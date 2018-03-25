Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Moldova

Moldovan Supporters Of Unification With Romania Gather In Chisinau

Moldovan Supporters Of Unification With Romania Gather In Chisinau
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:47 0:00

Thousands of Moldovan supporters of the country's unification with Romania rallied on March 25 in the center of Moldova's capital, Chisinau. Pro-unionist groups from Moldova, Romania, and expatriate communities organized the event. On March 27, 1918, Bessarabia -- a region partially corresponding with modern-day Moldova -- proclaimed a union with Romania, which lasted until 1940. Ethnic Moldovans and Romanians share the same language, but Moldovan President Igor Dodon strictly opposes calls for a merger of the two countries. (RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG