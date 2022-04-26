News
In Second Incident, Moldovan Separatists Say Two Radio Antennas Hit By Blasts
Two radio antennas in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniester have been damaged by explosions, the Moscow-backed region's self-styled Interior Ministry said.
"In the early morning of April 26, two explosions occurred in the village of Maiak, Grigoriopol district: the first at 6:40 and the second at 7:05", the ministry said. It said that two radio antennas were knocked out following the blasts.
No one was injured, it said.
The information could not be independently verified.
On April 25, the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, the region's main city, was allegedly hit by explosions that damaged the upper floors of its building.
Moldova's Office for Reintegration Policy said it believes that the April 25 incident "is related to the creation of pretexts for the tension in the security situation in the Transdniester region, which is not controlled by the constitutional authorities."
Ukraine said the alleged attack was a provocation organized by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Transdniester, a sliver of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence in 1990.
In 1992, Moldova and Transdniester fought a short war that was quelled by Russian forces that intervened on the side of the separatists. Some 1,000 people were killed in that conflict.
Russia maintains some 1,400 troops in Transdniester and has control over huge Soviet-era arms depots located in the region.
With reporting by Reuters
Rights Group Urges Russia To Allow Civilians Out Of Mariupol, Calls On UN To Do More
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Russian forces that are now in control of most of Ukraine's besieged port of Mariupol to make sure that civilians that are still trapped in the strategic city are permitted to safely transfer to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Mariupol has been besieged by Russian forces since March 2, and most of the city has been destroyed, while thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.
An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant are still resisting Russian forces, which have been resorting to air strikes try to dislodge the holdouts. Some 1,000 civilians were also said to be taking shelter at the steelworks.
"Russian forces now occupying most of Ukraine’s southeastern port city of Mariupol should ensure that civilians remaining in the city can leave in safety to Ukraine-controlled territory if they choose," HRW said in a statement on April 26.
The watchdog also said that special attention should be given to older people, people with disabilities, and those who are sick or wounded.
HRW also called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is visiting Moscow on April 26 and is also expected to travel to Kyiv, to urge senior Russian officials to take into account the plight of civilians in Mariupol, and warn them that they "can be held accountable for unlawful civilian deaths and other serious violations of international humanitarian law."
"After surviving two months of terror, hiding in basements as their city was turned to char and rubble, civilians still in Mariupol urgently need assistance and safe evacuation routes," HRW's Ida Sawyer said.
"Secretary-General Guterres and other international leaders should press top Russian officials to ensure safe passage to Ukraine-controlled territory."
The rights watchdog also warned Russian forces that they need to respect "the fundamental obligation under international humanitarian law to distinguish between civilians and combatants and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians."
Russia's Losses In Ukraine Should Deter It From Aggression Elsewhere, U.S. Says
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has expressed hope that Russian losses in Ukraine will prevent the Kremlin from repeating its aggression elsewhere, as Russian forces pressed ahead with their attacks in the east.
Austin, speaking after he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine, told reporters that Washington wants to see "Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," adding that Kyiv can still win the war if given the right support.
Austin and Blinken's visit, during which they announced an extra $700 million in military aid to Ukraine and other allies, marked the highest-level trip to Ukraine by U.S. officials since the invasion began over two months ago.
The United States has sent some $4 billion in military aid since President Joe Biden's term began last year, and already announced last week a new $800 million aid package.
In eastern Ukraine, the city of Kreminna, in the Luhansk region, has fallen to the Russians, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter on April 26.
Street-to-street fighting had been going on for days in Kreminna, with civilian evacuations there made impossible by the war.
The British report said heavy fighting was under way in the south of the city of Izyum, as Russian forces try to advance toward the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defenses in Zaporizhzhya in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," it added in the regular bulletin, also saying that Russian troops were likely to attempt to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the east.
On the diplomatic front, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later on April 26, but expectations from the meeting are reported to be low after several rounds of failed diplomatic efforts.
The meeting will come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said late on April 25 that Western arms shipments to Ukraine meant that NATO is essentially engaging in war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy, and weapons delivered to Ukraine from the West will be "legitimate targets" for the Russian military.
Lavrov also warned of the threat of a third world war and there is a "considerable" risk of the conflict escalating to nuclear weapons.
"The danger is serious, it is real, it must not be underestimated," Lavrov said.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Lavrov's comments were meant to just "scare the world off supporting Ukraine."
Earlier, Russia's ambassador in Washington told the United States to halt arms shipments, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russia continued to attack the Azovstal plant in the besieged port of Mariupol on April 25 despite Russian claims that it had established a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave the city.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the humanitarian did not materialize.
