Sandu's Allies Amend Election Laws To Enable EU Referendum Alongside Moldova's Presidential Vote
Lawmakers from Moldovan President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) on December 28 powered through a change to election laws to allow for a national referendum alongside a presidential election next autumn, a move that appears aimed at boosting turnout and mobilizing pro-EU backers. Sandu, who has made accelerating Moldova's EU bid a priority since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, proposed the change to the year-old Electoral Code. Sandu's reelection bid faces challenges including the drive for full energy independence from Russia and Moscow-backed separatism alongside a small Russian troop presence in Moldova's Transdniester region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Kremlin Says It Has List Of Western Assets To Be Seized If Russian Assets Confiscated
Russia has a list of Western assets that would be seized if Group of Seven (G7) leaders decided to confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian central-bank assets, the Kremlin said on December 29. G7 leaders will discuss a new legal theory to enable the seizure of the frozen Russian assets when they meet in February, sources have said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would violate international law and undermine the global financial system and the world economy. When asked if there was a list of assets that Russia could seize, Peskov said, "There is," without elaborating.
Russian Veteran Sentenced For Killing Man Who Criticized Service In Ukraine
A court in the Siberian city of Yakutsk on December 29 sentenced local resident Viktor Zabolotsky to 7 1/2 years in prison for stabbing to death a man who criticized Zabolotsky's participation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The traditional Yakut knife used by Zabolotsky in the attack was a personal gift from the head of the Republic of Sakha-Yakutia, Aisen Nikolayev, and was inscribed: "Take care of our Russia. A.Nikolayev." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Unidentified Object Entered Poland From Direction Of Ukraine, Polish Army Says
An unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of Poland from the direction of the border with Ukraine early on December 29, the Polish Army's Operational Command said. "In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country's air-defense system," the operational command said on X, formerly Twitter. It said that "In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal." The incident coincided with a massive overnight air attack by Russia on Ukraine.
Students, Activists Vow Belgrade Blockade Ahead Of Weekend Protest
Serbian students and activists protesting the December 17 elections for parliament and regional and municipal bodies have announced a sit-in to blockade the government offices and nearby streets in the run-up to a planned demonstration in downtown Belgrade on December 30. The opposition has accused President Aleksandar Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of fraud in voting after which Vucic declared an overwhelming victory over the unified opposition competing in the Serbia Against Violence alliance. Vucic and his SNS have ruled since 2012, and OSCE observers said the voting was unfair. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Russia Used 'Everything They Have' In Massive Air Attack
Ukrainian officials say at least 12 people died in a massive Russian air attack overnight on December 28-29 that combined hypersonic and other missiles along with drones to hit military and civilian targets all over the country including the capital, Kyiv, in what appeared to be the biggest bombardment of the 22-month-invasion.
Air defenses mobilized but casualties were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and other major cities, with search-and-rescue efforts continuing.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal."
He said Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya were among the cities targeted.
Zelenskiy cited "fatalities and injuries" and also reiterated earlier reports that "a maternity ward, educational facilities, [and] a shopping mall" were among the objects struck, in addition to residential buildings and other private homes.
"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: 'Kindzhals,' S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down."
The Ukrainian Air Force command later raised that number, saying its forces had shot down 114 of 158 missiles or drones.
RFE/RL could not independently confirm details of the attacks, but explosions had rocked a number of major cities and debris fell from the skies in many places.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called it a massive air strike that targeted social and critical infrastructure.
The Ukrainian armed forces said military sites had also been targeted.
An air alert was in effect throughout the country early on December 29, with the military urging people to go to shelters.
The Energy Ministry announced later that the attacks were causing power cuts for residents in four regions in the north and south of the country.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Russian attacks included hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept, as well as drone strikes, adding that Russia "apparently launched everything they have.”
The Interior Ministry said at least 12 were dead and 75 more injured in the bombardments.
Local officials said four people were killed and more than a dozen hurt when attacks struck a maternity hospital and a shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The Health Ministry said another medical facility in Dnipro was also damaged but patients and staff were out of harm's way.
At least two people were reported killed and 15 more injured in airborne strikes on the city of Odesa, in the south. The regional governor said the objects struck included residential buildings.
Another person was reported killed in the western city of Lviv and others injured, amid reports from the mayor of ongoing explosions.
Air defenses were operating in Kyiv, according to the capital's military administration, and debris had fallen on the city.
At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in the capital, as first responders tried to extinguish fires and clear debris to locate victims, according to the deputy head of the city's state administration, Mykola Povoroznyk.
