Moldova's Top Prosecutor Detained On Corruption Charges

Moldova’s opposition-appointed top prosecutor has been suspended and detained for alleged corruption.



Prosecutor-General Alexandru Stoianoglo was taken to a pretrial detention facility in the capital, Chisinau, on October 5 after masked men from the country’s intelligence and security service searched his office and home.



Anti-corruption prosecutor Victor Furtuna said Stoianoglo was accused of abuse of office, exceeding official duties, corruption, and making false statements.



President Maia Sandu defeated her Moscow-backed predecessor Igor Dodon in an election last November on a platform of reforms and tackling corruption as she seeks to bring Moldova closer to the West.



Stoianoglo was appointed in 2019 by Dodon.



Justice Minister Serdgiu Litvinenco accused Stoianoglo of being a "puppet in the hands of large corrupt officials and thieves who have been robbing Moldova for decades.”



Dodon said the government made a “fatal political mistake,” accusing Sandu of capturing state institutions.



“Today we are convinced how dangerous it is for the rule of law when the dictatorship camouflages itself in democracy and the usurpation of power hides behind pro-European slogans,” he said in a Facebook post.



Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, has been dogged by instability and corruption scandals in recent years, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system.





