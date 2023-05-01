News
Moldovan Prosecutors Say Top Official With Pro-Russian Political Party Detained At Airport
A top official in a pro-Russian political party was detained at a Moldovan airport as she prepared to leave the country. The May 1 detention of Marina Tauber was announced by the Moldova’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which has accused her of involvement in illegal funding of the Shor Party. The party is backed by wealthy populist Ilan Shor, who’s lived abroad since 2019 following fraud and money-laundering convictions. Tauber’s detention comes days before another planned anti-government demonstration. Tensions are soaring in Moldova, as a pro-Western government seeks closer ties with the European Union. Russia has made several threats in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Explosion Derails Russian Freight Train Traveling North Of Ukrainian Border
Russian officials said an explosion was to blame for a freight train derailing not far from the border with Ukraine. There were no casualties in the May 1 incident, which occurred about 60 kilometers north of the border, not far from the city of Bryansk. Regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz blamed an unidentified explosive device for the blast, which occurred at 10:17 a.m. local time, according to state-run Russian Railways. Separately, the governor of the region just outside of St. Petersburg said a power line had been blown up overnight and an explosive device had been found near a second power line. To read the story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Encourages Reopening Of Lachin Corridor In Call With Azerbaijani President
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized on April 30 in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the importance of reopening the Lachin Corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken expressed the United States’ deep concern that Baku has established a checkpoint on the corridor, the only road connecting the mostly ethnic-Armenian-populated breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. The U.S. Secretary of State said such a move undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process. Blinken also underscored the importance of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and pledged continued U.S. support, Miller said in a statement.
Uzbek Officials Say Constitutional Changes Extending President's Term Overwhelmingly Approved
Uzbek officials said voters have approved constitutional amendments that will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to stay in office until 2040. The Central Election Commission said on May 1 that the changes were approved with 90.2 percent of the vote. The vote occurred after weeks of government messaging, calling on Uzbeks to back the proposals. There were scattered reports of voting irregularities. Mirziyoev, who succeeded the late longtime authoritarian leader Islam Karimov in 2016, undertook reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy and economy. But activists say there still is no viable political opposition, and independent media are tightly restricted. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Fires 18 Missiles Across Ukraine In Predawn Attack; Kyiv Claims Most Shot Down
Russia hit Ukraine with a nighttime barrage of 18 missiles, and Ukrainian air defense claimed it shot down nearly all of them.
The scope of casualties and damage from the May 1 attack, which saw air-raid sirens blaring for more than three hours, was not immediately clear.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A post on the Telegram account of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said missiles were launched from Russian plants around 2.30 a.m. local time. It said 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.
Kyiv city officials said all missiles that had been directed at the capital were destroyed.
"According to [preliminary information], no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.
Explosions were also reported in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.
In the Dnipropetrovsk municipality of Pavlohrad, an industrial site was hit before midnight in an apparent rocket attack, along with several other locations. Flames from the site lit up the night sky for hours.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional administration, said 34 people, including five children, were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad, and seven rockets were shot down by air-defense units.
"An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad,” he wrote on Telegram. “In a residential area, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six educational institutions, and five shops were damaged; nearly 40 residential buildings.”
In recent days, there has been an uptick in aerial attacks and other explosions in Ukraine, as well as in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including at a fuel depot on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Some Ukrainian authorities have hinted that the new explosions might be connected to a widely anticipated counteroffensive.
"This work is preparatory to the large-scale full-scale offensive that everyone expects," Natalya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in comments published by the UNIAN news agency.
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on April 30 that the preparation for the counteroffensive "is going according to plan.” He did not elaborate.
The site of the fiercest fighting for nearly 10 months has been the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, where Russia forces are slowly chipping away at Ukrainian positions, and are believed to hold most of the territory in the now-devastated town.
In a post to Telegram on May 1, the top commander for Ukraine's ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said Ukrainian troops had clawed back some positions from Russian forces.
"The situation is quite difficult" in Bakhmut, Syrskiy wrote.
"At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions," he said.
With reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russian Fashion Designer Known In The West As The 'Red Dior' Dies At 85
Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev has died, according to media reports confirmed by the Russian Academy of Arts. Zaitsev, 85, died in a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo near Moscow. He rose to fame in the 1960s and was one of the first Soviet fashion designers to gain recognition in the West, especially in France, where he was known as the "Red Dior." He designed the sportswear for Soviet athletes at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and in 1991 created a new look for the uniforms of the Russian police. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Biden Meets With Parents Of U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia On Spying Charges
U.S. President Joe Biden has met privately with the parents of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on espionage charges.
The president and first lady Jill Biden met with Ella and Mikhail Gershkovich on April 29 ahead of an annual gala dinner in Washington hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association.
Details of the conversation were not released, but Biden mentioned the meeting during his speech to an estimated audience of 2,600 people, including some guests wearing buttons reading “Free Evan.”
Gershkovich, a Moscow-based reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been imprisoned in Russia since March on the spying charges, which he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
Also among the guests at the dinner was Debra Tice, the mother of freelance journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. Although he has not been heard from since, U.S. officials say they operate under the assumption that he is alive and are working to bring him home.
Biden mentioned both these journalists and Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, in his speech as he emphasized the importance of freedom of the press.
“Journalism is not a crime," Biden said. “Evan and Austin should be released immediately along with every other American detained abroad.” He said: “I promise you, I am working like hell to get them home.”
Biden also noted the presence of Brittney Griner, the U.S. women’s basketball star and Olympic gold medalist who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months before her release in December in a prisoner swap.
“This time last year we were praying for you, Brittney," said Biden, who mixed the serious topic of the detained Americans with a light-heartedness as he took jabs at political critics and joked about his age.
Biden, 80, the oldest U.S. president in history, announced his campaign for reelection on April 25.
Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the dinner, which brings together government officials, Washington-based journalists, and celebrities. The event returned last year after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
With reporting by AP
Iranian President To Visit Damascus For First Time Since Syria War
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus on May 3, Iranian state media reported on April 30, touting a "very important" visit against the backdrop of increased regional engagement with the Syrian regime. Raisi's trip “is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari as saying. According to IRNA, Raisi will lead a "high economic-political delegation" in his two-day trip at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Lawyer Says Russian Man Who Gave Critical Opinion Of Ukraine War In News Video Faces Stiffer Charges
A Russian man who participated in a man-on-the-street interview last year, offering a critical opinion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now faces more serious charges. Lawyer Elena Sheremetyeva told OVD-Info that prosecutors have added an enhanced charge of “acting out of hatred or enmity” to the case against Yury Kokhovets. Kokhovets was one of several Russians interviewed by RFE/RL’s Russian Service in July 2022 for his opinion on the invasion of Ukraine. In the RFE/RL video, Kokhovets said the Russian government had bombed shopping malls in Ukraine, targeting civilians, including in Bucha. He was detained last month.
Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian Border Guards As More Signs Point To Start Of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the "main battles" of the war against invading Russian forces lie ahead as Russia replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics before a widely expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
Zelenskiy took part on April 30 in events marking the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, presenting awards and thanking border guards for firmly defending the state.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"It is an honor for me to congratulate you today on...the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine -- the steel and indomitable border guard of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
The president noted that border guard units are helping to defend Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and other cities and villages of Donbas region and said more battles lie ahead.
"We must free our land and our people from Russian slavery. We have to restore the full line of our state border both on land and at sea," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.
Bakhmut has been the focus of a prolonged Russian assault, and each side on April 30 made claims about its status.
"Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. The enemy is unable to take control over the city, despite throwing all its forces into the battle and having some success," said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. But she added that the defense of Bakhmut "is coping with its military tasks."
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier its forces had taken four blocks of Bakhmut on April 30. Neither claim could be independently verified.
Malyar and other Ukrainian leaders have hinted that preparations for a counteroffensive are under way.
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said earlier on April 30 that the preparation for the counteroffensive "is going according to plan" but would not elaborate.
A Ukrainian official commenting on April 29 about an explosion and fire at a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol tied the incident to the expected counteroffensive.
"This work is preparatory to the large-scale full-scale offensive that everyone expects," Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in comments published by the UNIAN news agency.
There was no independent confirmation of Humenyuk’s comments, and Kyiv has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed head of the region, blamed Ukraine, saying drones carried out the strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on April 30 that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had been replaced as head of logistics by Aleksei Kuzmenkov, a former official of the National Guard.
