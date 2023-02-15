News
'Russia's Playbook': U.S. Diplomat Says Washington Is 'Deeply Concerned' About Alleged Plot To Destabilize Moldova
The United States is "deeply concerned" about reports of a Russian plot to destabilize Moldova, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on February 15 in an interview with RFE/RL.
“I think we are -- all of us -- all too familiar with Russia’s playbook,” Donfried said. “We’ve seen what Russia has done in many places, including Moldova, including Ukraine, including Georgia. The list could continue.”
Moldovan President Maia Sandu earlier this week spoke of the alleged plot, saying she had received documents from Ukrainian intelligence services that showed Moscow was planning actions against her country.
The United States has been “in very close contact with our Moldovan partners during what is a critical time, and we strongly support the leadership of Moldovan President Maia Sandu,” Donfried said.
She noted that Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position, with a war in neighboring Ukraine and the challenge of the breakaway Transdniester region, where Russia maintains troops.
While Moldova faces these difficulties, it has the leadership of Sandu, who has shown a deep commitment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova, Donfried said.
Sandu currently faces a political crisis prompted by the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita, who last week stepped down as prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire cabinet.
Sandu immediately appointed former Interior Minister Dorin Recean to replace Gavrilita, whose 18 months in power were overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, which has at times threaten to spill over into Moldova.
Recean is expected to propose a new government to parliament on February 16. Sandu has said its mission will include accelerating a cleanup of the justice system and the fight against corruption and economic growth.
Donfried said the United States is “very supportive of the new government coming in and the renewed commitment to reform.”
A strategic dialogue between Washington and Chisinau has been “very productive and constructive,” and the United States will continue to coordinate very closely with Moldova not only in terms of immediate difficulties related to energy and economic pressures, but also in terms of reforms, she added.
“We will continue to be there with Moldova at a very critical time,” Donfried said.
Estonia Deports Pro-Kremlin Activist To Russia
Estonian authorities said on February 15 that they had canceled the residence permit of pro-Kremlin activist Sergei Chaulin and deported him to Russia, saying he poses a threat to the Baltic nation's state security and social order. Chaulin is currently in St. Petersburg, Estonian media reports say. Chaulin, who is stateless, resided for many years in Tallinn, where he led pro-Russian groups that support Moscow’s policies, including the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and the Kremlin's support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kremlin Will Not Invite Media From 'Unfriendly' Countries To Putin's Speech
The Kremlin will not invite reporters from countries that Russia has deemed “unfriendly” to President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 15 that only media representing "friendly" countries will be accredited to the February 21 event. Foreign media from unfriendly countries will only be able to report on the speech while watching the live broadcast, Peskov said. More than 60 countries, including the United States, EU member states, Britain, Canada, and Japan, have been declared "unfriendly" by Russia for imposing or supporting sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh President Toqaev Signs Law On Stripping Nazarbaev Family Members Of Legal Immunity
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on February 15 signed into law a bill that annuls the Law On The First President-Leader Of The Nation (Elbasy), depriving immediate family members of the Central Asian nation's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, of legal immunity.
The move also cancels Nazarbaev's lifetime financial support by the state treasury and security services provided to him and members of his family.
The 82-year-old former president also lost the right to address the nation and propose ideas to state entities and officials.
The bill was approved by lawmakers last month after the Kazakh Constitutional Court canceled the law "at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a June 2022 nationwide referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as 'elbasy.'"
The Law On The First President was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members several benefits, including lifetime immunity from any prosecution except charges related to high treason.
Although the law is now canceled, Nazarbaev himself continues to have immunity from prosecution in accordance with the law on presidents.
Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy."