She also asked UN's Gutteres to "initiate and guarantee" a corridor for civilians to escape the Azovstal complex with representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross present.
Shortly after she made her comments, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were attacking the steel plant.
The sprawling steel complex has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials say that up to 1,000 civilians are sheltering in the maze of underground tunnels there. They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters
New Probe Into 2005 Death Of Kazakh Opposition Leader Rejected
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities have rejected a request by the family of Zamanbek Nurqadilov to launch a new probe into the 2005 death of the opposition leader, which was ruled a suicide even though the government critic was found shot three times.
Nurqadilov's son, Qairat Nurqadilov, told RFE/RL on April 25 that the request filed last month with the Prosecutor-General's Office was denied despite inconsistencies in the original findings.
Zamanbek Nurqadilov was once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government in 2004.
He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005.
"There was a hope that the case will be reviewed and sent for a new investigation. But they [prosecutors] concluded that it was a suicide, and that the case cannot be reviewed since they said it had been properly investigated," Qairat Nurqadilov said.
"I don't agree with that assessment as first, a person cannot shoot themselves to death three times. And secondly, a lot of pressure was put on me at the time to make me believe it was a suicide," he said, adding that he did not know where to turn to next to find out definitively what happened to his father.
Nurqadilov’s death occurred around the same time as a series of suspicious deaths of opposition politicians and journalists.
Among them were the deaths of another opposition leader, former government minister and Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and two associates who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found later the same day as the interview beaten and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died several days later in the hospital.
Police said Sharipzhanov had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head and hands before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after the authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on new evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of the National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of the Kazakhstan authorities, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was killed while in Austrian custody.
With reporting and writing by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and Merhat Sharipzhan, the brother of Askhat Sharipzhanov
Ukraine Says Targeting Of Separatists' Building In Transdniester Was Provocation By Russia
The Ministry of State Security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester has been hit by explosions that damaged the upper floors of its building, an attack that Ukraine said was a provocation organized by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Officials from the breakaway region's Interior Ministry on April 25 said a grenade launcher hit the building in Tiraspol. The ministry said on Facebook that some of the building's windows were broken and that smoke poured from the structure.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the incident and no reports of casualties.
The Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry responded to the attack in a statement, saying it was "one of a number of provocative measures organized by the FSB to instill panic and anti-Ukrainian sentiment."
The Intelligence Directorate's statement said the building was damaged and windows were broken, but it said the incident came as no surprise to the leadership of the separatists.
It quoted information in a letter dated April 22 from Vadym Shmalenko, secretary of the State Commission for Emergency Situations of the Transdniester region, to the head of the Kamensky district, Volodymyr Bychkov, about the need to prepare.
"That is, three days before the incident [separatist leaders] were already preparing for it and took care of the installation of a secure and comfortable bunker," the Intelligence Directorate said.
According to the authors of the letter, the separatist leaders "should justify the war on the territory of Ukraine or involve the Transdniester region in hostilities either as a territory with a certain mobilization reserve or as a territory from which Russian troops can carry out attacks on Ukrainian territory," it said.
The directorate published what it said was a copy of the April 22 letter, whose authenticity could not be verified.
It pointed out that on the same day the acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev said that Russian forces aimed to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would also open a land corridor to Transdniester.
Moldova's Office for Reintegration Policy said it was "concerned," adding that it believes that the incident "is related to the creation of pretexts for the tension in the security situation in the Transdniester region, which is not controlled by the constitutional authorities."
It called for calm and for "competent national institutions" to monitor the situation.
The Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) met in an emergency meeting in Chisinau, TV8 reports. SIS Director Alexandru Esaulenco was quoted as saying the service was collecting information.
The incident came hours after Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in Moscow that Russia saw no risk to its citizens in Transdniester.
"Our position remains the same: We are calling for a peaceful settlement of the Transdniester issue while respecting Moldova's territorial integrity and a special status for this region," Rudenko was quoted as saying by Interfax.
Moldova, which borders on Ukraine, lost effective control over Transdniester after breakaway leaders declared independence in 1990.
That declaration has not been recognized by any UN member state.
But it sparked a war in 1992 between Moldova and rebels in Transdniester backed by Russia over the narrow strip of land between the Dniester River and the Ukrainian border.
Russia still has around 1,400 troops stationed in Transdniester.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarusian Rights Activists Go On Trial Seen As Politically Motivated
MINSK -- The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center says two people associated with it have gone on trial along with a group of eight others for their activism against the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The group said on April 25 that the trial behind closed doors had begun against one of its coordinators, Marfa Rabkova, and a volunteer, Andrey Chapyuk, along with the other activists.