The statement did not say why Mizintsev, who was appointed to the logistics post in September days after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization, was replaced.
The announcement came as Zelenskiy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he informed Macron about the situation on the front line and the outlook for developments in May and June.
"We discussed cooperation in working with other international partners to consolidate their support for the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "We coordinated our positions on the eve of important international events and agreed on the next concrete steps within the bilateral dialogue."
Zelenskiy said he thanked Macron for "comprehensive and effective support of Ukraine," and again emphasized the priority needs of Ukrainian forces, saying the "speed and specificity of the response is very important."
Later on April 30, Pope Francis told reporters that the Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict.
The pope said he spoke about the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox Church's representative in Budapest, during his weekend visit to Hungary.
"In these meetings we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace," he said during an impromptu news conference on his flight back to Rome.
Francis also told reporters that the Vatican was willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war. Representatives of the Vatican have already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite families, he said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Closed Doors 'Sad And Painful,' Pope Tells Hungarians As He Wraps Up Weekend Visit
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to migrants and poor people as he wrapped up a weekend visit to Hungary dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants and the war in Ukraine.
“How sad and painful it is to see closed doors,” Francis said on April 30 as he celebrated Mass on Budapest’s Kossuth Lajos Square with the Hungarian parliament building and the city's Chain Bridge as a backdrop.
Francis spoke of the "closed doors of our selfishness with regard to others; the closed doors of our individualism amid a society of growing isolation; the closed doors of our indifference towards the underprivileged and those who suffer; the doors we close towards those who are foreign or unlike us, towards migrants, or the poor” as he addressed tens of thousands of worshippers gathered on the square and in the surrounding streets.
"I am asking you, let's open the gates!" he said. "Let's try to be gates that are not slammed in front of anyone, through which everyone can enter."
Francis has previously expressed appreciation for Hungary allowing in Ukrainian refugees but also has challenged Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s hard-line anti-immigration policies.
Orban, who attended the Mass, has had disagreements with European leaders over those policies and over his government's refusal to send arms to Ukraine. In addition, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary has said his calls for a cease-fire and peace talks in Ukraine amounted to “appeasement masquerading as peace.”
Francis concluded the Mass with a prayer for peace in Ukraine and “a future of hope, not war; a future full of cradles, not tombs; a world of brothers and sisters, not walls.”
Francis, 86, has previously pleaded for an end to the war, expressing solidarity with Ukrainians while keeping the door open to dialogue with Moscow.
The pontiff arrived in Budapest on April 28, issuing a call for a return to the "European spirit" envisioned by the founders of modern Europe after World War II and urging nations to "look beyond national boundaries."
He met on April 29 with an envoy of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has firmly supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Francis had what the Vatican said was a “cordial” 20-minute meeting with Metropolitan Hilarion at the Vatican Embassy in Budapest. In a sign of respect for the Russian Orthodox Church, he kissed Metropolitan Hilarion's cross, the Vatican said.
In his final event in Hungary, Francis on April 30 warned against the dangers of technology dominating human life, saying culture and education are the antidote to a future dictated by technology.
With reporting by AP
Russian Olympic Committee Claims IOC Proposal Is 'Excessive and Discriminatory'
Russia’s Olympic Committee has complained that a recommendation that would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition only as neutral participants was “excessive and discriminatory.” The April 30 statement was the latest back-and-forth with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after it sanctioned Russia and Belarus for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last month, the IOC recommended that these countries' athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals. The IOC is to decide on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Paris Games at a later date. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the event if Russians are allowed to compete there. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Merkel Again Defends Her Policies Toward Russia
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel again defended her policies toward Russia. amid lingering criticism that her approach paved the way for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking during an event in Leipzig on April 29, Merkel, who left office in December 2021, said she stood by her diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict that initially erupted in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Asked about Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Merkel said: "I tried to prevent this situation with what I had at my disposal. The fact that it didn't work is not proof that it wasn't the right thing to attempt." To read the original story by Die Zeit, click here.
Uzbeks Vote On Constitutional Changes Aimed At Keeping President In Power Until 2040
Uzbeks have been voting in a constitutional referendum that could pave the way for President Shavkat Mirziyoev to remain in power until 2040.
