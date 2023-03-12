News
Moldovan Police Say They Foiled Russian-Backed Unrest Plot
Moldovan police said on March 12 that they had foiled a plot by groups of Russian-backed actors specially trained to cause mass unrest during a protest in the capital against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police told a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who had been promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” to destabilize the country during the Chisinau protest. Seven people were detained, he said. Separately, RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service reported that police had arrested 54 people at a protest backed by the Russia-friendly Shor Party. To read the original story by AP, click here. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
More News
Three Migrants And Suspected Smuggler Injured In North Macedonia
Three migrants and a suspected smuggler were seriously injured in North Macedonia when a car that police were pursuing overturned on March 12, authorities said. Police said the car was carrying 11 migrants, five from Pakistan, three from India, and three from Afghanistan, when it overturned on a highway near Veles. Officers chased the car after it failed to stop at a police signal. Police identified the suspected smuggler as a 27-year-old citizen of North Macedonian. Migration along what is known as Europe's Balkan route has picked up since travel restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Afghanistan Blast
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a March 11 attack in Afghanistan's Balkh Province, the extremist group's Telegram account said on March 12. The blast at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists. The incident came a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.
Russia's War In Ukraine Helps Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Post Historic $161 Billion Profit In 2022
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported that profits surged to $161 billion last year off higher crude prices, a record result for an energy firm crucial to the country's economy. The firm -- formally the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. -- said on March 12 that the profit represented “its highest annual profits as a listed company." The announcement came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas in Western markets. Aramco's results mirror the huge profits seen at U.S. and British oil giants. To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Dismisses As 'Cruel Lie' Iranian Claims Of Deal For Prisoner Swap
The United States has denied a claim by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on March 12 that an initial agreement has been reached with the United States for an exchange of prisoners, dismissing it as a “cruel lie.” Iran's foreign minister did not give details of a potential deal. Several Iranian-U.S. citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are imprisoned in Iran. U.S. and Iranian media outlets have reported the potential for a deal in recent weeks. To read earlier story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Georgians Bicker Over Course Of Protests After Pulling Of Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Bill
Georgia's governing party and opposition sympathizers are trading threats and accusations following a dramatic climbdown by the ruling faction this week over a Russian-style "foreign agent" bill that sparked violent protests.
But the future course of the mostly civic protests -- which erupted after the ruling Georgian Dream party's parliamentary leader tried to speed the controversial legislation through lawmakers on short notice on March 7 -- remained unclear.
Like some previous episodes of major unrest to oppose perceived corruption and government inaction toward EU membership for the Caucasus nation of nearly 5 million in recent years, this week's calls to demonstrate were seemingly organized by activists outside of official parties.
Georgian Dream lawmaker Irakli Kadagishvili on March 12 suggested that the government's opponents were part of a "second front" in the war in nearby Ukraine.
In addition to an influx of Russians and Ukrainian war refugees, the conflict has left the Georgian Dream government awkwardly juggling its Russia-friendly inclinations with progress toward its stated aims of eventual EU and NATO membership as those blocs punish Moscow's aggression with sanctions and other measures.
Kadagishvili said that since Russia's invasion began in February 2022 "there has been a direct, indirect, open, or hidden attempt to use Georgia as a second front."
Oppositionist and former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili, who is not in Georgia, suggested in a March 10 panel appearance that more mass protests are in store for Georgia.
The panel was an online event aimed at the eventual release of Merabishvili's imprisoned former ally, ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, and he said the opposition United National Movement (ENM) would keep up the protest battle into the summer.
In his remarks, Merabishvili appeared to be emphasizing Georgia's shared goals with Ukraine, where Russia is continuing a full-scale invasion it launched a year ago.
On March 12, Merabishvili in a Facebook post accused Georgian Dream of "a comic attempt" to invoke his name in an effort to use "fake news" against the opposition.
Georgian Dream controls around half the seats in Georgia's 150-member parliament, and collaborates with the sponsor of the contentious bill on the "transparency of foreign influence," the People's Power party comprising recent defectors from Georgian Dream.
The bill was condemned by the European Union, the United States, and many Georgians outside the ranks of Georgian Dream and People's Power.
It has been compared to Russia's 2012 law on the designation of "foreign agents," which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used to help crush and marginalize any opposition to the Kremlin.
Georgian lawmakers voted on March 10 to drop the bill just days after its first reading sparked massive protests over fears it would have severely restricted dissent and the activity of civil society groups and push the country toward authoritarianism.
Protesters gathered again in large numbers in downtown Tbilisi despite the vote to sink the bill, hinting at mistrust among activists that Georgian Dream won't try to revive it.
The legislation can be brought back within 30 days, but only if it contains changes.
