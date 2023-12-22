Moldova Appoints Romanian Ex-Finance Minister As Central Bank Chief

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic has taken steps to secure schools and other soft targets across the country in the wake of a mass shooting at a university in central Prague on December 21 in which at least 14 people were killed and 25 injured, 10 seriously.

The Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its chief, Lenka Hlavkova, was among the dead.

Police confirmed that the shooter died by suicide.

Following the attack, Czech police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University, which was still open at the time of the attack, have been canceled.



The Interior Ministry said on December 22 that three foreigners -- one citizen of the Netherlands, and two from the United Arab Emirates -- were injured in the attack.

Speaking shortly after the shooting, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said that "the Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” adding that there was no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.



It was the Central European country's worst mass shooting and one of the worst on record in Europe.



"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago. I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," national police chief Martin Vondrasek said on December 21. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."

Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself.



He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.

The shooter was reportedly a student at Charles University, and Czech media said the police were looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.

The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.

The police report said that the gunman, identified only as "DK," had arrived at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building located on Jan Palach Square with a suitcase carrying ammunition. No explosives were found in the building.

The national police announced on December 22 that they were launching the nationwide effort to secure schools and other soft targets with armed patrols, while stressing that the measure was preventative and that no specific threats had been identified.



The Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning on December 23 for the victims of the attack, which has prompted multiple messages of solidarity.

In the Prague city center, people lit candles outside Charles University buildings and leaders of academic institutions were planning to pay their respects on the evening of December 22.



Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims, as did leaders of Germany, France, Slovakia, the European Union, and Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the people of Israel "empathize with the pain of the Czech people."



The White House said the United States is ready to support the Czech Republic as needed.



"Federal authorities are in touch with Czech authorities as they investigate this incident, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also reacted with shock and sadness. "I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery, he said on X.



Following the attack, which took place about 6 kilometers from RFE/RL's headquarters, acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said that "RFE/RL joins with our community in Prague in expressing solidarity with all affected by today’s shocking events at Charles University."



The shooting caused panic throughout the heavily touristed center of Prague. Videos showed the shooter positioned on a terrace of Charles University's Faculty of the Arts building firing onto the large square below. One police vehicle was struck during the shooting, according to the police report viewed by Hospodarske noviny.

Mass shootings are rare in Europe, but there were at least three others this year. A gunman in March in the German city of Hamburg shot dead six people and wounded eight before killing himself.



The other two took place in Serbia in a single week in May. A 13-year-old boy gunned down eight fellow students and a security guard in a Belgrade school. Two days later, a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others in a village near the Serbian capital.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, iDnes, and Reflex