Voters in the April 30 referendum are widely expected to endorse the proposals, which include extending presidential terms from five to seven years.
Other questions on the referendum would allow Mirziyoev, 65, to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040. His current term ends in 2026.
Authorities have billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation. Officials have heavily promoted the vote, holding concerts and rallies ahead of the balloting to extol the reforms. Billboards in the capital Tashkent have shown imaginary text conversations encouraging Uzbek to cast their ballots.
There were scattered reports of voting irregularities. The news site Gazeta.uz reported several instances of people voting for family members or relatives without authorization, and students at several universities said they had been ordered to submit photographs of themselves at polling stations, to prove they had cast ballots.
Students living in a hostel in Tashkent's Yakkasaray district told RFE/RL's Uzbek Service that election employees had forced them to go to the polling station to vote, threatening a fine if they didn't go.
One report said free food -- traditional Uzbek plov -- was being served to voters at several polling stations.
Mirziyoyev cast his ballot at a polling station in Tashkent, stopping to greet other voters.
"Every person should have a belief in tomorrow in their heart and support reforms," he said, according to the Associated Press. "We are doing our best to ensure that, and, God willing, your trust in reforms will be remain strong."
The Central Election Commission declared the referendum valid after turnout surpassed 50 percent. It reached 81.4 percent by 5 p.m. local time. Preliminary vote results are expected on May 1.
Mirziyoev came to power in 2016, succeeding the late longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had turned Uzbekistan into one of the most oppressive countries in the world.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
He also clamped down on forced labor in the cotton harvest, which is a major source of hard currency.
But activists say rights abuses persist, there is no viable political opposition, and independent media are tightly restricted.
In July 2022, protests broke out in Karakalpakstan over a constitutional amendment that would have reduced the autonomy of the autonomous region.
The protests were met with a harsh police response that killed at least 21 people, according to rights activists. Dozens of people were jailed.
The proposed amendment was later withdrawn. The April 30 ballot does not include the amendment.
Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for people accused of crimes.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Woman Handed Crushing Fine For Anti-War Post
A Russian court fined a retired lawyer 1 million rubles ($12,400), the equivalent of about four years of pension payments, for making an anti-war post on her social media account in the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian prosecutor had requested a 3-year prison sentence for Marina Novikova for posting “fake” information about Russia’s invasion to her 170 Telegram followers in March 2022.
Novikova, a 65-year-old retired lawyer living in the Tomsk region, told the court she preferred prison as she did not have the money to pay the fine. The average yearly pension in the region is about $3,100.
President Vladimir Putin in March 2022 signed into law legislation that essentially criminalized any criticism of the army and the invasion of Ukraine. Novikova was among the first to be swept up under the new legislation.
Those laws are part of a suite of repressive measures that have come into force since the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as the Kremlin seeks to squash any dissent. Dozens, if not hundreds, have been charged under the various measures, and some jailed for long sentences.
Novikova was charged for posts she made on March 15, 2022, following a conversation she had with a friend living in Kyiv.
She said her friend stopped hiding in the bunker because it was too much for her health, saying if worse came to worse, she was prepared to die if her building was struck by a Russian missile.
Novikova said she was initially surprised that few people commented on her post, but eventually came to realize that they "don't want to understand what is happening in Ukraine."
She said one friend turned on her, becoming a witness for the prosecution, while other friends declined to come to her defense. Novikova said one even went so far as to deny even knowing her.
She also claimed her lawyer and doctors at a local clinic undermined her defense case. Russian authorities often bully witnesses to strengthen their cases.
Novikova said she was disappointed with the people around her.
"I did everything I could to make my fellow citizens hear me and make the right choice to stand on the side of good and light," Novikova said before sentencing.
In Spontaneous Protest, Afghan Women Urge World Not To Recognize Taliban
A group of Afghan women on April 29 staged a spontaneous march in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in defiance of Taliban security forces to urge the international community not to recognize the militant group that returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Since taking power after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
About two dozen women marched in Kabul on April 29 ahead of a summit in Doha on May 1 that the United Nations says will discuss a "durable way forward" for Afghanistan.
