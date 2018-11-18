Moldova's Socialists Launch Campaign For 2019 Elections

Moldovan President Igor Dodon joined his Socialist Party of Moldova (PSRM) in launching an election campaign on November 18. Supporters of the opposition party marched in the streets of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, ahead of parliamentary elections set for February 24, 2019. The elections will be held according to a new electoral law passed in September 2017, which critics say gives an unfair advantage to the country's two largest political parties.