News
Moldova Expels Two Foreigners Caught In Alleged 'Destabilization' Plot
Moldova’s intelligence agency said on February 27 that two foreign nationals have been expelled from the country and banned from returning for 10 years after they were caught carrying out "subversive actions" to destabilize Moldova. The Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) said in a statement that the pair were trained in data and information gathering "for the implementation of a plan to destabilize the internal situation in the country." The SIS did not say when the foreign nationals arrived in Moldova, where they were from, or for whom they were allegedly working. To read the original story from AP, click here.
More News
Wizz Air To Suspend Moldova Flights, Citing Security
Airline Wizz Air says it will suspend flights to the Moldovan capital from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision Moldova's civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable. Wizz Air said in a statement on February 27 it would add extra flights from the Romanian city of Iasi as replacements to the suspended flights to Chisinau. Tensions between Russia and Moldova have grown in recent months over Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine entering Moldovan airspace. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Countries Warn Georgia Over Jailed Former President Saakashvili's Health
European Union member states have issued a formal diplomatic warning to Georgia's leaders over the deteriorating health of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
All 27 EU member states agreed to the diplomatic demarche presented to the Georgian justice minister, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski told journalists on February 27.
"We are very concerned about reports of his deteriorating health," Herczynski said.
Giorgi Volski, first vice speaker of the parliament, responded to the demarche, suggesting EU member states address Saakashvili's entourage over a strategy that he said is "keeping Saakashvili in such a state, taking Saakashvili hostage, and speculating about his health."
This "reality" should be seriously discussed by the European Union, its representatives, and MPs, Volski said.
Volski also questioned what influence the demarche would have on the Georgian justice system, which "sees the actual situation and makes appropriate decisions," adding that "the position of the court is objective, fair, and correct."
The 55-year-old Saakashvili last week said there was a widening plot by officials and others to "murder" him and appealed for his country and the world to prevent "this criminal corporation" from carrying out "their evil intentions."
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated. He has been in hospital for several months after refusing food to protest his detention.
Georgian officials have consistently raised doubts about how critical his health situation is.
Judge Giorgi Arevadze last week rejected Saakashvili's request to suspend his sentence, a move Saakashvili called a "death sentence" handed to him by his political opponents.
"We are in the final stages of my murder special operation and it involves 'parliamentarians,' 'journalists' [and] now the clinic," Saakashvili said on Facebook on February 22. "I appeal to Georgia and the world, Do not allow this criminal corporation to carry out their evil intentions."
Giorgi Grigolia, a member of a council of doctors set up by Georgia's rights ombudsman, said separately on February 27 that Saakashvili, who once weighed 115 kilograms, had lost more than 50 kilograms since his imprisonment in 2021 and that he "isn't receiving proper medical treatment."
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland is ready to receive Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship, for treatment. According to media reports, Poland's proposal was supported by all EU countries except Hungary, but European diplomats said they were doing everything to convince Budapest to change its position.
Georgian lawmakers have also appealed to President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Saakashvili.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Treasury Secretary Repeats Assurance Of U.S. Support In Surprise Visit To Kyiv
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on February 27, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to commend him for his leadership in the face of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
"Ukraine's fight is our fight-- for our shared values of democracy, the right to self-determination, and for an international order that advances peace and prosperity," Yellen said, according to a text of Yellen's comments released by the Treasury Department.
Ukrainians have paid an "incredible price" on the "front lines of freedom," she said, telling Zelenskiy that the United States is proud to be Ukraine's largest bilateral donor.
"As you have said, our support is not 'charity.' It's an 'investment in global security and democracy,'" she said.
To date, the United States has provided close to $50 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $14 billion in economic assistance, she said, adding that in the coming months the United States will disburse $8 billion more in economic support.
Yellen noted that Zelenskiy and his administration have taken steps to cut nonessential spending, root out corruption, and implement policies to stabilize the economy.
Yellen also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other key government officials, repeating U.S. assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago when he was in the Ukrainian capital just days before the first anniversary of the start of the war.
"America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," Yellen told Shmyhal.
Shmyhal said the two discussed further U.S. sanctions on Russia aimed at weakening the Russian economy and its military. They also discussed putting frozen Russian assets to use in the recovery of Ukraine, he said.
Yellen told reporters in a phone briefing that there were still significant legal obstacles to fully seizing the estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets frozen by sanctions.
