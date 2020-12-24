Moldova's Pro-EU President Sandu Sworn In

Maia Sandu has been sworn in as the new president of Moldova after taking the oath of office on December 24 at a ceremony in Chisinau.

Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favors closer ties to the European Union, was elected last month after defeating Russia-backed Igor Dodon in a tight race.

During her inauguration ceremony, Sandu, 48, promised to be a “uniting” president.

She cited the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s economic crisis as her priorities while promising to appoint a team of experts to tackle the issues. Sandu has presented closer integration with the EU as a way out of the economic crisis.

She previously served as prime minister for several months during Dodon's term before being ousted in a vote of no confidence last year.

She promised during her presidential campaign to battle endemic corruption in Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Moldova has been faced with mass protests in recent weeks calling for early general elections.