Staunchly pro-European Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was a key critic of the "foreign influence" legislation and threatened to veto it.
She expressed relief at the dropping of the bill during a visit to Washington, where the White House also hailed the climbdown.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov likened the Georgian protests to Ukraine's unrest in 2013-14 and suggested they were used as "an excuse to start, generally speaking, an attempt to change the government by force."
Georgian Dream's founding billionaire, Bidzina Ivanishvili, made much of his fortune in Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran's Behavior Will Be Under Microscope In Coming Months, Say Saudi Columnists
Saudi Arabia will watch Iran's behavior during the two-month window agreed upon to restore relations, Saudi columnists said on March 12, reflecting continued wariness in the longtime rivalry between the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers. The breakthrough on March 10, brokered by China, followed several rounds of Saudi-Iranian talks to contain tensions, at a time of Gulf frustration over what they perceive as gradual U.S. disengagement. A main source of tension is Yemen, where Riyadh leads a military coalition that has since 2015 been battling the Iran-aligned Huthi movement -- which has launched missile and drones at the kingdom. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Rejects Azerbaijani Accusation Of Arms Movements To Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia's Defense Ministry has rejected as "untrue" an accusation from Caucasus archfoe Azerbaijan that Yerevan is transporting military equipment to the Nagorno-Karabakh region via ground routes bypassing the Lachin Corridor at the heart of a monthslong blockade widely blamed on Baku. Azerbaijani defense authorities repeated their accusation on March 11. Lachin has been sealed off from Armenia since mid-December by Azerbaijani protesters, who are thought to be acting on behalf of Azerbaijan's government. In 2020, Baku retook much of the territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh held for decades by ethnic Armenians. Russian peacekeepers have patrolled the area since November 2020. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Ukraine Urges Germany To Speed Up Ammunition Supplies, Says 'Problem Lies With Government'
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged Germany to accelerate its ammunition supplies to Ukraine as German companies say they are "ready to deliver," in the latest effort by Kyiv to press Berlin into faster action to help it beat back Russia's year-old invasion. Kuleba told German publication Bild that he thinks "Germany could really help more with...artillery ammunition" and that after meetings with German industry he's convinced that "the problem lies with the government." To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It Has Not Taken Part In Grain-Deal Renewal Talks
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on March 12 that the country's representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal. "There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The next round of talks on extending the deal will be held in Geneva on March 13 between Russia's delegation and top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan, Zakharova said. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Iran Confirms Death Sentence Against Swedish-Iranian Dissident Lured To Turkey
Iran's hard-line judiciary says its Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
The defendant, Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), lived in Sweden for 14 years until he was apparently lured to Turkey by Iranian intelligence agents.
The Iranian judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, issued a statement on March 21 announcing confirmation of the sentence.
It included an acknowledgement that Chaab had been duped into his apprehension "after leaving Sweden by intelligence ploys."
In an e-mail to the AFP news agency, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom blasted the death sentence, saying it was "an inhumane and irreversible punishment and that Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances.”
He added that Sweden's Foreign Ministry and embassy in Tehran "are now working intensively to get further clarity into the information."
Before the trial, Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The Supreme Court, the judiciary said on March 12, approved the death sentence "for Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management, and leadership" of the group and violence carried out by it.
It cited a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
It blamed the group for the deaths of 274 Iranians in all, as well as bombings and armed robberies.
It was unclear when the sentence against Chaab might be carried out.
But Iranian authorities routinely avoid disclosing basic information about detentions, trials, and other legal proceedings, including through the punishment phase in many capital cases.
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
At Least Seven Killed By Explosion At Residential Building In Western Iran
At least seven people were killed and five more injured when an explosion tore through a residential building in Tabriz, in western Iran, early on March 12. The blast, which occurred at around 3 a.m. local time, damaged three buildings and affected around 20 apartments, according to firefighters quoted by the Fars news agency. There has been no official conclusion about the incident, but a firefighting official suggested that a gas leak was the likeliest cause. Authorities originally put the death toll at five. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Rights Council Member Fears Inmate Who Made Torture Claim Was Sent To Fight In Ukraine
A member of Russia's presidential advisory Human Rights Council says that an inmate of a prison in western Russia who complained of torture appears to have been sent to fight in Ukraine. Council member Eva Merkacheva expressed concern when the penitentiary service in the Rostov region cited state secrecy over inquiries about the whereabouts of inmate Vladimir Spiridonov after he failed to appear at multiple court hearings. Russia and the private Wagner mercenary group have been accused of forcibly conscripting dissenters and critics and recruiting from among prisoners to fight in the year-old invasion of Ukraine. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
- By Current Time
Teenage Putin Critic Accused Of Terror Plot Escapes Russia, Anti-War Group Says
The family of a 16-year-old Russian who shared anti-Putin posts on social media and was later convicted on terrorism charges that his family has blamed on his politics has fled Russia with the help of a local anti-war group called Dozor. Yaroslav Inozemtsev, who has left the country with his family, was arrested in June 2020 at the age of 14 and accused of a plot to kill a teacher and a student for what his lawyers described as possessing a firecracker. He was initially declared mentally unfit and eventually freed pending a trial, after which he reportedly escaped the country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Chief Of German Ruling Party Wants Iran's Revolutionary Guards On EU Terror List
The co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, has slammed Tehran over the sentencing of a young student and called for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be placed on the European Union's terror list. The German politician said he was deeply shocked by the sentence against Samaneh Asghari, a young engineering student, who he said was sentenced to "18 years and three months in prison despite absolute baseless accusations." EU lawmakers adopted a nonbinding resolution in January calling for the IRGC to be put on the bloc's terrorist list.
