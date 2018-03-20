Moldovan Shoplifter Kills Himself, Another When His Grenade Explodes

Two people were killed and two more were injured in Moldova on March 20 in the explosion of a grenade set off by a man trying to leave a shop in the capital without paying for several packs of cigarettes, the country's police chief said.

The man took 10 cigarette packs and tried to leave the shop in downtown Chisinau without paying, the chief of Moldovan police, Alexandr Panzari, said.

Pinzari said the man was a resident of Chisinau with a criminal record and was carrying the grenade "either in his bag or his pocket."

"The salesman did not allow him to leave with the cigarettes," said Panzari. "He dropped the grenade while exiting the shop [and it] blew up at the entrance."

It was unclear whether the man had set off the grenade intentionally.

The explosion killed the man, as well as a passerby, added Pinzari.

"An investigation is under way," he said.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters