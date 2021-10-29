Moldova, Russia's Gazprom Extend Gas Contract After Dispute

The Moldovan government and Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom say they have agreed to extend a contract for Russian natural gas supplies from November 1, for a period of five years.



Gazprom said on October 29 that the agreement had been reached on "mutually beneficial terms."



Moldova declared a state of emergency last week after its gas contract with Gazprom, the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, expired at the end of last month, and the two sides failed to agree on details and pricing of a new long-term deal.

Russia had been threatening to cut off gas supplies to the impoverished ex-Soviet republic at the end of the year if the existing gas contract was not extended by then.



But talks between a Moldovan delegation and Gazprom ended in St. Petersburg on October 29 with the sides reaching an "agreement in principle" under which the previous agreement between the Russian company and Moldovagaz will be extended, "using the price formula proposed by the Moldovan side," according to Moldova’s Ministry of Infrastructure.



“Gas deliveries under the new contract are expected to start from November 1, 2021,” the ministry said in a post on Facebook.