Yellen made the stop in Kyiv on her way back to Washington from a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India, where she urged her counterparts to boost economic aid to Ukraine and insisted that G20 ministers issue a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion.
During her stop in Kyiv, she also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony on St. Michael's Square, saying it was an honor to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.
"History will note the brutality of this war. It will also remember the heroes -- some sung and many more unsung -- who fought for human dignity, self-determination, and freedom in Ukraine’s darkest hour," she said.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Central Bank To Launch Stress Tests Of Banking System In April
Ukraine's central bank will launch stress tests of commercial banks in April, Andriy Pyshniy, the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on February 27 on Facebook. Ukraine's economy shrank by about a third last year because of the war, but the country's banking system has withstood the conflict, adjusted its operations, and secured uninterrupted payments to companies and residents. The stress tests are intended to ensure Ukrainian banks are better prepared for future shocks and set a timeframe for banks to replenish their capital. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Canada Slaps Sanctions On Dozen Iranian Officials Linked to IRGC, Law Enforcement
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for "gross violations of human rights" in a deadly crackdown on protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on February 27 that the officials slapped with the sanctions include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha; Seyeh Sadegh Hosseini, an IRGC general and commander of the IRGC's Beit al-Moqqadas Corps in Kurdistan Province; and Morteza Mir Aghaei, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province.
"Today’s sanctions list 12 senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed by security forces in the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Thousands more have been arrested, and the country's judiciary, spurred by demands from lawmakers for the harsh treatment of protesters, has meted out heavy punishments -- including the death sentence.
The measures enacted by the Canadian government prohibit dealings with the individuals on the list, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. Individuals listed in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights are also inadmissible to Canada under the country's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The statement said Canada will continue to coordinate with its international partners to respond to the Iranian regime’s "egregious" treatment of its people, its "deployment of propaganda" and its actions that "continue to threaten international peace and stability."
“The Iranian regime continues to brutally oppress its people and to deny them their fundamental rights and freedoms. We hear the pleas of the Iranian people and we commend them for their bravery and resilience. Canada will not stop advocating for Iranians and their human rights,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly added in the statement.
Iranian Steelworkers Union Says Several Striking Members Arrested
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says several workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have been arrested in recent days amid rallies in the area of the industrial complex over their conditions.
Riot police broke up a rally during the strike by hundreds of workers at the country's third-largest steel producer. The workers have been on strike since February 25, demanding better conditions and higher salaries.
The union said workers had no information about the status of their arrested colleagues and due to the fact that the arrested workers were scattered across different departments, their exact numbers and names are not known.
Workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have gone on massive strikes several times in recent months.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Security forces across the country have been trying to suppress months of anti-government protests triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Forces Female Students To Attend Sessions On Wearing Hijab
An Iranian academic group says dozens of female students have been forced to participate in "mandatory counseling sessions" for failing to "properly" observe the country's mandatory hijab law.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said that in a summons sent by Shiraz University to the students, "removing the hijab and not having proper student clothing" was mentioned as “violations" and they were asked to contact the university authorities for mandatory consultation.
The council also reported that similar action was taken at other universities in the country. These included Tehran's Soore University, which sent a text message to a group of female students inviting them to participate in a "mandatory cultural camp."
It added that the summonses were "an offensive action aimed at suppressing and labeling students" and "reprehensible and unjustifiable."
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Four More Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Annexed Crimea
A court in the Russia-annexed region of Crimea has sentenced to prison four Jehovah's Witnesses accused of organizing, funding, and taking part in an extremist group. Three were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six years to six years and one month and a fourth to three years in prison. Their names have not been released. Dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia and the illegally annexed region of Crimea since Moscow banned the religious group in 2017 and designated it as an extremist organization. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
- By AFP
Iran Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Visit In 'Coming Days'
Iran says the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran "in the coming days" amid a dispute over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog's inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity. Iran denied the report. On February 27, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran "in the coming days" following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Pope Francis To Visit Hungary In April
Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary on April 28-30, the Vatican said on February 27. He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a program released by the Vatican showed. Francis, 86, will meet political leaders, diplomats, priests and nuns, and intellectuals, as well as with poor people and refugees. The pope, who made a brief stop in Budapest on his way to Slovakia in 2021, will preside at an open-air Mass in Kossuth Lajos Square on April 30 before returning to Rome. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Four Miners Shot Dead In Southwestern Pakistan
Unidentified gunmen have shot dead four coal miners and wounded three others in Harnai, a district in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province, a local official told RFE/RL on February 27. District administrator Abdul Majeed Jogizai said the attack occurred overnight. The gunmen entered the miner camp in the Khost Coal Mines area, dragged the miners outside, and shot them. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but Baluch separatist groups have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Turkey's NATO Talks With Sweden And Finland Set To Resume On March 9
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, although he said Sweden had still not fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year. Turkey in January canceled the talks after a Danish far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the defense alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden in particular has faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what it considers members of terrorist groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarus Increases Border Checks Amid Reports Activists Blew Up Russian Plane
Border guards in Belarus have increased their checks of people leaving the country after anti-government activists claimed to have launched a drone attack on a Russian surveillance aircraft that was parked at an airfield near Minsk.
