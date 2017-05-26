Chisinau Mayor, City Officials Detained In Corruption Case

Moldovan anticorruption prosecutors have detained the mayor of Chisinau and several other city officials on suspicion of corruption.

Dorin Chirtoaca and the other officials, including a deputy mayor, were taken to Moldova's National Anticorruption Center (CNA) on the evening of May 25 and ordered held for 72 hours after prosecutors searched city hall for several hours.

No charges have been filed yet by prosecutors.

Moldovan media reported that the arrests were made in connection with allegations of influence peddling and abuse of authority in the construction of several parking lots in the capital, as well as other deals.

Chirtoaca has made no comment.

Chirtoaca, 38, is the deputy chairman of the Liberal Party. He has been mayor of Chisinau since 2007 and supports reunifying the country with neighboring Romania.

All 11 Liberal Party lawmakers in Moldova's 101-seat parliament were absent from the May 26 session.

The Liberal Party recently kicked off a campaign to collect signatures for a referendum to suspend the country's pro-Russian president, Socialist Igor Dodon, for actions incompatible with his office.

Dodon's Socialists in turn have started a campaign to suspend Chirtoaca.

With reporting by Unimedia.md, AP, and News.yam.md