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign. Those feelings came to a head in January 2022 when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Balloons Over Kyiv
Authorities in Kyiv said on February 15 that the city's air-defense forces shot down "most" of what they said were six Russian balloons that appeared over the city and might have carried intelligence equipment or reflectors to interfere with the air-defense system of Ukraine. The statement also suggested that the Russian side may have sent the balloons in an attempt to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air-defense units. There has been no comment on the balloons from the Russian side. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Montenegrin Boxers Barred From Entering Moldova
A group of Montenegrin boxers was stopped from entering Moldova on February 14 as President Maia Sandu warned that what she called diversionists in Moscow's service, including foreigners from Serbia, Montenegro, and Belarus, were plotting to overthrow her pro-Western government. The Montenegrin boxers from a club in Budva were to attend an international competition in Chisinau. "After several hours of waiting, our athletes' papers were taken and they were told to return on the first plane," the club wrote on its Facebook page. Earlier on February 14, 12 Serbian football fans were turned away from Chisinau airport. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
NATO Chief Eyes Bigger Defense Budgets, Hard Spending Target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on February 15 urged the alliance's 30 member countries to commit to spending at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by a set date, as Russia’s war on Ukraine and other threats eat into military spending. NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move toward spending 2 percent of GDP on their defense budgets by 2024. That pledge expires next year, and NATO is working on a new target. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Man Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Insulting Lukashenka
A court in western Belarus has sentenced a man to two years in prison for insulting Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on February 15 that Maksim Zaytsau had been found guilty a day earlier of insulting Lukashenka, as well as the mayor of the city of Brest, in two posts on Telegram in 2021 and 2022. Since claiming reelection in a disputed 2020 vote, Lukashenka has cracked down on opposition groups, independent media, and any public dissent. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Avalanches Caused By Heavy Snow Kill At Least 10 In Tajikistan
Avalanches caused by heavy snow have killed at least 10 people in Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region. The Committee for Emergencies said on February 15 that an avalanche destroyed several buildings in the region's capital, Khorugh, killing eight people. According to the committee, avalanches killed two other people in the town of Vanj and on a highway linking the capital, Dushanbe, with the city of Varzob. Mountains cover 93 percent of the Central Asian country's territory, and avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year.
Iranian Activist Summoned To Serve Older Suspended Prison Sentence
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and the husband of prominent Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, says he has been summoned by the judiciary to serve an older suspended sentence of five years in prison.
In an interview with RFE/RL, Khandan said the suspended sentence was issued four years ago after he was found guilty of "propaganda against the Islamic republic."*
Khandan was arrested along with Iranian activist Farhad Meysami in 2018 for supporting women's protests against a law that forces them to cover their head in public, known as the hijab law.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
"Mr. Meysami and I were arrested [in 2018] for making and distributing pin badges that read, 'I object to the mandatory hijab.' This was an example of the crime of propaganda against the Islamic republic," Khandan told RFE/RL.
The decision to summon Khandan to serve his sentence came amid a wave of protests sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Iranian authorities have been accused of grave human rights abuses during the current deadly crackdown on protests, including torturing detainees, firing at protesters using live ammunition, and executing protesters following alleged torture and forced confessions.
According to rights groups, around 20,000 people have been arrested in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. Many of them have been released on bail.
An unknown number of protesters have been pardoned and freed in recent days following an amnesty announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained a photo that incorrectly identified Reza Khandan.
Iranian Sunni Religious Leader Criticizes Shi'ite Scholars' Silence About Kurdistan Arrests
A prominent Sunni cleric from Iran's Kurdistan region has condemned the mass arrests of Sunni scholars from the region and criticized the silence of Shi'ite clerics on the matter.
The Iranian provinces of Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan have been a hotbed for unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Hassan Amini, who leads the Kurdistan Jurisprudence Assembly, told RFE/RL that more than 20 Sunni religious scholars, known as "mamusta," were arrested in various Kurdish cities for accompanying protesters and supporting their demands, while several others were summoned and interrogated.
Amini said Iran was seeking to suppress the protests, "while none of the people's demands have received a positive response from the government."
"Sunni leaders have not refrained from writing protest statements, giving speeches, and raising demands. But the government doesn't tolerate that, telling people, 'You shouldn't talk, you shouldn't make demands,'" Amini added.
Two prominent Iranian Sunni clerics, Molavi Naqshbandi and Molavi Abdulmajid, are among those detained so far.
In a January 19 interview with RFE/RL, Abdulmajid criticized the government for generating an atmosphere of insecurity in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province and a hotbed of the protest movement, and said the protests in the city will continue.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province and Kurdistan, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Activist Faces Fine For Demanding Information About Jailed Activist Pivovarov
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian rights activist from St. Petersburg has been briefly detained and charged with holding an illegal public event after he publicly questioned officials about the fate of jailed opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov, whose whereabouts has been unknown since mid-January.
Dmitry Negodin told RFE/RL on February 15 that he unfolded a poster reading "Where is Andrei Pivovarov?" the previous evening in downtown St. Petersburg before being detained by police.