People crossing the border on February 27 said that, unlike during normal checks, guards searched personal belongings and examined bags and vehicles closely.
Belarus border officials would not comment on the situation, which comes a day after the alleged attack on the Russian aircraft, an A-50 surveillance plane.
Alyaksandr Azarov, the head of the activist anti-government group BYPOL, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that drones were used to attack the plane while it was on the ground, adding that those who participated in the operation "are now safe, outside the country."
RFE/RL has not been able to independently verify the attack. The Kremlin said it had no comment.
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said word of the alleged attack on the aircraft was "good news for the Air Force of Ukraine."
The A-50 was "constantly in the air" conducting radar reconnaissance, scanning for Ukrainian air-defense equipment, and tracking the movement of Ukrainian aircraft, he said on Ukrainian television.
Ihnat added that he believes that the attack was carried out by Belarusian anti-government activists, saying he has "sources of information" but declining to elaborate.
The Russian website Tsargrad reported that the attack on the A-50 aircraft was carried out by six drones at once, most of which were shot down as they approached the target.
"We will not reveal the number of drones yet, but I can confirm that it was a drone attack. Let the special services work and try to determine how many there were," Azarov said.
Human rights groups say security forces have already raided a residence near the airfield, where activist Kristsina Maksimenka was detained.
Azarov, who served as a lieutenant colonel with the Interior Ministry’s organized crime unit (known as GUBOPIK), founded BYPOL in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests that erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksadr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed election. BYPOL stands for Union of Security Forces of Belarus.
The group gained prominence over the past year for its efforts to damaged Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine.
The campaign was called the "railways war," while those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas." Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms after being caught.
Azarov said the group had decided to change tactics when opportunities arose, but that it takes three to four months "to prepare an action."
"It is necessary to conduct reconnaissance, to see where to approach from. We had many options. One action fails, we take on another. And this is how our partisans found such an interesting target. Of course, we also advise partisans, but they also offer facilities depending on their capabilities. It sometimes turns out to be joint work," Azarov said.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Actions To Mark Nemtsov's Assassination Held In Russian Cities Amid Increased Police Presence
Opposition supporters and ordinary people in several cities across Russia on February 27 marked eight years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov's assassination, amid an increased police presence.
People gathered to commemorate Nemtsov in Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Perm, and Barnaul.
A woman was detained by police in Moscow while paying tribute to him at a makeshift memorial where the Russian politician was killed, Novaya gazeta reported.
Footage shows the woman trying to lay a piece of paper with "Fight!" written on it at the memorial, according to the newspaper. The police then forced the woman to remove the paper from the memorial before taking her away.
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister who was once regarded as a potential successor to President Boris Yeltsin, was a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Moscow, people laid flowers on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge -- within walking distance of the Kremlin -- where Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Police officers stopped some passersby, but no arrests were made.
In Novosibirsk, people brought flowers for a second day in a row to the monument to the victims of political repression, where a memorial dedicated to Nemtsov was organized on February 26.
In Yekaterinburg, a memorial watch was held, with people bringing flowers after authorities banned portraits, posters, and candles and beefed up the presence of security forces.
In Perm, commemorations were held on February 26 in the form of a community work day at the local memorial to the victims of political repression after authorities twice refused to allow a rally. Participants laid flowers but did not carry placards or voice any political demands. The police monitored the event and filmed it, according to local activist Mikhail Kasimov.
