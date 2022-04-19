Moldovan President Signs Law Banning Symbols Of Russia Aggression

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed into law a bill banning the ribbon of St. George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism and aggression against Ukraine, as well as the signs "Z" and "V" used by Russian armed forces to mark their vehicles and equipment during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



Sandu endorsed the law, which envisions punishment by a fine of at least 900 lei ($49) for making, wearing, or displaying the banned symbols, on April 19, five days after Moldovan lawmakers approved it.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized Sandu for signing the law, accusing her of what he called "fighting symbols instead of poverty."



Dodon also vowed to organize a Victory March on May 9 that has been marked in Russia and several other former Soviet republics on that day each year, but in recent years turned into a tool of the Russian propaganda to justify its aggression against Ukraine, namely Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.



Last month, Sandu signed a formal application for Moldova to join the European Union, hastening its planned pro-Western course in the wake of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.



Lithuania's parliament approved a similar bill that outlaws the ribbon of St. George, as well as thw"Z" and "V" signs, on April 19.



Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, media, and social networks.

With reporting by Current Time, Adevarul, Delfi, and Stir