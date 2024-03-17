Man Detained For Setting Fire At Russian Embassy In Moldova

Police in Moldova say a man threw Molotov cocktails at the Russian Embassy in the capital, Chisinau, while Russian voters were lining up outside the building on the presidential election day, March 17. As Moldovan officers were detaining the man, some of the voters scolded him and a woman kicked him. Authorities later identified him as a 54-year-old dual Moldovan-Russian citizen. Flames and rising smoke were seen across the embassy fence.