In Barnaul, a commemoration was held by the local branch of the opposition Yabloko party in Freedom Square near the monument to the victims of political repression. The event was approved by the mayor's office, but the police fenced off the perimeter in advance and installed metal detectors at the entrance.
In 2017, a court sentenced a former deputy commander of the Chechen Sever battalion, Zaur Dadayev, to 20 years in prison for killing Nemtsov. Four other Chechens were given terms of between 11 and 19 years in prison after being convicted of involvement.
However, the Russian authorities have failed to determine who ordered it.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on February 27 that Nemtsov has continued to be an inspiration for other pro-democracy activists such as Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who have both been imprisoned by Putin's government.
"Today, as we pay homage to Boris Nemtsov and his legacy, we also recognize those brave Russians who continue to work in the face of severe repression for a better future for their country," the statement said.
'Senseless Invasion': UN Rights Session Begins With Scathing Criticism Of Russia Over Ukraine War
The United Nations Human Rights Council has kicked off a new session in Geneva with sharp criticism of Russia for its full-scale invasion on Ukraine.
Speaking on February 27 at the opening of the session, which runs until April 4, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said nearly 100 million people were forced to flee conflict last year, a record number, and that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights "is under assault from all sides."
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today," the UN chief said. "It has unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacement. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible suffering."
Coming just three days after the first anniversary of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, the session is expected to be dominated by calls from members for an extension to a UN investigation probing alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Kyiv itself has said a special tribunal should be set up to pursue and prosecute the actions of Russia's leadership and make sure they are held accountable for any crimes committed in Ukraine.
Guterres said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights already has documented dozens of cases of conflict-related sexual violence against men, women, and girls.
"And serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law against prisoners of war -- and hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions of civilians -- were also documented," he said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the council's session, said Russia's alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is "probably the largest forced deportation in modern history."
UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk followed Guterres in addressing the main session, warning that Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine was an example of how gains to human rights were being chipped away from ordinary global citizens.
"The old authoritarianism, with its brutal limits on freedoms writ large, and the suffocating straitjacket of patriarchy," said Volker, who took over the position in October. "The old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in the conflict and says it hasn't committed war crimes in Ukraine. It has also accused Ukraine several times of committing atrocities.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is expected to address the council on March 2. Ryabkov's appearance at the UN forum is the first by a Russian official since the start of the war on February 24, 2022.
Moscow was suspended from the council in April but is still allowed take part as an observer.
The UN Human Rights Council, which aims to protect human rights worldwide, does not have legally binding powers. Its sessions highlight human rights issues and abuses, which often spark investigations that are essential for gathering evidence to prove that offenses are taking place.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say members of these groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
A UN report made public in 2022 found that the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims by China may constitute crimes against humanity.
With reporting by Reuters
Gleb Pavlovsky, Former Putin Political Strategist Turned Critic, Dies At 71
Russian political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky, a one-time adviser of President Vladimir Putin, has died, Current Time reports. He was 71. A former Soviet dissident, Pavlovsky was a close associate of Putin from 1996 until 2011, when he was fired. He subsequently became a government critic. Pavlovsky was also involved in Viktor Yanukovych's failed 2004 presidential campaign in Ukraine. The cause of his death was not immediately known. To read the original article by Current Time, click here.
Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid
Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Military Says Russia Increasing Number Of Troops In East
Russia is increasing the number of personnel in eastern Ukraine as it concentrates its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on February 27 as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in fierce combat in the east and northeast.
"According to available information, up to 200 conscripts from Rostov region have been transferred to the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region," the General Staff said in its evening report.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff added that Russian air strikes during the day included 12 carried out by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and more than 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems.
"The threat of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine," the command said.
Earlier on February 27, two rescue workers were killed by Russian attacks in western Ukraine, local authorities said after the whole of Ukraine was under an air-raid alert for about an hour as Russian forces used the Iranian-made drones in the attack.
In the western city of Khmelnytskiy, a Russian drone attack killed a member of the rescue services, while a second one died later on February 27 after being wounded in the overnight shelling of the city, said Serhiy Hamaliy, head of the regional military administration.
The General Staff said earlier on February 27 its forces had shot down 11 of 14 drones overnight.
In Kyiv, the head of the capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said nine drones were destroyed and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.
Russian troops conducted 81 offensive operations against Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk region, and in Kupyansk, in Kharkhiv region, over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its daily bulletin.