Serbian President Rules Out 'Factual Or De Jure' Recognition Of Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said there will be "neither the factual nor de jure" recognition of neighboring Kosovo under his leadership, vowing that he "won't be the one to sign" onto the independence of the majority-ethnic Albanian former province.
The statements appear to dash diplomatic momentum after Vucic and the Kosovar prime minister, Albin Kurti, pledged their willingness in Brussels on February 27 to continue the implementation of a normalization road map known as the Franco-German plan.
"I will not be the one who will sign the independence of Kosovo," Vucic said on March 11, according to local news agency Beta, adding that he would be "ashamed to circumvent Serbia."
"There is no surrender; we will recognize neither the factual nor de jure independence of Kosovo, but we want peace with the Albanians, we want decent relations," he said in Vranje, in the south of Serbia.
Vucic reiterated the need for the creation by Kosovar authorities of an association of ethnic Serb municipalities to provide a forum for dialogue with the country's Serb minority, as Pristina pledged in a decade-old agreement also mediated by the European Union.
Vucic suggested that the association's formation was "probably being fulfilled."
Pristina has dragged its feet on laying the legal foundation for the organization, however, with Kurti suggesting that an ethno-nationally based solution was "not possible."
Vucic on March 9 also cast doubt on Belgrade's willingness to clear the way for Kosovar admission to the United Nations or recognition for Kosovo.
More than 100 countries around the world recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of sovereignty, which followed a bitter war of independence after the breakup of Yugoslavia and has not been acknowledged by Serbia, Russia, and a handful of EU states.
The head of Kosovo's liaison office in Serbia, Jetish Jashari, asserted after the late-February commitments that they were a turning point on the long path of negotiations.
"It is crucial that the implementation of the proposal begins without delay and in good faith," Jashari told RFE/RL's Balkan Service.
Belgrade and Pristina have each maintained liaison offices in the other since the so-called Brussels Agreement in 2013 intended to facilitate normalization, but they don't have formal diplomatic relations.
The European Union's representative to the dialogue efforts, Miroslav Lajcak, is due in Belgrade on March 13.
Vucic and Kurti are scheduled to meet in Ohrid, in North Macedonia, on March 18.
Iran Claims Oil Exports Have Hit Highest Level Since Reimposition Of U.S. Sanctions
Iran's oil exports have reached their highest level in the past four years amid U.S. sanctions, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on March 12, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. He said the increase was 190 million barrels above the previous year. In November, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's oil exports had reached levels not seen since the Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018. Companies that track oil flows said in January that Iran's export rise was due to higher shipments to China and Venezuela. To read the latest original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyiv Cites Russian Losses, Says Battle For Bakhmut Aids Counterattack That Is 'Not Far Off'
The Ukrainian military asserted on March 12 that the Russian side lost more than 1,000 troops in 24 hours as Moscow's push for the eastern city of Bakhmut continued, and Kyiv said it was determined to defend Bakhmut in part to help prepare for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The fight for Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, has been one of the most sustained battles of Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine despite its questionable strategic -- as opposed to symbolic -- worth in the eyes of many Western military observers.
The Ukrainian General Staff said in a regular briefing statement on March 12 that Russian "storming operations" continued in the city of Bakhmut.
It also cited enemy offensives particularly in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk.
The General Staff claimed the Russians had lost 1,090 soldiers and eight tanks in the past 24 hours.
RFE/RL cannot confirm specific battlefield developments.
But a British intelligence report and other Western analysts have suggested the Russian side has suffered huge casualty levels as it works to encircle and occupy Bakhmut.