"The search and rescue work is not over yet," Povoroznyk told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the body of one victim was found in the rubble of a warehouse where at least three others were also injured.
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said three waves of aerial attacks had hit that city overnight, killing one man and injuring at least 11.
Kyiv and many Western leaders have accused Russia of consistently targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for his actions over Ukraine.
Russia denies targeting civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Military Unit Says Russians Committed War Crime When They Killed POWs
The command of the Ukrainian military's Airborne Assault Forces said on December 28 that three Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) whose alleged execution by Russian forces is being investigated by the Prosecutor-General’s Office served in the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.
The men were "deliberately killed" by unidentified members of the Russian forces in violation of the laws and customs of war, the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war, and other standards of international humanitarian law, the Airborne Assault Forces command said on Facebook.
According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the men were taken prisoner during combat earlier in December near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region and shot an hour later.
The command's message said their bodies had been removed from the battlefield.
Yuriy Belousov, an official with the Prosecutor-General's Office in charge of investigating crimes committed during armed conflict, told RFE/RL the identity of the soldiers was being verified and their names will be released later.
Russia has yet to comment on the allegation.
The command's message also said a video of the shooting has circulated on social media, saying it is proof of a war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and it vowed to avenge the killings.
The video of the alleged incident appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing after being fired upon. The video has not been independently verified.
The accusation is the second time this month that Ukraine has accused Russia of killing prisoners of war. Ukraine on December 3 accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video shared on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel.
Materials relevant to the case will be transferred to the International Criminal Court, the command said, adding that war criminals from Russia will be held accountable before an international tribunal.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Says It Executes Four 'Saboteurs' Linked To Israel's Mossad
Iran has executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on December 29. "Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said. Two weeks ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency said an alleged Mossad agent was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interference, and trials in Iran can be intransparent.
Siberian Lawmaker, Former Navalny Associate Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
A court in the Siberian city of Tomsk has sentenced Ksenia Fadeyeva, a local lawmaker and the former head of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's regional team, to nine years in prison for extremism. The court pronounced its ruling on December 29 after finding Fadeyeva guilty of using official powers to organize an extremist group. The prosecution had sought a 10 1/2-year sentence for Fadeyeva. The wartime footing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has enabled a devastating crackdown to continue on Russia's opposition. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
France, Germany, U.K., U.S., Condemn Iran's Increase In Uranium Enrichment
France, Germany, Britain, and the United States on December 28 condemned Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium following an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report earlier this week. "We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear program," the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," they said. The IAEA report said Iran had "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023." (Reuters)
Two Members Of Serbian Opposition End Hunger Strike Over Election
Two Serbian lawmakers say they will end their hunger strike to demand an annulment of general elections that took place earlier this month, while three other members of the opposition Serbia Against Violence continue their protest.
Janko Veselinovic and Danijela Grujic, both members of parliament, announced on December 28 that they will end the hunger strike on the advice of doctors.
Veselinovic announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he and Grujic had been hospitalized.
"We're fine. Don't worry. We haven't ended the hunger strike yet. But on the advice of doctors, we will do it today," Veselinovic said.
Grujic started her hunger strike on December 21, and Veselinovic two days later.
In addition to the hunger strikes, there have been daily protests in Belgrade since the day after the election, and Veselinovic also called on supporters to "be in Belgrade" at 12 p.m. local time on December 30 for another rally.
The three members of Serbia Against Violence who are continuing their hunger strikes are Marinika Tepic, Jelena Milosevic, and Branko Miljus. They are currently in the building of the Serbian parliament, where the headquarters of the election commission is located.
They are demanding the annulment of the December 17 parliamentary and local elections across Serbia, claiming electoral fraud.
Tepic, a leading figure in Serbia Against Violence, the country's main opposition party, began her hunger strike on December 18 after President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was declared the winner of the elections. She was placed on intravenous drips on December 25 following a deterioration in her health, but told Reuters that she planned to reject further medical advice to end her protest.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged that irregularities took place in the voting process.
Viola von Cramon, a member of the observation mission of the European Parliament to the parliamentary and local elections, condemned the alleged irregularities and said the European Parliament expects "higher democratic standards from an EU candidate country."
The SNS and Serbian leadership have rejected the allegations of electoral fraud.
U.S. Sanctions Target Iranian Financing Of Huthi Rebels In Yemen
The United States has imposed sanctions on one individual and three currency-exchange houses that it says are responsible for facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Huthi rebels in Yemen. The individual who was designated is the head of the Currency Exchangers Association in Sana'a. The three exchange houses are in Yemen and Turkey. U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in a statement on December 28 that the action "underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Huthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region."