In all, Rabkova faces an array of 13 charges for allegedly organizing and encouraging activities that violated civil order, publicly calling for activities that threatened national security, creating an extremist formation, running an extremist organization, inciting social hatred, hooliganism, vandalism, damaging private property, and for illegal activities with the use of explosives.
If found guilty on all charges, Rabkova could be imprisoned for up to 20 years. Chapyuk is charged with taking part in mass disorder and vandalism.
Other defendants include anarchists Akikhira Hayeuski-Khanada, Alyaksandr Frantskevich, Alyaksandr Kazlyanka, anti-racist Andrey Marach, and activists Paval Shpetny, Alyaksey Halauko, Danil Chulya, and Mikita Dranets. They all face charges similar to ones faced by Rabkova.
Rabkova, who has rejected all of the allegations as politically motivated, was arrested in September 2020 and initially charged with helping prepare mass disorder, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to three years.
Police in Belarus have violently cracked down on protesters, with thousands of detentions following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that demonstrators and opposition figures say was rigged to extend Lukashenka's 26-year rule.
There have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces, and several people have died.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote, and imposed sanctions on him and his allies, citing election fraud and the police crackdown, which has also been aimed at press freedoms.
Russia Expels 40 German Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia says it is expelling 40 German diplomats in retaliation for similar steps taken by Berlin against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 25 that it had summoned German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr to say Berlin's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats was "an unfriendly move" and its justification "absolutely false."
Germany expected the move, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, but added that was "in no way justified."
The 40 Russian diplomats expelled three weeks ago "did not spend a day in diplomatic service during their stay in Germany," she said in a statement. "Rather, these people have worked systematically against our freedom and against the cohesion in our society for years."
Baerbock said their work also threatened people who sought protection in Germany, saying such behavior could no longer be tolerated.
The diplomats being expelled from Russia "are not guilty of anything," she said, adding that they went to Russia committed to serve bilateral relations.
"With the expulsions conveyed today, Russia is therefore further harming itself," she said.
Germany on April 4 expelled 40 Russian diplomats in response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine after launching a war on its neighbor on February 24, Baerbock said at the time.
European countries have expelled more than 300 Russian diplomatic staff since Moscow launched the invasion.
Russia has responded by expelling diplomats from the several European Union member-states.
Ethnic Kalmyk Founder Of Clothing Brand Flees Russia Amid Threats
The owner of a shop producing and selling clothes with Kalmyk ethnic symbols from Russia's Kalmykia region has fled the country amid fears over his safety after he created a brand to take on xenophobia.
Aldar Eredzhenov, the founder and owner of 4 Oirad, told RFE/RL on April 24 that he and his clothing business had to move to Mongolia from Moscow after he started receiving anonymous threats over his latest brand, "Nerussky" (Non-Russian).
Eredzhenov said he started the brand after an ad campaign by the government to commemorate the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, saying "we are all Russians."
He said the campaign gave him a "feeling of injustice" because he felt he and other minorities in Russia should be proud of their origins, even as they often face intolerance in the country.
"First of all, I am a Kalmyk, then a citizen of Russia. These words do not in any way belittle Russian culture, are not meant to offend the nation, they do not contain negativity. This is a statement of fact," he said.
"Many people living in Russia are non-Russians by blood. We should not be ashamed of this. I wanted the word 'non-Russian' to be a sound without negativity, so that these people would not be embarrassed to be non-Russian."
Some Russians did take offense, however, and Eredzhenov, who says he encountered ethnic discrimination when doing things like trying to find housing in Moscow after moving his company there, said that since the launch of the clothing line he had received threats for the brand, and feared that he would be the target of attacks similar to other activists in Kalmykia.
"We don't feel safe in Russia," he said, and moved his entire operations, including equipment, to Mongolia.
"There is a problem to which the country's leadership turns a blind eye, television propaganda repeats that there aren't ethnic conflicts in Russia. But this is just cynical hypocrisy," he said.
The company used to have its own production workshop and a store in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, which is located north of the North Caucasus region.
In 2019, the company came under pressure from local authorities after it openly supported protests against the appointment of the mayor of Elista because he was a former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Eredzhenov then moved his business to Moscow, where he had many clients.
