attend a ceremony to open an office of an EU delegation, the European Union official website said.



Mogherini will travel on to the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, where she will meet her five regional counterparts and give a speech at a EU-Central Asia Forum on July 7.



Ahead of Mogherini’s trip to Central Asia, rights advocates urged her to focus on promoting human rights in the region widely criticized for cracking down on dissent and silencing critics.



“Turkmenistan has one of the most repressive governments in the world, with a long track record of locking up activists and human rights defenders,” wrote Rachel Denber, Deputy Director for Europe and Central Asia Division at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“This is a far cry from what is envisaged in the EU’s brand new Central Asia strategy, which rightly calls on governments in the region to uphold human rights standards, allow rights defenders and journalists to operate freely, and eradicate torture,” Denber added.



Denber urged the EU top diplomat to tell the Turkmen government that the new EU office in Ashgabat “will spare no efforts to press for real human rights changes in the country.”



Denber also said Mogherini must insist on the release of Gulgeldy Annaniyazov, who was first arrested in 1995 for helping to organize a peaceful demonstration in Ashgabat, demanding democratic elections, and protesting economic hardship.



Annaniyazov was subsequently released and left the country, but he was detained again after his return to Turkmenistan in 2008.



Annaniyazov’s prison sentence was expected to end earlier this year, but he hasn’t been released.



In a July 5 opinion piece, Philippe Dam, HRW advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia urged Mogherini to “make it clear that the EU believes effective democracy in Central Asia is attainable if autocratic leaders refrain from putting their desire for power above the rights of their citizens.”

Among other issues, Dam highlighted the arbitrary arrests of more than 150 activists, journalists, lawyers, and opposition figures in Tajikistan in recent years.



She also called on Mogherini to urge Kyrgyz authorities to free rights defender Azimjan Askarov, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 after a trial marred with irregularities.