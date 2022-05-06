Accessibility links

Moldovan Prime Minister Warns Of Ukraine War Spilling Over, Drawing In Other Countries

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that, if the fighting in neighboring Ukraine spills over into her country, it would mean that a state, which never wanted to join NATO and did not make any efforts to do so, is drawn into the war. Speaking to RFE/RL in Chisinau on May 5, she said there were no imminent risks of the conflict spreading to Moldova but that, if it did, other countries would also then be drawn in.