He said the idea of the brand Non-Russian came after billboards, saying, "I am a Kalmyk, but today, we are all Russians!" appeared across Kalmykia following the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"I am not Russian. And openly stating that does not diminish Russian culture, does not offend the state-founding ethnic group. There is no negative connotation in that. Because I, like Daghestanis, Chechens, Buryats, Yakuts, Bashkirs, and many other ethnic groups in Russia, am not Russian by blood. We do not have to be ashamed of that," Eredzhenov said, adding that the idea of the Non-Russian brand was to challenge xenophobia among Russians.
Kalmyks are a Mongol-speaking and predominantly Buddhist ethnic group.
Death Toll From Fire At Russian Defense Research Institute Rises To 17
The death toll from a fire at a Russian Defense Ministry research institute in the city of Tver has risen to 17, according to local officials.
The Tver regional administration said on April 25 that five of the 17 bodies found in the debris had been identified from the fire that broke out there on April 21 in the city about 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow.
Previously, local officials had said that at least six people died in the fire while another 27 people sustained injuries, mostly after they jumped from windows of the four-story building.
The fire started on the second floor and covered some 1,000 square meters of the building, which houses the Central Research Institute of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.
According to preliminary investigations, the fire may have been caused by the malfunction of outdated electrical wiring.
Media reports said rescue teams continued to sift through the charred building looking for further victims.
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and SOTA
Kazakh Activists Jailed Over Unsanctioned Rally Demanding Release Of Political Prisoners
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has jailed eight activists over their participation in a rally demanding the immediate release of political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
On April 25, the Almaty City Administrative Court sentenced Aigerim Tileuzhan, Alina Bermenqul, Bauyrzhan Atinbaev, Beken Beisalieva, Qonai Abdiev, and Doszhan Quanysh to 20 days in jail for the demonstration.
Ravqat Mukhtarov and Maira Ghabdullina were each handed 15 days in jail. Three more activists, Bulbul Berdiqozhanova, Esenbai Khodzhiev, and Bayan Shyrynbekova were each fined 91,890 tenges ($205).
All of the activists pleaded not guilty, but the court convicted them of taking part in an unsanctioned public event.
The activists were among dozens of protesters who gathered a day earlier in the city center and demanded the release of hundreds of men and women who were arrested during and after deadly anti-government protests in early January.
Protests in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s western region of Manghystau over abrupt gas-price hikes turned into unprecedented demonstrations that turned violent across the nation.
Authorities have said that at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, died during the unrest.
Human rights activists insist the number of the people killed during the violence is likely much higher.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Agree On Structure Of Border Demarcation Commission
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov have agreed on the structure of a commission on the delimitation of the border between the two South Caucasus countries amid simmering tensions over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
On April 25, the ministers also discussed ways for the commission to meet and talked about security issues in areas close to the border as well as matters related to preparations for a peace treaty after a six-week war between the neighbors in 2020.
Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
On April 24, Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Service said its troops prevented the illegal entry of an Armenian saboteur group into Azerbaijani territory.
Baku accused Yerevan of what it called "an attempt to disrupt" ongoing efforts to conclude a peace treaty.
Armenia's Defense Ministry said in a statement late on April 24 that it had launched an investigation into the appearance of one of its soldiers on the Azerbaijani side of the border.
With reporting by apa.az, Interfax, TASS, and Vesti Kavkaza
- By Reuters
Blinken: 'Sovereign, Independent Ukraine' Will Outlast Putin
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have spoken to the media a day after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, Blinken said on April 25 that the U.S. strategy of coordinating international support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia "is having real results."
Esenov, Writer Who Challenged Authoritarian Turkmen Leadership, Dies At 95
ASHGABAT -- Rahim Esenov, one of the most well-known Turkmen writers who openly refused to follow the orders of the Central Asian nation's authoritarian leadership, has died in Ashgabat at the age of 95.
Esenov's relatives and friends told RFE/RL on April 25 that the writer died over the weekend. No cause of death was given.
Esenov openly rejected the cult of personality that was created by Turkmenistan’s first President Saparmurat Niyazov in the 1990s and was blacklisted for his refusal to go along with the leader.
He rejected Niyazov's demand to change the plot of his book The Crowned Wanderer which he worked on for 27 years. Because of this, he was deprived of his private house and had to move to a small apartment in the Turkmen capital.
In 2003, after Esenov published his book ignoring "recommendations" proposed by Niyazov, who wanted the book to be another tool to cement his power, the writer was arrested and spent several months in a detention center.
Esenov was released amid an outcry from international organizations.
In 2006, he was invited to New York, where he received the PEN/Barbara Goldsmith Freedom to Write Award.
For many years, Esenov cooperated with RFE/RL's Turkmen Service.
Russia Says It Is Opening A Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the corridor will open at 2 p.m local time on April 25 for all civilians to leave the Azovstal area.
Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
The sprawling metalworks has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have sheltered in the sprawling maze of underground tunnels there.
They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed repeatedly.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Greenpeace Activists Arrested After Blocking Russian Tanker Delivering Oil To Norway
A group of environmental activists who chained themselves to a Russian oil tanker to prevent its cargo from being unloaded in Norway to protest against the war in Ukraine have been arrested, Norwegian police said.
Greenpeace said earlier on April 25 that its activists had set off in boats across the Oslo Fjord and attempted to block the tanker Ust Luga from delivering an estimated 95,000 tons of Russian oil to Norway by chaining themselves to the vessel's anchor.
Norwegian police said all were taken into custody. The protest included several activists from climate-action group Extinction Rebellion, a spokesperson for Greenpeace confirmed to CNN.
The Ust Luga tanker is currently anchored outside Exxon Mobil's Norwegian Esso unit at the Slagen oil terminal, some 70 kilometers south of Oslo, vessel tracker Marine Traffic data showed on April 25.
Greenpeace said its activists stopped the offloading of Russian oil in Norway for many hours.
"The support our activists received is heartwarming and shows that people all over the world oppose Norway's import of Russian oil and the financing of the war," Greenpeace Norge said on Twitter.
Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym said earlier that he was shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, "which we know finances Putin's warfare."
An Exxon Mobil spokesperson told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that Esso Norway had agreed to buy the oil before the war broke out and did not have plans for further purchases from Russia.
"Esso Norway fully complies with all Norwegian sanctions and we support the coordinated international efforts to end Russia's unprovoked attack," Esso said in an e-mailed statement.
In addition, Greenpeace is demanding that the government support an extension of the EU sanctions list to include all imports of Russian oil and gas, Dagbladet reported.
Greenpeace called on the Norwegian government to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels and said Esso Norway should cancel any contracts for such imports from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, CNN, and Dagbladet
Ukrainian Railway Chief Says FIve Stations Hit By Russian Missiles
The head of Ukraine's railway service says five stations in the central and western parts of the country have been hit by missile strikes.
"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the railway service, said on Telegram.
There were no reports of injuries.
Kamyshin said trains are being forced to find alternate routes and schedules for security reasons.
Global Defense Spending Reaches New Record; Iran Ranked In Top 15, Says New Report
Global defense spending rose again in 2021, topping $2 trillion for the first time as Russia beefed up its military capabilities ahead of its invasion of Ukraine, a new report said on April 25.
Adjusted for inflation, defense spending last year grew by 0.7 percent to hit $2.113 trillion, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its latest report.
The largest five spenders were the United States, China, India, Britain, and Russia, SIPRI said.
The United States accounted for 38 percent of world military spending last year, followed by China with 14 percent. However, the United States' defense spending fell from 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 3.5 percent, or $801 billion.
That included a drop in research and development spending, but the report said it still appears the United States is focusing on "next-generation technologies."
Britain and France each moved up two ranks, becoming the fourth- and sixth-largest spenders in 2021.
Iran increased its military spending by 11 percent, making it the 14th largest military spender last year. It was the first time in two decades that Iran ranked among the top 15 military spenders.
Russian military spending grew by 2.9 percent, to $65.9 billion -- a third consecutive year of growth of military spending, accounting for 4.1 percent of GDP.
The boosted spending came at a time when Moscow was preparing for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine registered a drop in defense spending last year, to $5.9 billion, accounting for 3.2 percent of its GDP.
Ukraine's overall defense spending has surged by 72 percent since Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
China upped its military budget by 4.7 percent to reach $293 billion, its 27th consecutive year of growth.
Japan's spending was increased by 7.3 percent, hitting $54.1 billion, its biggest increase since 1972, while Australian spending grew by 4 percent to hit $31.8 billion.
Iran last year raised its military budget for the first time in four years, to $24.6 billion -- an annual increase of 11 percent that came despite continuing economic hardship caused by many years of sanctions prompted by Tehran's nuclear activities and amid increasingly tense relations with the United States and Israel.
The budget of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps grew by 14 percent accounting for 34 percent of Iran’s total military spending, the report said.
Iran's archfoe, Israel, upped its military budget by 3.1 percent, to $24.3 billion amid ongoing military operations against the radical Hamas Islamist group and its growing concerns over Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities.
Global defense spending increased for both of the years the world has been struck by the pandemic to date.
"Even amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
"There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 percent."
With reporting by AFP and dpa
No Significant Russian Breakthrough In Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Moscow has only achieved minor advances since shifting its military focus on completely occupying eastern Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular bulletin on April 25.
"Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, it tweeted on April 25. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.
"Ukraine's defense of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness," the bulletin said.
British military intelligence also noted that a decision by Russia's Ministry of Defense to propose that compensation for the families of the deceased troops be overseen by the military authorities rather than the civilian administration "likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia's losses from the domestic population."
Ukraine Denies Deal Reached On Humanitarian Corridor For Mariupol, Says Assault Continues
Ukraine has denied that an agreement was reached with Russia to form a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to escape a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, and said Russia continued to attack the plant on April 25 and also hit Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities far from the front lines.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said a Russian announcement on a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol had been announced unilaterally and did not exist.
"I declare officially and publicly: unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian corridors from Azovstal today," Vereshchuk said. The corridor that Russia announced "does not provide security, and therefore, in fact, is not a humanitarian corridor," she said on Telegram.
She also asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to "initiate and guarantee" a corridor for civilians to escape the Azovstal complex with representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross present. Guterres is due to hold talks in Russia and Ukraine this week.
Shortly after she made the comments, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were attacking the steel plant.
"The enemy continues to attack our defenses in the area of the Azovstal plant using aircraft, artillery...firing with tanks and trying to advance with assault groups, violating the order of their own supreme commander," Oleksiy Arestovych said, referring to President Vladimir Putin's statement last week it was unnecessary to storm the plant.
The sprawling steel complex has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.
Ukrainian officials say that up to 1,000 civilians are sheltering in the maze of underground tunnels there. They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit, but previous attempts at organizing evacuations have failed repeatedly.
Russia also struck targets far from the front lines in what Ukraine's military command said was an attempt to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the state-run Ukrainian railways, said five railway facilities in central and western Ukraine were hit early on April 25. That included a missile attack near the western city of Lviv.
"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, 5 railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Kamyshin said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways and an arms depot near Slovyansk in the Donetsk region. The claims could not be independently verified.
The governor of the Donetsk region said four civilians, including chidren, had been killed in the region on April 25.
Meanwhile, Russia launched rockets at two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsya region on April 25, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov said.
Russia said its military struck Ukraine's Kremenchuk oil refinery with long-range missiles and hit military installations in Ukraine. However, the Russian statement could not be independently confirmed. The governor of Ukraine's Poltava region had said the Kremenchuk refinery near the Dnipro River was destroyed earlier this month.
To Ukraine's north on the Russian side of the border, a fire erupted early on April 25 at an oil facility, but no immediate cause was given for the blaze in oil storage tanks.
Unverified social-media footage, however, showed what sounded like two explosions followed by a tower of flame, with one unverified video showing a fire raging around a giant fuel reservoir.
NASA satellites that track fires showed something burning at coordinates that corresponded to a Rosneft facility some 110 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. Moscow has previously blamed Ukraine for attacks in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.
The developments came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv and announced more than $700 million in additional direct and indirect military aid.
About half of the money will go to Ukraine, with the remainder to be split among NATO members and other regional allies.
In addition, Washington will sell $165 million worth of ammunition to Kyiv, according to the U.S. officials, who met with Zelenskiy.
After the trip, which was confirmed only after the two had left Ukrainian territory, Blinken said Russia was failing in its war aims and "Ukraine is succeeding," while Austin said the United States believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia if it has "the right equipment."
The United States has sent some $4 billion in military aid since President Joe Biden's term began last year, and already announced last week a new $800 million aid package.
Blinken, speaking to reporters near the Polish-Ukrainian border, said he and Austin traveled by train from Poland into Ukraine.
He said the visit to Kyiv was an opportunity to directly demonstrate "our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government."
Austin, in turn, said the United States believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia if it has "the right equipment."
"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told journalists.
"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support," he said.
Biden on April 25 also nominated the current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new ambassador to Kyiv, a post that has been officially unoccupied since 2019. The nomination comes as officials say U.S. diplomats will soon return to Kyiv, which they evacuated when the war began.
The United States will reopen its Ukraine Embassy, Blinken said. He said U.S. diplomats would first come to the western city of Lviv and should be back in Kyiv within weeks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said late on April 25 that the crisis will end with an agreement but its content will depend on the military situation, criticizing Kyiv for only imitating negotiations.
Speaking in an in an interview on Russian television, Lavrov said NATO was essentially engaging in war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy and weapons delivered to Ukraine from the West will be "legitimate targets" for the Russian military.
He also warned of the threat of a third world war. "The danger is serious, it is real, it must not be underestimated," Lavrov said.
