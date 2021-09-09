Moldova Announces New Lockdown Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Moldovan authorities have announced new national lockdown restrictions as the country faces a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.



The new restrictions, to take effect September 10, will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting bars, restaurants, and cultural events.



The restriction will be in place until at least October 31.



Existing restrictions include the requirement for people to wear masks in public places and for bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m.



The country currently has registered a cumulative total of 272,325 cases with 6,466 deaths as of Sept 8.



Vaccination efforts meanwhile have gone slowly; only about 25 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

With reporting by Reuters