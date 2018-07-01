Thousands Of Moldovans Decry Mayoral Vote Annulment

Accessibility links

Thousands have rallied in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, in protest against the nullification of municipal elections. The July 1 rally was organized by opposition parties and civil activists. Protesters marched from the Moldovan parliament to the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Party. Chisinau's mayoral runoff was won on June 3 by pro-Western candidate Andrei Nastase, but court rulings annulled the results, citing violations of the country's campaign laws by both candidates.

