Fresh Protests Expected After Top Moldovan Court Voids Mayoral Election

Fresh protests are expected in Chisinau after Moldova's Supreme Court on June 25 upheld a decision to invalidate the results of a mayoral election in the capital won by a pro-Western candidate.

Moldovans have been protesting daily in Chisinau since a court invalidated the results of the June 3 runoff election, citing violations of the country's campaign laws by anticorruption activist and pro-EU politician Andrei Nastase as well as the other candidate.

After protesters gathered outside the court in the capital to protest against the June 25 ruling, chanting "Revolution," Nastase called on his supporters to gather in front of the city hall on the morning of June 26.

The initial June 19 court ruling voided the runoff results on the grounds that both candidates had addressed voters on social media on election day, after the legal end of campaigning.

The results of the June 3 runoff election had shown Nastase winning 52.5 percent of the vote -- enough to defeat Socialist Party candidate Ion Ceban, who favors closer relations with Russia.

An appeals court upheld the ruling on June 21, saying social-media communications with voters illegally affected the outcome of the race.

The Supreme Court's ruling is final and the mayoral post will be filled by an acting mayor until the next election in 2019, according to Moldova's laws.

Nastase said the court decisions were politically motivated. He insisted that neither he nor Ceban campaigned about their political platforms on election day, saying they had merely called on voters to go out and cast their ballots.

Nastase and critics of the court rulings pointed out decisions by other European courts that a simple call to vote on election day does not constitute illegal campaigning.

In a strongly worded statement posted on Facebook on June 25, the U.S. Embassy to Chisinau said that the court's ruling "has reinforced the public's perception of political interference in the judiciary of the Republic of Moldova.

The statement notes that "free, fair, and transparent elections are the foundations of any democracy and must comply with international norms."

It warns that "any alleged irregularities should be addressed in a way that respects the rule of law and democratic principles of government, including the will of the people as expressed through elections."

With reporting by Reuters