"The United Nations will hold a meeting in Doha and they have not invited any women. They want to hold a meeting to recognize the (government) of the Taliban," Julia Parsi, one of the protesters, told RFE/RL.
"Recognition of the Taliban -- a violation of women's rights," and "We will fight and we will die for our rights," the protesters chanted during the minutes-long march that was not suppressed by Taliban security forces.
No country has recognized the Taliban government as legitimate since the radical militant movement's return to power.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said last week that the Doha summit could take into consideration some "baby steps" on a path to a conditional recognition of the Taliban.
"There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen," Mohammed told a conference in the United States.
"The Taliban clearly want recognition...and that's the leverage we have," she added.
Earlier this month, the United Nations ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country sought further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
With reporting by AFP
Poland Seizes Russian High-School Building In Warsaw
Poland on April 29 said it had seized a high-school building near Moscow's embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, a move the Russian envoy called "illegal." The spat over the 1970s multistory building, nicknamed the "spy nest" by Warsaw citizens, has been going on for a year. "This building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall," Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AFP, adding that the move followed a bailiff's order. "This is an illegal act. An intrusion on a diplomatic facility," Moscow's envoy, Sergei Andreyev, told the RIA Novosti news agency.
In Hungary, Pope Warns Against Indifference
Pope Francis warned against indifference on April 29 while thanking Hungary for taking in Ukrainians despite the anti-refugee policies of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On his arrival on the three-day visit on April 28, the pope in his first speech stressed "the need for openness towards others," warning against "withdrawing into oneself." Hungary's government -- in a departure from its usual anti-refugee stand -- has welcomed those fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. But Orban's insistence on maintaining ties with Moscow puts off Ukrainians. Francis on April 29 further urged the need of "showing compassion toward all."
Armenian FM To Visit Washington To Discuss Normalization Agreement With Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will arrive on a working visit to Washington on April 30, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalian said on April 29. Mirzoyan plans to hold a new round of discussions on the agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Badalian said. Azerbaijan did not immediately confirm the meeting. Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 cease-fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Bosnia Forms New Government Day After International Envoy Imposes Amendments
Bosnia-Herzegovina's House of Representatives has appointed a new government in an urgent session held on April 28, a day after the high representative of the international community imposed changes to the country's constitution and the criminal laws.
The 16 new ministerial positions will be split among members of the Croatian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party, the Croatian Democratic Union 1990, and the political parties Nasa Stranka and Narod i Pravda.
Vice President Refik Lendo opposed the new government appointments, demanding his Party of Democratic Action be given a portfolio. His party organized protests outside the parliament during the vote.
Christian Schmidt, the high representative of the international community in Bosnia, on April 27 made changes to the constitution and the criminal laws of Bosnia's entities to facilitate the formation of the new regional government and prevent election fraud.
Schmidt's amendments to the constitution were imposed on an interim basis to help form the new regional government after a deadlock lasting almost seven months following elections in October. The changes will take effect in one year unless the parliament passes its own version of the amendments.
Schmidt, who has vast powers as the international community's envoy to Bosnia, amended the constitution so that only two out of three federation presidency members need to support a proposed government in order to forward it to parliament.
Schmidt, who has powers to change laws and fire officials seen as obstructing the Dayton peace accords, came under criticism for changing the election law on election night in October 2022 aimed at removing gridlock in the federation government formation.
Schmidt has the powers as overseer of civilian and administrative aspects of the 26-year-old peace deal that still governs Bosnia along ethnic lines.
The changes to the criminal laws were prompted by the need to "strengthen the integrity of elections" and apply to Bosnia and Republika Srpska, the other entity within Bosnia.
These changes make it illegal to ask for or take money or any benefit, such as employment, from politicians and set the punishment for anyone found guilty of such actions at 10 years in prison and a fine.
The amendments to criminal laws also imply dismissal from a legislative, executive, other administrative or judicial body or from any service that is fully or partially financed from entity budgets for anyone found guilty of election bribery.
In addition, anyone found guilty of the offense cannot be employed in any public service for five years after being punished, pardoned, or amnestied.
The changes take effect immediately on an interim basis until they are adopted by Republika Srpska and the Bosnian federation "without amendment and with no conditions attached."
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Says Fire At Crimean Fuel Depot Extinguished After Drone Attack
Russia has put out a massive fire caused by a drone attack at a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol, the main port in the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea and the home of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet, the region's Kremlin-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on April 29.