Orthodox Archbishop, 86, Charged With Discrediting Russian Army
Archbishop Viktor Pivovarov, the 86-year-old head of the Slavic and South Russian Orthodox Church, which distances itself from the Moscow Patriarchate, told RFE/RL on December 28 that police in the Krasnodar region had charged him with "repeatedly discrediting" Russia's armed forces that invaded Ukraine. The charge stemmed from an article signed by the archbishop condemning the war. The new charge came after Pivovarov in March was fined 40,000 rubles ($436) following a court decision that one of his sermons condemning the invasion "discredited" the military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kalmyks In Russia Mark 80th Anniversary Of Mass Deportation To Siberia
Russia's Kalmykia region has marked the 80th anniversary of the start of mass deportations of Kalmyks to Siberia by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Kalmykia, a republic located in the North Caucasus, has marked December 28 as a holiday, the Day of Memory and Sorrow, since 2004.
Prayers in Kalmykia's Buddhist temples were dedicated on December 28 to the thousands who died between 1943 and 1956 as a result of the deportation.
Kalmykia head Batu Khasikov, Prime Minister Gilyana Boskhomdzhiyeva, and other top Kalmyk officials attended a collective Buddhist prayer ceremony at the central Buddhist temple in the Kalmyk capital, Elista.
Flowers were laid at the monument of Exodus and Return in Elista -- a memorial created by the late Russian-American sculptor, Ernst Neizvestny.
In Moscow, activists laid flowers at the Wall of Grief, a monument to the victims of Stalin's political persecution, to commemorate Kalmyks who perished during the deportation.
Later in the day, the Gulag History Museum also planned to hold a commemoration.
Days before the 80th anniversary of the Kalmyk deportation, a plaque commemorating the victims was unveiled at a railway station in the city of Volgograd, from which Kalmyks were sent to Siberia in cattle cars in late December 1943.
However, on December 27, two days after it was unveiled, unidentified perpetrators destroyed the plaque, causing an outcry among Kalmyks.
Khasikov called the plaque's destruction "a senseless provocation" and demanded that local officials find the perpetrators.
Kalmyks are a Mongol-speaking and predominantly Buddhist ethnic group -- one of several that were deported en masse in the 1940s by Stalin's Soviet government, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany.
On December 28-29, 1943, almost 100,000 Kalmyks were loaded into cattle cars headed for Siberia.
According to unofficial estimates, at least one-third of those who were forced onto the trains died during the journey.
Those who survived were allowed to return to Kalmykia in 1956.
Despite Russian Invasion, Ukraine's Economy Registers Growth In 2023
Despite the Russian invasion, Ukraine's economy registered a spike in growth this year, the economy minister said on December 28.
"The main figure that characterizes this year in the economy is an almost 5 percent GDP growth. Our economy not only did not fall but grew at a pace that no one expected," Yulia Svyrydenko, the economy minister, said on Facebook.
Ukraine is looking to strengthen its financial resources for what could be a protracted war as fighting grinds on through the winter and likely into a third year after Russia launched its unprovoked, full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Svyrydenko's comments come after a civilian cargo ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea near Ukraine's Danube ports earlier on December 28, injuring two sailors, officials said.
The Panama-flagged vessel struck the floating mine during stormy weather as it went to pick up grain, according to Ukraine's southern command.
After Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered export agreement last summer, Ukraine launched a new Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain and other cargo to world markets. That has given a boost to Ukraine's agriculture-dependent economy.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the alternative Black Sea export corridor had sent out 12 million tons of cargo so far. He added in his nightly video address on December 28 that the corridor had produced "particularly significant results for December, and this is felt at the level of our entire economy."
The mine incident occurred about 130 kilometers southwest of Chornomorsk, which is near Odesa on Ukraine's southern coast, according to Ambrey, a global maritime-risk-analysis company. Quoted by AP, Ambrey said the ship with 18 crew was on its way to Izmayil, a Ukrainian port on the Danube.
The mine detonated at the ship's stern, causing equipment and machinery failure and resulting in the vessel losing power, Ambrey said. The captain reportedly maneuvered into shallow water to prevent the ship from sinking.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said air defenses shot down seven out of eight Shahed drones launched by the Russian military overnight. Drones were downed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhya regions, it said early on December 28.
Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive last summer largely failed to shift the front line, giving confidence to the Kremlin's forces, especially as further Western aid is in question.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the United States and European Union countries plan to continue sending help to Kyiv.