Russian forces have been relentlessly attacking Bakhmut since summer, but Moscow's redoubled its efforts to take the city at the start of this year, when they launched a fresh offensive.
Analysts say that capturing the city, which has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting, would bear little strategic significance for Russia but Moscow would attach a symbolic significance to seizing it to boost the troops' morale.
The General Staff on February 27 also reported "mass desertion" among the Russian conscripts sent out to the front line.
"Russian deputy commanders tasked with political work are actively attempting to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen," the General Staff said.
The information about mass desertion among Russian troops could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Due For A Meeting In Brussels About Plan To Put Relations On A Normal Footing
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are due to hold talks on February 27 in Brussels, where an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan nations will be at the top of the agenda.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to host the meeting between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who have been discussing the agreement for months under a diplomatic push by the EU and the United States.
The text of the deal has not been published by either government or the European Union. But the EU has said it includes mutual recognition of official documents, increased financial aid, and other measures to improve the lives of people in both Serbia and Kosovo.
The document does not explicitly mention mutual recognition or membership of Kosovo in the United Nations, which Kosovo insists on. Vucic has said that the plan stipulates that Serbia wouldn’t object to Kosovo’s inclusion in international organizations, though it wouldn’t have to formally recognize its statehood.
A senior EU official who spoke to reporters last week said there is “a lot of substance” in the EU plan, which he said would “greatly relax the atmosphere and remove” many obstacles. He added that the result could restart the "locomotive" of European integration.
The EU does not expect leaders to continue debating the plan but is open to discussions on its implementation, according to a senior EU official quoted by Reuters on February 24.
"We expect the two leaders to endorse the proposal," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Kurti received a joint letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of the meeting.
It invites Pristina and Belgrade to implement without conditions the agreements reached so far within the framework of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, including the one on the formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority.
Kurti has argued that such an association would give Belgrade an outsize influence in Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, while Serbia says it is needed to protect the rights of Serbs.
Vucic also received a letter from the three European leaders, according to Serbia’s Beta news agency, but the content of the letter is not known.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 in a move endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers but rejected by Serbia and Russia.
Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, including Pristina's plans to implement a car license renewal scheme coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have revived fears of war breaking out in the region.
Following recent rounds of diplomacy, Kurti and Vucic signaled qualified support for the plan but they also complained about specific aspects of it.
Another complication is that Russia has tried to derail negotiations on the deal, a senior EU official told AFP.
The official said both sides have accepted in principle the terms of the plan, but its success will depend on the two sides implementing the proposals in the coming months despite the efforts of Moscow to stir up opposition in Serbia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Too Confident He Can Grind Down Ukraine, Says CIA Director
CIA Director William Burns says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission. In a television interview on February 26, Burns said that, during a meeting he had in November with the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, his counterpart had displayed “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin's own belief that he can “grind down the Ukrainians” and wear down Ukraine’s European allies. Burns characterized that conversation as “pretty dispiriting.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Fatal Crash In Bulgaria Involving Afghan Citizens Appears To Be Latest In Series Of People-Smuggling Cases
Bulgarian authorities say a van carrying migrants crashed early on February 26, killing one person and injuring 32 others.
The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 46 people, all citizens of Afghanistan, fled the scene and authorities are searching for him, Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanasov told the BTA state news agency. He is believed to be a Pakistani citizen, and the person killed was an Afghan, Atanasov said.
The injured people were transported to hospitals in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said there were no life-threatening injuries.
One person has been arrested, BTA reported. It is not known what their role was in the incident.
The van had no seats in its passenger compartment and no windows along its side panels.
Authorities cited a punctured tire as the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the van hit the guardrail.
The crash comes just over a week after the bodies of 18 migrants were found in a truck abandoned along a highway near Sofia. The driver of that truck also fled, and another 34 people were found in the truck in serious condition.
Five people have been remanded in custody in that case. They are accused of organizing a channel for the trafficking of migrants. Another suspect has been arrested in Greece, and a decision on whether to extradite him is pending.
Authorities discovered another van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, southeast of Sofia ,three days after the truck with the 18 bodies was found. District prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all appeared to be healthy.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that the truck found with the 18 bodies was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized criminal group that has been making at least two such transports a month.