Negodin said he was released after being officially charged for the offense that could cost him a 40,000-ruble ($540) fine.
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, has repeatedly been used by Russian authorities to target critical voices.
Pivovarov, who has called the case against him politically motivated, was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern Krasnodar region in late December, and his last communication with his relatives was on January 18 while he was in a transit prison.
It remains unknown where exactly Pivovarov is now and where he will be serving his sentence.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the convicts stop and spend some time in transit prisons.
Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The "undesirable organizations" law was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in activities of such "undesirable" groups.
New Poll Finds Americans' Support For Supplying Weapons, Aid To Ukraine Slipping
A new poll shows that Americans' support for providing weaponry and economic aid to Ukraine continues to wane. The survey, released on February 15 by the Associated Press, showed 48 percent of those interviewed supporting the Unites States providing weapons to Kyiv, and 29 percent opposed and 22 percent having no opinion. That’s down from 60 percent of support in a survey taken last May. Other recently published polls have also showed slipping support among Americans. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ex-President Of International Ice Hockey Federation Gets Russian Passport
The former president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Rene Fasel, has obtained Russian citizenship. According to Russia's Unified State Registry of Individual Entrepreneurs, the 73-year-old Swiss became a Russian citizen no later than January 28. He also acquired last week 54 percent of shares in major Russian apple-producing firm Alma Holding, co-owned by Kremlin-linked tycoon Gennady Timchenko. Fasel led the IIHF from 1994 to 2021. In March 2022, he opposed the IIHF's move to halt the Russian and Belarusian ice hockey federations' activities over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakh Wanted On Separatism Charges Gets Asylum In Russia
A Kazakh citizen wanted in Kazakhstan on charges of separatism and inciting social hatred over his online posts has been granted asylum in Russia. Police in the western Kazakh city of Oral said on February 15 that it was now impossible to have Maksim Yakovchenko extradited from Russia. Yakovchenko left Kazakhstan last year after police launched a probe against him over his online posts, in which he said several cities in Kazakhstan's north "must return home" and become part of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Heads To Spain After Release From Prison
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has left Bishkek for Spain one day after he was released from prison to receive medical treatment abroad.
Atambaev was serving an 11-year prison term for his role in the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.
Kunduz Joldubaeva, a spokeswoman for Atambaev's Social Democratic Party, told RFE/RL on February 15 that he will undergo medical treatment in Spain for a herniated disc in his back and some unspecified heart issues.
President Sadyr Japarov said in a televised interview on February 15 that all decisions related to Atambaev have been made in accordance with the law and called for the public to respect the court rulings regarding the ex-president.
After his release from prison on February 14, Atambaev said he would return to Kyrgyzstan as soon as he finished his treatment abroad.
The February 14 decision to release Atambaev by Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court came a day after the Central Asian state's Supreme Court decided to send Atambaev's case for retrial due to "new circumstances revealed in the case."
Batukaev, who was convicted of several high-profile crimes including the murders of a Kyrgyz lawmaker and an Interior Ministry official, was granted early release after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2013.
His diagnosis was later found to have been falsified, while after the release, Batukaev immediately left Kyrgyzstan for his native Chechnya, in Russia's North Caucasus.
In 2020, Atambaev was convicted of involvement in Batukaev's illegal release and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Atambaev maintained innocence, insisting that the case was politically motivated.
Atambaev, 66, is currently on trial in another case related to the August 2019 clashes between his supporters and security forces in his residential compound near Bishkek.
The two-day standoff between security forces and Atambaev's supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting official representatives, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power in that case.