"Neither Washington nor Brussels refrain from assisting the Kyiv regime (Ukrainian government) because they realize it would be doomed without such assistance," Lavrov said in an interview with state news agency TASS that was released on December 28.
North Macedonia, however, announced on December 28 that it would be unable to comply with a fresh Ukrainian request for military aid submitted a month ago.
Speaking at an annual press briefing, Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said North Macedonia needed the equipment requested by Kyiv.
Petrovska did not say whether North Macedonia was ready to train Ukrainian soldiers on its territory.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakh Warrant Issued For Women's Rights Activist Smailova
A Kazakh court on December 28 issued an arrest warrant for Dinara Smailova, the self-exiled leader of NeMolchiKZ group, which monitors domestic violence in Kazakhstan. Kazakh authorities said on December 28 that Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) was accused of fraud, violating laws on privacy, and spreading false information. Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she lived for some time, but after Georgia refused to allow her back in the country after an international trip earlier this year, she moved to an EU member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Imprisoned Russian Anti-War Activist's Health Deteriorating, Lawyers Say
Russian anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov, who was sentenced in late June to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russian armed forces involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, must be urgently provided with medical assistance, his lawyers say.
One of the lawyers, Roman Morozov, said on December 28 that he visited Baryshnikov in prison the day before, stressing that the 64-year-old activist has a number of serious medical problems.
According to Morozov, his client is unable to eat, to sit, and experiences excruciating pain and discomfort when urinating.
Furthermore, Morozov said, Baryshnikov's hands turned black after he contracted a fungal disease in prison.
Morozov also said that Baryshnikov complained that medical personnel in the prison had not provided him with necessary medicine and painkillers.
Another lawyer, Maria Bontsler, told OVD-Info rights group that prison guards do not allow visitors to have telephones with them when entering the prison and therefore it is impossible to take pictures of Baryshnikov's body to document his medical condition.
Bontsler said earlier that Baryshnikov had been diagnosed with prostatic hyperplasia, a tumor due to which he had to have a catheter inserted in his abdomen to drain urine.
The catheter needs to be changed once a month, an operation that the prison's medical personnel, according to Baryshnikov, perform without painkillers.
Failure to properly change the catheter may damage Baryshnikov's kidneys and lead to his death, Bontsler said.
The charges against Baryshnikov stemmed from his online posts about the Russian military's alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, and Ukrainian troops' gains during the ongoing war.
Baryshnikov was also barred from attending the funeral of his 97-year-old mother, who died while he was in jail.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist On Hunger Strike Again
Imprisoned Iranian civil rights activist Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb has reportedly begun a new hunger strike to protest what he describes as the authorities' "fabricating" new charges against him.
Ragheb, a former employee of the fire department, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
The new accusations against Ragheb, as filed by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, charge him with "propaganda against the system."
Following the new charges, Ragheb announced a hunger strike in a letter to the investigator handling his latest case, according to sources close to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
He also released an audio message from prison, which prompted him being moved to the security ward of Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, where he has been cut off from any contact with his family.
Ragheb, who has been repeatedly arrested and jailed for his activism, has also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure equal rights for women and for the abolition of the death penalty.
In February 2022, Ragheb was sentenced to one year in prison for "propaganda against the state," prompting him to declare his first hunger strike.
He was released from prison in February following the completion of the sentence but was rearrested in March during a protest against poisoning attacks on schools.
Ragheb was sentenced again in May to five years and eight months in prison for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security" and for "propaganda against the state."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Self-Exiled Belarusian Activist's Home Searched As Crackdown On Dissent Continues
Alyaksey Frantskevich, the leader of the Free Belarus Foundation who currently resides abroad, said on December 28 that police searched his home in Belarus.
According to Frantskevich, his neighbors were ordered to be present during the search as witnesses and forced to sign papers banning them from revealing details of the search.
Frantskevich's foundation is registered in Ukraine and is involved in assisting the Ukrainian armed forces fighting Russia's invasion.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The Free Belarus Foundation also defends the rights of Belarusian citizens in Ukraine.
In a separate case, police in the Belarusian city of Homel detained a family of four on high treason charges, the Vyasna human rights center said on December 28.
According to Vyasna, construction worker Vasil Prokharau; his wife, Larysa, a nurse; and their son Paval, who is also a construction worker, may face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
It was not immediately known what the charge stemmed from.
Meanwhile, the Mediazona website said on December 28 that a Minsk resident was arrested on charges of spreading false information about fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group who stayed for a short period of time earlier this year near the eastern Belarusian town of Asipovichy following a short-lived mutiny against Russian authorities that was led by the group's late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was involved in talks to end the mutiny, agreeing to host the Wagner troops and Prigozhin in Belarus.
Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in August.
Many activists, journalists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that officially named Lukashenka the winner but which opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said was rigged.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown against protesters.
Eighth Journalist Arrested In Azerbaijan Amid Media Crackdown
BAKU -- Azerbaijani authorities have arrested the eighth journalist since November amid what rights activists says is a crackdown on independent media.
Journalist Samo Eminov, who contributed to the Kanal 13 independent online television channel, was detained on December 22 on charges of alleged smuggling that supporters dismiss as trumped up.
His wife, Durdana Eminova, told RFE/RL on December 28 that a court in Baku had sent her husband to pretrial detention two days earlier for at least three months.
Eminov is among other journalists who worked for Kanal 13 to have been arrested in recent weeks. An editor of the television channel, Teymur Karimov, was arrested on December 12 on extortion charges that he and his supporters deny.
On December 2, police in Baku detained Kanal 13 presenter Rufat Muradli, who later was handed a 30-day jail term on charges of minor hooliganism and disobeying police orders.
Another editor of Kanal 13, Aziz Orucev, was arrested in late November on a charge of illegal property construction. He was later additionally charged with smuggling.
In late November, four journalists and editors of the Abzas Media independent investigative website -- Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinc Vaqifqizi, Mahammad Kekalov, and Nargiz Absalamova -- were arrested after police claimed they found 40,000 euros ($44,277) in cash in the offices of Abzas Media.
The four journalists were then charged with illegally smuggling foreign currency.
The journalists insist the case against them is trumped up in retaliation for reports about corruption among officials.
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders have demanded Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them.
Last month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S., French, and German envoys to protest what it called "illegal financial operations" by organizations located in the three countries in support of Abzas Media.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists' Appeal Against Detention Extension Denied
The Bishkek City Court on December 28 rejected appeals against prolonging the detention of 11 jailed Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists who are on trial along with other 16 people who are under house arrest over their protest last year against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal. In late November, a lower court extended their detention until at least January 29. The activists were arrested in October 2022 after they protested against the controversial Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan in November 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Two Russians Get Prison Terms For Reciting Poems Against War On Ukraine
A Moscow court on December 28 sentenced poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba to seven and 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities" after they publicly recited verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Supporters chanted "Shame!" after the court's ruling was pronounced. Police detained several of them. Earlier in May, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was handed a four-year prison term on the same charges. The three were arrested in September 2022 after they presented their anti-war poems in public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania, Bulgaria Agree Partial Schengen Entry With Austria
BUCHAREST/SOFIA -- Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe's open-borders Schengen Area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders.
The Schengen zone comprises 27 European countries -- 23 EU member states plus non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- that have officially abolished passports and other types of border control at their common borders. Four EU members -- Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Ireland -- are not part of Schengen.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed the partial entry agreement. "From March, Romanians will benefit from Schengen advantages on air and sea routes," he said. "I am convinced that in 2024 we will finish negotiations for land borders as well."
"After long, complicated negotiations, we reached an agreement in principle with Austria on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, initially for air and sea borders," Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confirmed on December 28.
Austria opposed expanding the passport-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria at a meeting of European Union interior ministers a year ago, saying illegal immigration was still too high and that the two countries needed to do more to prevent it before joining. Austria had no objections to Croatia joining Schengen.
After they agreed tighter border security measures and won backing from other EU states, Austria partially relented, proposing entry in stages, a solution Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner referred to as "Air Schengen."
However, the partial entry is unlikely to calm public opinion in the two southeastern European EU members, since the bulk of foreign travel, including personal and truck transportation, is done through land borders.
Romanian officials also argued that Bucharest had met the technical criteria for border protection in 2011 and that Austria's opposition is meant to appease public opinion back home.
Millions of Romanians and Bulgarians work in Western Europe and many of them travel by car to and from their home countries for holidays. They face hours-long waiting times at the borders with Schengen countries, while trucks can spend days before being allowed to cross.
Austria's opposition sparked a public backlash last year in Romania, where there were calls to boycott Austrian businesses, such as Raiffaisenbank and OMV gas stations.
Panama-Flagged Ship Hits Russian Mine In Black Sea, Injuring Two
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier headed to a Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on December 28. "The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck," the Ukrainian Southern Military Command said on Telegram. One person was hospitalized and another received medical help on board. Tugs were sent to the site, the military added. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran's Supreme Leader Leads Prayers During Funeral Of Senior IRGC Adviser
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers on December 28 at the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria. Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God," state TV said. His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran. An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