U.S. Renews Warning To China About Providing Lethal Weapons To Russia For War In Ukraine
The United States warned again on February 26 that there will be “real costs” if China provides lethal military assistance to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was monitoring Beijing’s actions, and China so far has not taken the option of providing such aid off the table.
"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance, but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan said on CNN.
U.S. officials have warned their Chinese counterparts behind closed doors about what those costs might be, Sullivan said, but he would not elaborate on those private discussions.
He added in a separate interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC that weapons provided to Russia for the purpose of the war in Ukraine "would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.”
Sullivan acknowledged Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets but said they are “not a question for the short-term fight.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The United States is focused on sending Ukraine what it needs now for an anticipated counteroffensive in the east to drive Russian forces out of occupied territory, he said.
Also speaking on February 26 about the potential of China sending “lethal equipment” to Russia, CIA Director William Burns said the United States is “confident” that the Chinese leadership is considering it.
“We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment," Burns said on U.S. broadcaster CBS.
Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on ABC that U.S. intelligence shows that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia.
Calling the relationship between China and Russia an “unholy alliance,” McCaul said it’s been reported that China is contemplating sending 100 drones and other lethal weapons. He also stressed the risks that could come from an upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McCaul, who met last week with Ukrainian officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said it was his assessment as well as that of the Ukrainians he met with that F-16s should be included in the aid that the U.S. is providing.
Ukraine needs to seize the momentum now and said the United States should give them all the weapons they need now, he said.
“When we slow walk and slow pace this thing, they drag it out and that’s exactly what Putin wants,” McCaul said on ABC.
Last week marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies have sent tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military assistance to help Kyiv defend itself against the Russian invasion.
Russia has said the West’s involvement has only inflamed the situation, and Putin on February 26 accused NATO members of taking part in the war by donating arms.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel.
With reporting by Reuters
Latushka Quits Belarus Coordination Council So The Opposition Won't Have 'Two Voices'
One of Belarus's leading opposition figures in exile, Paval Latushka, has announced he is quitting the presidium of the Coordination Council to avoid encouraging any change of strategy that could include dialogue with strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime or a softening of sanctions.
The announcement came ahead of an expected vote by the Coordination Council's leadership on February 26.
In a Euroradio interview on February 25, Latushka said in a reference to the Coordination Council and the United Transitional Cabinet -- which was formed in August in Vilnius with Latushka ally and exiled opposition presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in charge -- that "two voices" will confuse the Belarusian opposition's international partners.
Latushka said he was unhappy with any tack toward dialogue and was "in favor of waging a struggle." He suggested there was "an underground movement" inside the country and a "Belarusian proto-army" abroad.
Latushka is in Warsaw following the jailing, persecution, or expulsion of virtually all major opposition leaders amid a crackdown after a flawed presidential election in 2020.
Many Western governments have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka's claim of victory. The United States and the EU have also imposed sanctions over the brutal crackdown to quell unprecedented street protests.
Lukashenka has jailed thousands and rejected specific steps to usher in greater democracy in Belarus, while relying more heavily on the persecution of dissent and support from neighboring Russia to keep his grip on power.
Latushka and three associates are being tried in Minsk in absentia along with Tsikhanouskaya for challenging the results of that election, after which Lukashenka claimed a sixth term as president.
Tsikhanouskaya is accused of high treason, the organization of mass disorder, the creation of an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calls for international sanctions against Belarus.
Latushka, and the other defendants -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- have been charged with public calls for sanctions against Belarus, inciting hatred, bribe-taking, and creating an extremist group.
All six are members of the Coordination Council.
Latushka became chairman of the opposition's People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group, which was initially formed in late 2020 as a sort of "shadow government" to help usher in a transition of power from Lukashenka.
Late last year, he was put in charge of the transition for the United Transitional Cabinet.
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Dozens Of Coffins Stacked In Novosibirsk Airport Hint At Soaring Russian Losses In Ukraine3
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk4
Chechen Leader Awards Himself 'Hero Of Chechnya' Medal5
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Kremlin Leader's 'Lust For Land And Power' Doomed6
'Putin Does Not Want Bad News': U.S. Military Expert Assesses Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine After One Year7
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed8
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive A Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia9
Interview: Mobilizing Hundreds Of Thousands Of Russians 'Doesn't By Itself Give You A Capability'10
Russian Troops Breached Ukrainian Defenses On February 21 But Were Pushed Back, Says Governor
Subscribe