Earlier, Russia's ambassador in Washington told the United States to halt arms shipments, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters
Ukraine Criticizes Austrian Minister Over Comments About EU Membership
Ukraine has criticized Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for opposing its membership in the European Union, saying such a move will weaken the bloc.
"We consider [his remarks] strategically short-sighted and not in the interests of a united Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on April 24.
Schallenberg, a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party, told a conference a day earlier that the EU should not make Ukraine a candidate member at its June meeting and instead offer Kyiv "another path" forward in its relationship with the 27-member bloc.
The EU's executive arm in June may provide its opinion on Ukraine's bid to become a candidate to join the bloc, paving the way for a possible decision by leaders that same month.
A majority of countries in the bloc back Ukraine's desire.
However, such a move could be controversial, since Russia has frequently cited Kyiv's decision to forge closer ties with the EU and NATO as one rationale for its invasion of Ukraine.
Membership in the EU includes an obligation to assist fellow member states that are victims of armed aggression.
Ukraine has been slowly carrying out political and economic reforms since 2014, when it overthrew pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, in order to meet EU membership requirements.
The majority of Ukrainians support joining the EU.
With reporting by Bloomberg and Reuters
Kremlin May Put 'Political Instructors' In Ministries, State Companies To Bolster Support
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration has recommended placing people inside ministries, government agencies, and state-owned companies to spread the Kremlin's political agenda among employees -- a move that harks back to Soviet times -- amid concern over fraying support, Kommersant reported.
The newspaper said the officials -- referred to as "political instructors" -- would be responsible for informing employees of the Kremlin's political views and monitoring their frame of mind.
The idea first arose last year during the parliamentary election campaign as the presidential administration discovered "problems with loyalty" toward the Kremlin's current political agenda in a host of state bodies, the paper said.
The presidential administration has returned to the idea following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin's decision to attack Ukraine has isolated Russia politically and devastated its economy, hurting average citizens.
Members of Putin's administration recommended the idea to deputy governors during a seminar held outside Moscow on April 7-9 dedicated to domestic politics, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the event.
Putin has intensified his two-decade-long crackdown on political and media freedom since launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
His government recently passed laws criminalizing the spreading of information about the war it determines to be "fake," which opponents say gives unconditional power to the authorities to arrest anyone critical of the war.
Russia has also banned various independent media as well as the largest social-media networks, including Facebook and Instagram, to prevent citizens from consuming news about the war not approved by the state.
The idea to install "political instructors" -- should it be implemented -- could touch millions of working Russians. Putin has expanded the bureaucracy during this 22-year rule while widening state control of the economy, especially in the energy industry.
With reporting by Kommersant
Ukrainians Mark Somber Orthodox Easter As Zelenskiy Vows 'Wickedness' Will Not Destroy His Country
Ukrainians are marking Orthodox Easter with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in an Easter message that no "wickedness" will destroy the country.
Standing inside the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said in a video address that Ukraine will overcome the darkness that Russia's unprovoked war has brought upon it.
"Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness," Zelenskiy said.
"We are overcoming dark times and on this day I -- and most of us -- are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea."
Subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country, exactly two months since the beginning of the Russian invasion that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.
Serhiy Hayday, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said on April 24 that seven churches there had been destroyed in the fighting.
Ukrainian authorities had on April 23 urged those celebrating to follow religious services online and to respect nighttime curfews.
Zelenskiy said on April 21 that Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Easter period.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 Russian forces were shelling the Avozstal steelworks in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up.
Writing on Twitter, he called for "a real Easter truce in Mariupol," along with an immediate humanitarian corridor for civilians and special talks to facilitate the exchange of military and civilians.
In his Easter message Zelenskiy said Mariupol and its "heroic defenders" should not be forgotten.
"It is possible to destroy the walls, but it is not possible to destroy the foundation on which the spirit of our warriors, the spirit of the whole country, rests," he said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, called for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and other areas of Ukraine, where he said, "an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN's Guterres Heads To Turkey Ahead Of Moscow, Kyiv Visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a statement said.
"The secretary-general will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on April 25, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the UN said late on April 23.
The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Guterres will then head to Moscow on April 26 to meet with Putin, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine. The visit will be followed by an April 28 trip to Kyiv where Guterres will meet Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Zelenskiy on April 23 criticized Guterres's decision to head to Moscow before Kyiv, saying there was "no justice and no logic in this order."
"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said on April 24 that he had talked with Erdogan about the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol.
Erdogan told Zelenskiy that Turkey was ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Calls On Iran To Release American Held As 'Political Pawn'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Iran to release a U.S. citizen he said had been held for years as a "political pawn."