Razvozhayev said the storage depot was attacked by two drones, one of which was shot down. Ukraine denied responsibility for the strike, which sent a huge cloud of black smoke into the sky that could be seen kilometers away.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) strike.... All the necessary special services are working on the spot. The area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters, the fire has been assigned the fourth class class [highest danger]," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian military intelligence claimed that more than 10 oil-product storage terminals were destroyed while Russia said only four were engulfed. Video from the scene shows at least seven on fire.
Razvozhayev said there were no injuries reported and the fire posed no threat to the region's residents so that no evacuation was necessary.
He also said the city's fuel supply would not be hampered by the fire, as the tanks destroyed were used to supply fuel to gas stations. It was not immediately clear whether the Russian armed forces used the fuel as well.
Explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol since August. Russian occupation authorities claim the blasts are being caused by air defense firing at "Ukrainian drones."
Moscow said earlier this week that it had "repelled" a drone attack on the port.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said he did not have any information to suggest Kyiv was responsible for the fire in Sevastopol, which came a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on civilian taargets in Ukraine, killing at least 25 civilians.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Protests Grain Import Ban In Dipomatic Notes To Poland, EU
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on April 29 that it had condemned the restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports into European Union countries as "categorically unacceptable" in diplomatic notes handed to Polish and EU representatives in Ukraine. The European Commission on April 28 announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria regarding the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. Earlier this month, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia voiced concerns that Ukrainian grain meant for export to other countries had ended up in their local markets, lowering local grain prices. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Wagner Chief Threatens To Pull Out Of Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Calls For Modern Air Defenses
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russian paramilitary group Wagner, has threatened to withdraw his troops from the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut if ammunition supply problems are not resolved, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for modern air-defense systems following one of the deadliest Russian strikes on civilian targets in recent months.
In an interview published on April 29, Prigozhin said he would be "forced to withdraw some units" from Bakhmut if Wagner didn't soon receive more ammunition, continuing a complaint he has been voicing for weeks.
Bakhmut, a key transport hub in Donetsk region, has been the site of the war's fiercest fighting for the past several months, with both sides suffering high casualties.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian military officials have said the loss of Bakhmut, which is located on high ground, offering a natural defense, would open up its troops located in other parts of the eastern region to attack.
Wagner has been leading the Russian push to take Bakhmut since last year but has been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters, who still hold the western corners of the city. Prigozhin warned that a Wagner pullout from Bakhmut would lead to a Russian collapse along other parts of the 1,000-kilometer front.
As Prigozhin spoke, Russian forces kept up the pressure on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, launching 48 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on April 29.
Russia has been laying siege to Bakhmut since last summer, making only incremental gains at enormous cost in lives and equipment.
Zelenskiy meanwhile called on Ukraine's allies and partners to supply Ukraine with better air defenses after at least 25 people, including several children, were killed in a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, early on April 28.
The worst-hit was Uman, a city in central Ukraine's Cherkasy region, where at least 23 people, including four children, were killed when a Russian missile hit a nine-story apartment building, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.
As many as 109 people are believed to have been residing in the part of the building that was hit.
The Uman city council announced a three-day mourning period, and prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation into the strike, authorities said.
In Dnipro, a large city on th Dnieper River in central Ukraine, a woman and a little girl were killed in the Russian attack, despite Ukrainian air defenses managing to shoot down seven missiles.
One person was killed by Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, in the southern Kherson region.
"Air defense, modern aircraft, without which there is no fully effective air defense -- artillery, armored vehicles. Everything that is necessary to provide security to our cities, to our villages, both in the hinterland and on the front lines," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on April 28.
Speaking to journalists from the Nordic countries on April 29, Zelenskiy said that modern fighter planes would be of "great help," but a Ukrainian counteroffensive will not be tied to their delivery. Ukraine has repeatedly asked for Western aircraft to beef up its air defenses.
"We will not delay, we will start [the counteroffensive] even before we have [U.S.-made] F-16s or something else," he said.
Earlier, Zelenskiy condemned the strikes as "a night of Russian terror."
"Russian evil can be stopped by weapons -- our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions -- global sanctions must be enhanced."
