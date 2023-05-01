Moldovan Prosecutors Say Top Official With Pro-Russian Political Party Detained At Airport

Russia hit Ukraine with a nighttime barrage of 18 missiles, and Ukrainian air defense claimed it shot down nearly all of them.

The scope of casualties and damage from the May 1 attack, which saw air-raid sirens blaring for more than three hours, was not immediately clear.

A post on the Telegram account of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said missiles were launched from Russian plants around 2.30 a.m. local time. It said 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.

Kyiv city officials said all missiles that had been directed at the capital were destroyed.

"According to [preliminary information], no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.

Explosions were also reported in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

In the Dnipropetrovsk municipality of Pavlohrad, an industrial site was hit before midnight in an apparent rocket attack, along with several other locations. Flames from the site lit up the night sky for hours.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional administration, said 34 people, including five children, were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad, and seven rockets were shot down by air-defense units.

"An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad,” he wrote on Telegram. “In a residential area, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six educational institutions, and five shops were damaged; nearly 40 residential buildings.”

In recent days, there has been an uptick in aerial attacks and other explosions in Ukraine, as well as in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including at a fuel depot on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

Some Ukrainian authorities have hinted that the new explosions might be connected to a widely anticipated counteroffensive.

"This work is preparatory to the large-scale full-scale offensive that everyone expects," Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in comments published by the UNIAN news agency.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on April 30 that the preparation for the counteroffensive "is going according to plan.” He did not elaborate.

The site of the fiercest fighting for nearly 10 months has been the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, where Russia forces are slowly chipping away at Ukrainian positions, and are believed to hold most of the territory in the now-devastated town.

In a post to Telegram on May 1, the top commander for Ukraine's ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said Ukrainian troops had clawed back some positions from Russian forces.

"The situation is quite difficult" in Bakhmut, Syrskiy wrote.

"At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions," he said.

With reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service