Yevgheny Prigozhin, whose Wagner mercenary troops are active in Bakhmut, posted a video of himself on March 11 in battle gear around a kilometer from Bakhmut's city administration building in the gutted downtown of a city with a prewar population of around 70,000.
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, said the stubborn defense of Bakhmut helped his forces prepare for a coming counteroffensive.
"The real heroes now are the defenders who are holding the eastern front on their shoulders, and inflicting the heaviest possible losses, sparing neither themselves nor the enemy," Syrsky was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying on March 11.
"It is necessary to buy time to build reserves and launch a counteroffensive, which is not far off."
On March 12, the Ukrainian military warned that the likelihood of missile strikes across the country remained "high."
It said two people had been killed and three more injured when Russian forces shelled a civilian target in Kherson.
A day earlier, the head of the southeastern Kherson administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, had said three people were killed by a Russian bombardment on March 11.
Kherson is the administrative capital of one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya where Europe's largest nuclear power plant lies -- that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in October.
Russia forcibly occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move rejected overwhelmingly by multiple UN votes, and it does not control any of the four other Ukrainian regions.
Mediazona, an independent, anti-Putin media outlet, said on March 11 that 1,638 Russian regular troops and Wagner PMC mercenaries had died in the past two weeks of fighting in Ukraine, according to its calculations, marking one of the deadliest periods for Putin's forces.
Both sides in the conflict classify their casualty figures.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, and AFP
Tehran Reaches Deal To Buy SU-35 Fighter Jets From Russia, Says Iranian State Media
Iranian state media reported on March 11 that Tehran has reached a deal to buy advanced SU-35 fighter planes from Russia, citing Iran’s UN mission in New York. "Iran has asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling fighter jets to Iran, and Russia has given a positive response to this request," the report by Iranian broadcaster IRIB quoted the mission as saying. The Iranian report did not include comments from the Russian side and did not provide details.
Pope Francis Says He's Willing To Visit Ukraine And Russia, But 'Both' Or 'Neither'
Pope Francis says he is willing to travel to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, but only on the condition that he can also travel to Moscow. "I will go to both places or to neither," the head of the Catholic Church said in an interview with the March 11 edition of Argentinian newspaper La Nacion. War in Ukraine could only be ended through dialogue and concrete peace initiatives, he said. The pontiff, 86, was already considering a trip to the two countries last summer. At that time he also said he would like to visit both Kyiv and Moscow.
Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End Five-Month Mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late on March 11 after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked at the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station's other crew members. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.K. Urges Olympic Sponsors To Back Ban On Russian Athletes
Britain has called on Olympic sponsors, including Coca-Cola and Samsung, to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at next year's summer games in Paris. London hopes that pressure from sponsors will sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a year and a half to go until the Paris 2024 games. The IOC in January outlined a road map to reinstate Russians and Belarusians -- excluded from world sport since the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago -- under a neutral flag provided they did not actively support the conflict.
Tractor-Trolley In Pakistan Falls Into Canal, Killing 10 On Way To Shrine
A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said on March 11. The official said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the March 10 accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he said. Such incidents frequently take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety regulations. To read the original story from AP, click here.
EU To Press Third Countries Over Sanctions-Skirting Exports To Russia
The European Union intends to pressure third countries to improve trade monitoring to block the transfer of military-use technologies and goods to Russia, Bloomberg reported on March 11. The bloc says shipments from the EU and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and others have surged since sanctions and export controls were imposed on Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, the United States has also been pressing these countries to prevent the transfer of restricted items to Russia. To read the original story by Bloomberg, click here.
Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Iran
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed two Iranian police officers in the country’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iranian state media reported on March 11. The incident occurred the previous day during Friday Prayers in the town of Goshan. The province, on Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the scene of protests for months following the alleged rape of a teenaged girl by a police officer. The area has also seen frequent clashes between police and drug-smuggling gangs.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Kyiv Cites Russian Losses, Says Battle For Bakhmut Aids Counterattack That Is 'Not Far Off'2
If Bakhmut Falls: What The Battle For A City Of Little Military Significance Means For The Ukraine War3
Russia Launches More Deadly Air Strikes On Ukrainian Cities; Power To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Restored After Cut-Off4
Collecting Dead Russians: Central Asians Being Lured To Work In Occupied Ukraine5
'No Body, No Payment': Wagner Mercenary Deaths Being Hidden From Families Back In Russia6
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law7
Ukrainian Fighters Cling To West Side Of Bakhmut As Russians Claim Advances8
Georgians Protest For Third Day In A Row Despite Government's Pledge To Withdraw 'Foreign Agent' Bill9
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media10
Bloodied And Muddied: Ukrainian Troops Fighting For Bakhmut Regroup In Chasiv Yar
Subscribe