Russia, with the help of third countries, has been evading some of the sanctions, reducing the anticipated impact on its budget and ability to finance the war.
The attack also targeted Kyiv but the Ukrainian air defense shot down most of the missiles coming toward the capital.
Ukraine's Air Force Command later reported that the multipronged attack on Ukrainian cities was executed from strategic Tu-195 Russian bomberso coming from the Caspian Sea region.
The command said that Ukrainian air defense destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in central, eastern, and southern Ukraine.
The United States and some other allies have provided Ukraine with a few Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, considered to be one of the most advanced defense weapons in the NATO arsenal. Each Patriot system can protect one city.
Western allies have also given Ukraine other air-defense systems but recently leaked U.S. intelligence reports have indicated that Ukraine's air defense remains a weak link.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Woman Dies After Confrontation Escalates Over Hijab
A woman in the central Iranian province of Kerman has been killed during a confrontation between her family and a group of individuals enforcing the mandatory hijab policy as tensions over the policy remain high.
The trouble started when a group arrived at a tourist site and accused the women from one family of failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules. The disagreement escalated and turned physical, resulting in the death of Kolsoom Oftadepour.
Sources told RFERL's Radio Farda that several women repeatedly warned a young girl to "fix her scarf" but she ignored them and entered the tourist site with her family.
The altercation grew, with women and men hurling sexual insults at the family, before one woman attacked Kolsoom Oftadepour, her daughter, and granddaughter with a slipper. Police officers arrived at the scene and sided with the hijab enforcers, sources say. The family is expected to appear in court on May 9.
The incident comes amid heated debate about Iran's mandatory hijab policy, which has been enforced since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
More and more women have been protesting and defying the dress code, leading to increased tensions and confrontations between citizens and so-called "morality police."
Anger over the rules boiled over in September 2022 with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Thousands of women and girls have since taken to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of plainclothes security agents appearing in public spaces throughout the country, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law.
Official Iranian media outlets, as well as activists, have given differing accounts of the events leading to Kalsoom's death.
While some initially referred to the enforcers as "bus passengers visiting the grave of Qasem Soleimani," others claimed it was a "collective dispute."
Sources close to the Oftadepour family have rejected such allegations, insisting that Kalsoom's death must not be trivialized and calling for the identification of the harassers.
RFE/RL has learned that Oftadepour's family has come under intense pressure from officials to refrain from sharing information or giving interviews to the media.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law was passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
International Celebrities Demand Russia Free Navalny Immediately
More than 130 internationally recognized writers, artists, and scholars, including six Nobel laureates, have urged the Russian authorities to immediately release opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, emphasizing that he needs "urgent and immediate independent medical help."
Among the signatories to the open letter made public on April 28 are prominent Russian-American dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, writer J.K. Rowling, Nobel literature laureates Orhan Pamuk, Herta Muller, Olga Tokarczuk, Svetlana Alexievich, Mario Vargas Llosa, and J.M. Coetzee, as well as cartoonist Art Spiegelman, playwright Tom Stoppard, actor Jean Reno, former soccer player Eric Cantona, film director and composer Jeffrey Jacob Abrams, and many others.
"We add our voices to those of the 600 Russian doctors requesting urgent and immediate independent medical help. A further 100 Russian lawyers and 100 regional deputies are demanding that the torture of Navalny cease and again that medical assistance be provided," the open letter says.
"Navalny is serving prison sentences based on charges which would never have been upheld under any independent legal system. We support the call of the German government, the U.S. authorities, and the European Union demanding his immediate release. It is in your power."
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision making has rarely been influenced by such foreign public pressure during his more than two decades in power.
The letter was published two days after Navalny said a new probe had been launched against him, this time on a charge of terrorism, and that he will be tried on the "absurd" charge by a military court.
Navalny said another case on a charge of propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched against him in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel. They criticized Putin and his government and condemned Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed earlier this month that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg in early April. The FSB did not provide any evidence linking Navalny's associates. His team has rejected the FSB claims.
The outspoken Kremlin critic has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested the month before upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Several other opposition leaders and Navalny's associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of Navalny's close associates fled Russia under pressure from the authorities.
With reporting by Meduza and Le Monde