Top Armenian Diplomat Makes Rare Visit To Turkey For Talks
Armenia's top diplomat traveled to Turkey in a rare visit for talks with Turkish officials. Ararat Mirzoyan was slated to meet with Turkey's foreign minister later on February 15, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The visit, Mirzoyan's second since March, comes as the neighboring countries try to normalize relations after decades of animosity. Over the weekend, a joint border crossing was opened for the first time in 35 years, to allow humanitarian aid through, to help victims of a massive earthquake that hit southern Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
EU Chief Calls For Sanctions On Iranian Entities Linked To Ukraine War
The head of the European Union's executive body has said the bloc will for the first time propose sanctions targeting Iranian entities involved in Russia's war on Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers on February 15 that the proposed measures would target those linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. She said the sanctions would include new trade bans and technology export controls, including on drones, missiles, and helicopters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Appeals For $5.6 Billion For Aid To Ukraine In 2023
The United Nations said on February 15 that $5.6 billion was needed to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to the millions who have fled the war-ravaged country. Nearly a year after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN estimated that 21.8 million Ukrainians were now in need of humanitarian assistance. "The war continues to cause death, destruction and displacement daily, and on a staggering scale," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
U.S. Reportedly Wants To Give Seized Iranian Weapons To Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. officials are considering a plan to send a shipment of Iranian-supplied weapons seized by the U.S. Navy to Ukraine. Unnamed U.S. and European officials told the newspaper on February 14 that the weapons seized from smugglers off the Yemen coast in recent months included more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, and small number of antitank missiles. Ukraine is appealing for more Western weaponry as the Russian invasion nears its first anniversary. To read the original article by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
Russian Journalist Jailed For Six Years For Posting About Ukraine Invasion
A Russian court has sentenced journalist Maria Ponomarenko to six years in prison on charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces for a social-media post highlighting a deadly attack on a Ukrainian theater last year.
Ponomarenko is the latest in a growing number of journalists, dissidents, and average citizens being prosecuted by the authorities under a law that criminalizes distributing or publishing material that the government considers to be discrediting to Russia's military.
In its February 15 ruling, the court in the Siberian city of Barnaul also barred Ponomarenko from working as a reporter and from any online activities for five years, defense lawyer Dmitry Shitov said.
In her final words to the court a day earlier, Ponomarenko again proclaimed her innocence and railed against the government.
"Patriotism is love for the motherland. And love for the motherland should not be manifested in the encouragement of crime. Corruption is a crime. Attacking a neighbor is a crime," she told the court.
"There will never be a winner in the slaughter of two brothers, believe me.... I do not differentiate Ukrainians from Russians. I feel sorry for every drop of blood shed for no reason."
"No totalitarian regime has ever been as strong as before its collapse," she told the court.
Ponomarenko was arrested in April 2022 for her online posts about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in particular for posting that Russian jets had carried out an attack against a theater in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
More than 1,000 civilians were believed to be sheltering in theater when it destroyed in a massive explosion in March, weeks after Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian authorities have said up to 300 people were killed. An investigation by the Associated Press later concluded the death toll was closer to 600.
Russia's military denied that it attacked the theater, which was later razed to the ground when Russian forces captured the port after a brutal siege.
A mother of two young children, Ponomarenko has said she's suffered mental-health problems while in detention.
Russia Claims Advances In Luhansk; Ukraine Says Situation 'Difficult'
Russia has claimed its forces have broken through parts of Ukrainian defenses in the eastern Luhansk region, while Ukraine's military says its troops are repelling some attacks, but the situation is difficult.
The intensifying fighting on February 15 came as Ukraine pleaded with Western allies to speed up the supply of weapons and NATO defense ministers met for second day to discuss the issue.
It also comes as Russia's newest offensive ramps up in the Donbas region, and its forces -- both regular troops and mercenary soldiers -- press a monthslong effort to capture the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut.
Ukraine's General Staff said on February 15 that the focus of fighting was around not only Bakhmut, but also Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on February 15 that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defenses, but did not specify exactly where. Not long after, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office issued a statement saying Ukrainian forces had turned back some attacks in Luhansk, but the situation was difficult.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Even the more fortified second line of defense of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military," the ministry said in a post to Telegram.
Not long after, however, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office issued a statement saying Ukrainian forces had turned back some attacks in Luhansk, but that the situation was difficult.
And Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said that Russia was pouring men and equipment into the region.
"There is a lot of shelling, aviation is already involved. Attacks are coming in waves from different directions," Hayday said in a video posted to his Telegram channel. "We see that they are transferring mobilized people. We also see that there is more equipment."
In his nightly address on February 14, Zelenskiy warned that Russia was trying to lock in battlefield gains before more Western weaponry could arrive.
"I can say with confidence that the basic trends remain unchanged. Together, Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to ensure that the terrorist state loses. And for it to happen faster," Zelenskiy said.
