Moldova's Pro-European President Sandu Says She Will Seek Second Term

At least four people were killed and nine others wounded in Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson over the past 24 hours, regional authorities said on December 24.

Russian troops fired 71 shells at Kherson, hitting the city center, residential areas, medical and educational institutions, and "critical infrastructure facilities,” Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin said an elderly couple in their 80s and a child were among the victims.

Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson following several months of Russian occupation in November last year, but Russian forces continue to shell the area.

Separately, Kyiv said that Ukraine's air defense shot down 14 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight.

"Ukraine's Air Force and defense forces destroyed 14 Shaheds in Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskiy regions," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no reports of damage or casualties as the results of the drone strikes that the air force said were mostly launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov in Russia.

There were 81 combat clashes on the front line over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said, claiming that Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks near Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region and 11 assaults near the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Province.

“Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiyivka area [in Donetsk Province], inflicting significant losses” to Russian forces, the General Staff said.

There were no immediate comments by Russian authorities.

The reports come as Ukraine expects to receive its first shipment of advanced F-16 fighter jets, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte said in a social media post on December 22 that he had informed Kyiv of his government’s decision to “prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine."

"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine,” he wrote.

According to Rutte, the delivery of the fighter jets is still pending on an export permit by the Dutch ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fulfilment of criteria for staff and infrastructure in Ukraine. He didn’t give a timeline for these decisions.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies to provide the aircraft to counter Russia’s air supremacy in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

In a video message late on December 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands for providing military aid to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.

Germany supplied the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-calibre artillery shells, and other necessary weapons, Zelenskiy said.

The Netherlands and Finland sent further aid packages each totaling $110 million, the Ukrainian president said, without providing more details.

