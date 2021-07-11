Moldovan Parliamentary Elections Could Smooth Road To European Integration

Moldovans appear set to weaken Russia's influence and push Europe's poorest country toward further integration with the continent in snap parliamentary elections on July 11.



Some 3.2 million people, including a sizeable diaspora abroad, are eligible to cast ballots for more than 20 parties and blocks in the running.



But only two -- the pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) founded by President Maia Sandu, and the Russia-friendly Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BeCS) -- are seen as locks to enter the 101-seat parliament.



Each is predicted to get up to 37 percent of the vote, according to the latest polls, although most surveys have PAS coming out on top, potentially with an outright majority of 51 seats or more.



Wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania -- with which it shares a common language -- Moldova has long been divided over closer ties with Brussels or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow.



A victory by PAS would give Sandu a friendly legislature to work with as she tries to put the country on the track toward European integration.

"You decide who will be part of the next parliament and government," the 49-year-old former World Bank official wrote on social media as the campaign period came to a close. "It is up to you how quickly we can save the country from corruption and poverty."



A win by the BeCS and other Moscow-friendly parties and blocs would maintain close ties to Russia fostered by former President Igor Dodon, whose fellow Socialists in parliament have stymied Sandu's reform program.



"Only our team is able to end the chaos in the country, ensure social protection of people, restore the economy, and strengthen statehood," Dodon said this week.



The snap elections are the result of a lengthy political battle following Sandu's runoff victory over Dodon in the country's November presidential election.



That vote was also seen as a referendum on Moldova's future, but the Socialist-controlled legislature continued to exert its influence, including boosting the body's power by voting to transfer control of intelligence agencies from the president to parliament.



The move was met in December with mass protests calling for early elections, followed later that month by the resignation of the country's pro-Russia prime minister and his cabinet just before Sandu's inauguration.



After Sandu's attempts to replace the prime minister were exhausted, parliament was dissolved in April and the snap elections were set in motion.



The run-up to the vote has been plagued by conflict over the number of polling stations both abroad and in the Russia-backed breakaway Transdniester region.



After a lengthy back and forth, the number of polling stations in Transdniester, where voters traditionally support closer ties to Moscow, was set at 41.



Moldovans living outside the country, who are expected to be mainly in Sandu's camp, will be able to vote at 150 polling stations abroad, including 12 in neighboring EU-member Romania.



The vote will be held with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with voters required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.



Aside from PAS and the BeCS, the Eurosceptic SOR and the pro-European Dignity and Truth Platform party are seen as contenders to pass the threshold needed to enter parliament.



The new parliament will be seated on August 27, the 30th anniversary of Moldova's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.