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media have reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Blinken said the Iranian-American venture capitalist had been held for four years, and that the "family has waited anxiously for the Iranian government to release Emad.
"Like too many other families, their loved one has been treated as a political pawn," the top U.S. diplomat said on Twitter on April 23.
"We call on Iran to stop this inhumane practice and release Emad," Blinken added.
Earlier on April 23, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley also called for the release of Sharghi and other detained Americans, including businessman Siamak Namazi and U.S.-British environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.
"Emad Sharghi was arrested 4 years ago today. He was cleared of all charges, but then convicted in absentia, rearrested, and has now spent over 500 days in Evin Prison," Malley said on Twitter.
"Emad, the Namazis, and Morad Tahbaz must all be allowed to come home now," he added.
On April 22, U.S. Senator Mark Rubio called for Sharghi's release, saying he remained in Tehran’s Evin prison on "false charges."
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of more than a dozen dual nationals detained by Iran.
Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.
Last month, Tehran allowed two British citizens to return home after years of detention.
Their release was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact.
Negotiations on renewing the deal have reportedly stalled over the U.S. blacklisting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Says To Host Top U.S. Officials In First Wartime Visit To Kyiv
The United States' top diplomat and defense chief are set to make their first wartime visits to Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine two months ago, as intense fighting continues in the eastern part of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on April 23 that he would meet in the capital the following day with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he seeks more weapons to repel Russia's invasion.
The visit would mark the highest-profile arrival by U.S. officials to war-ravaged Ukraine and follow a series of visits by European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
The U.S. visit is an attempt by the Biden administration to "show personal support for Zelenskiy and Ukraine," Bill Courtney, an analyst at the Washington-based RAND Corp and a former U.S. diplomat, told RFE/RL. The visit "suggests a level of confidence that Kyiv is safe enough for foreign leaders."
Russian forces sought to capture Kyiv in the first weeks of the war, shelling parts of the capital and sending hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the city. However, the Russian forces retreated after facing strong resistance.
The Kremlin is now refocusing its military campaign on capturing the Donbas region in the east.
Ukraine has requested heavy artillery from the West for the new phase of the war, which will take place on the region's vast plains.
In his daily video address late on April 23 , Zelenskiy said he was "expecting specific things and specific weapons" from the meeting with the U.S. officials.
The Biden administration has already announced several billion dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine since the war began, including another $800 million on April 21.
Austin may use the visit to get a better understanding of how Ukrainian military leaders see the new phase of the war progressing and gauge their future weapon needs, Courtney said.
Peace Effort Dead?
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears set on seizing as much Ukrainian territory as possible, having given up on peace talks, the Financial Times reported on April 24, citing three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president.
Putin told people involved in trying to end the conflict that he sees no prospects for a settlement, the paper said. Talks stalled after Zelenskiy earlier this month accused Russia of committing war crimes, the paper reported.
Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east, including on the besieged port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said on April 24.
Ukraine's General Staff said the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war's 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Severodonetsk, Kurakhiv, and Popasna directions.
Russian forces also intensified their assaults on cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said on April 24 that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage the day before.
In the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, government officials said a Russian missile strike hit a military facility and two residential buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 18, although the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
The Ukrainian presidential office said a 3-month-old child was among those killed.
"Among those killed was a 3-month-old baby girl. How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on April 24 that at least 213 children had been killed in the war, and 389 wounded.
The Prosecutor-General's Office added that the figures were not final and that work was under way to establish them in areas of hostilities.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said two children were killed on April 24 in shelling by Russian forces.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on April 23 it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.
The command post was hit on April 22, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim.
British military intelligence said on April 24 that Ukraine had repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week.
Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update said.
In its latest analysis, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces did not appear to be pausing to refit or mass their troops as they redeployed and were likely to step up their offensives.
"Russian forces will likely increase the scale of ground offensive operations in the coming days, but it is too soon to tell how fast they will do so or how large those offensives will be," it said.
Senior Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on April 24 that Russian forces were continuously shelling Mariupol and urged Moscow to agree a "real Easter truce."
Russia has largely reduced Mariupol to rubble as it seeks to crush the last vestiges of resistance holed up at the massive local steel plant.
The UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on April 24 called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."
"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children, and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives." Awad said Orthodox Easter provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.
His call came after the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed on April 23.
The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily devastated after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on April 24 that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, calling for unimpeded access to help residents, including hundreds of wounded.
"Each day, each hour that passes has a terrible human cost," the ICRC said in a statement.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