Meeting in Brussels for two days of talks, NATO defense ministers have tried to address concerns that Western stockpiles of weapons and ammunition are beginning to run low, while also finding ways to continue supplying Ukraine with weaponry.
Still, NATO officials have continued to resist Ukraine’s appeals to send fighter jets.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on February 15, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sounded an upbeat note about Ukraine’s fighting abilities.
“Russia continues to pour large numbers of additional people into the fight, and those people are ill-trained and ill-equipped and, because of that, we see them incurring a lot of casualties,” Austin said.
"I think [the Ukrainians] will have a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative. And being able to exploit that initiative going forward,” he said.
A day earlier, General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the number of countries that have pledged to send tanks to Ukraine has grown to 11; that 22 countries have pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles; 16 are sending artillery and ammunition; and nine are sending air-defense systems.
The most intense fighting at present is in the Donbas, around the city of Bakhmut, as well as to the north, near Kreminna, and to the south, near Vuhledar.
Russian forces have spent months trying to capture Bakhmut, which sits astride several major highways but whose strategic significance has been questioned by military analysts.
In recent weeks, Russian troops, including soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group, have made slow, incremental progress around Bakhmut; over the weekend, Wagner's owner, St. Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his troops had captured a small, important village on Bakhmut's northern outskirts.
"Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, because there is heavy resistance and grinding, the meat grinder is working," Prigozhin said in a statement released by his press service earlier. He described "fierce" fighting unfolding on "every street, every house, every stairwell.”
The worst fighting continues to be near Bakhmut, Milley said.
"I would describe it as a war of attrition. The Russians are suffering huge losses," he said.
Milley also highlighted the fact that many of the Russian soldiers fighting in the Donbas are former prison inmates, recruited by Wagner to fight in exchange for early release from their sentences.
Russia is sending conscripts and prisoners "to imminent death" while losing "strategically, operationally, and tactically," he said.
Russian forces also appear to have suffered major losses of men and equipment around Vuhledar, a town 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian and Western officials and open-source reporting.
Meanwhile, researchers at Yale University in the United States said that Russia had relocated thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and in Russia.
The main goal of the effort is to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian, the researchers said in the report released on February 14.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Awards $522 Million In Contracts For Artillery Shells For Ukraine
The U.S. Army has announced the award of contracts worth $522 million to two companies to manufacture artillery ammunition for Ukraine. The orders went to Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products and come amid worries that Ukraine was fast depleting its stockpiles of artillery shells. Deliveries of the new ammunition are scheduled to begin in March, the army said in a statement on February 14. The contracts are funded by the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
Russia Placed Thousands Of Ukrainian Children In Camps For Reeducation, Report Says
U.S. researchers say that Russia has relocated thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and in Russia whose main goal is to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian.
The researchers said in a report published on February 14 that they had identified 43 camps and other facilities where at least 6,000 Ukrainian children have been held.
"The primary purpose of the camp facilities we've identified appears to be political reeducation," Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.
The report also provides evidence of the Russian government's efforts to sever communication between the children and their relatives in Ukraine and to prevent the children's return to Ukraine. Some of the camps are thousands of kilometers away from the children's homes.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The children included orphans and others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly a year ago. They also included children with parents or clear familial guardianship and children whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war.
The report says some of the children taken from Ukraine were placed for adoption by Russian families or moved into foster care in Russia.
The report was produced by the Yale University School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab as part of a State Department-backed project that has examined human rights violations and war crimes allegedly committed by Russia.
"The fact that these are transfers and deportations of children is unconscionable by any standard," the State Department said in a news release.
The State Department said the unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons was a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and constitutes a war crime.
It demanded that Russia immediately halt forced transfers and deportations and return the children to their families or legal guardians. It also demanded that Russia provide registration lists of relocated and deported children and grant access for outside independent observers to the facilities.
The youngest child identified in the Russian program was just 4 months old, and some camps gave military training to children as young as 14, Raymond said. Researchers did not find evidence that those children were deployed in combat, he added.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians and has pushed back against previous claims that it had forcibly moved Ukrainians.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents Discuss Regional Security In Call
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus region during a phone call on February 14. Aliyev's press service said the prospects of commercial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in energy and transport, were discussed. The two leaders also noted the importance of taking consistent measures to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. "In this context, the importance of the unconditional fulfillment of relevant agreements reached between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia at a high level was emphasized," the press service said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
